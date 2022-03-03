method Launches Limited-Edition Collection with Fifty-Nine Parks Print Series to Celebrate the Wonder of Our National Parks

Building on the brand's "method for change" campaign, this limited-edition collection showcases the power of creativity to put change within reach of everyone. method was inspired by Fifty-Nine Parks' mission to use design to support our national parks because protecting our shared natural resources is crucial to a brighter future for all to enjoy. Each bottle in the collection depicts a different national park poster from the Fifty-Nine Parks Print Series and is paired with a fragrance designed to sensorially represent each park's unique experience.

"We admire the push for sustainability and conservation by method and The National Park Foundation," says JP Boneyard, Creative Director of Fifty-Nine Parks. "It has been a joy to work together with method to support the National Park Foundation – and after two years in the making – we are excited to finally share this fun collection with everyone!"

To further honor the message of change and bring action within reach of more communities through this collaboration, method is supporting the National Park Foundation and its latest initiative, ParkVentures. This initiative supports programs and activities that help people create and strengthen life-long relationships with national parks. The program is centered around three core themes: representation, accessibility and interpretation. ParkVentures joins numerous efforts across the country to make national parks and public lands more accessible and welcoming to everyone, with a focus on communities that have been historically excluded from parks and may not feel a sense of belonging in the outdoors.

The hand soaps available in this limited-edition collection include:

Alpine Meadow , with notes of knee-high meadow grass and wildflowers representing Mount Rainier (exclusive to Target)

, with notes of knee-high meadow grass and wildflowers representing Mount Rainier Paradise Reef , with a refreshing tropical fruit scent representing Dry Tortugas ( exclusive to Target)

, with a refreshing tropical fruit scent representing Dry Tortugas ( Desert Citrus , with zesty notes of orange and grapefruit representing Grand Canyon (exclusive to Grove Collaborative)

, with zesty notes of orange and grapefruit representing Grand Canyon Woodlands , with notes of fresh pine and cedarwood representing Sequoia

, with notes of fresh pine and cedarwood representing Sequoia Harbor Cove, with the scent of salty ocean air representing Acadia

method's new limited-edition collection is now widely available in-store and online through national retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Grove Collaborative starting at $3.79. A special "collector's set" featuring all five handwashes complete with a limited run of a 9 x 12 Mount Rainier screen print from Fifty-Nine Parks will be available for purchase exclusively at methodproducts.com while supplies last.

For more information, please visit methodproducts.com/limited-edition/59parks, and stay tuned for additional designs from the collection in late summer 2022.

ABOUT THE FIFTY-NINE PARKS PRINT SERIES:

Fifty-Nine Parks believes public lands and the art of printmaking are worth preserving. Their posters celebrate National Parks and are beautifully screen printed in the USA. 5% of each poster sale—before profit—is donated to The National Park Service. Learn More at 59parks.net and instagram.com/fiftynineparks.

ABOUT METHOD:

method (methodhome.com) is the pioneer of design-driven home, fabric, and personal care products. From its inception, method has actively championed for diversity and sustainability, as well as applying design and creativity as powerful tools for change. method recently launched "method for change", a campaign inviting every single person into their mission of building a better, more fulfilled world by bridging intention and impact and putting change within reach of everyone.

SOURCE method