method launches new limited edition Good Karma body wash exclusively at Target

Research from method's Unleash Your Inner Shower platform discovered that people view showers as transformational experiences*; opportunities to reset, cleanse their minds, and feel like their best selves. method created the Good Karma collection to turn daily showers into people's karmic power, because when you feel your best, you can bring the best version of yourself into your day, and there's no telling the positive impact you can have.

The Good Karma collection exemplifies product craftsmanship and design leadership through the thoughtful designs, mantras, and colors of every bottle. method's research showed that 83% of people say they consider the design and aesthetic of their shower products, and 46% believe the fragrances they use in the shower can improve their mood. The Good Karma collection was designed for those seeking unique colors and designs to enhance their shower experience. By harnessing the color theory of emotions, method selected hues that evoke a range of positive feelings. Each body wash in the collection is named after uplifting mantras, empowering individuals to set their intentions at any point in their day. These mantras are vividly brought to life on the bottles through intricate multi-line illustrations.

Here's to manifesting good vibes with the one-of-a-kind scents of method's Good Karma body wash collection:

inspired motivation Color: Raspberry Pink – kindness, honesty Design: Upward motion inspires a lift in mood Scent: Find your inspiration with the uplifting notes of coconut, nectar, and pineapple. Your shower will smell like reaching your goals.

serenity now Color: Mint Green – fresh, light Design: A rainbow cascading serenity Scent: Get whisked away on a journey through the woods with the comforting trifecta of crisp forest, new rain, and refreshment. Your shower will smell like discovering inner calm.

fresh affirmations Color: Teal – liveliness, tranquility Design: The climb is worth it at your destination Scent: Transform your mindset with the affirming scent of eucalyptus, spearmint, and sage. Your shower will smell like self-love.

gratitude goodness Color: Yellow – happiness, hope Design: Growth is infinite Scent: Ready to see the glass as half full? With the citrusy scents of mandarin, orange, and lemon zest, this fragrance will get your shower smelling like joyful acceptance.

positive energy Color: Coral – warmth, acceptance Design: The stable foundation we all need to stay positive Scent: Start your day with positivity with the energizing scent of strawberry, papaya, and guava. Your shower will smell like you could change the world.

quiet meditation Color: Lavender – calm, grace Design: The infinite connections between us Scent: Let the rich, refreshing notes of freesia, violet, and lily of the valley wash over you as you are transported to a magical garden. Your shower will smell like finding balance in life.



Each body wash is made with nourishing ingredients to cleanse and hydrate skin, free from parabens and phthalates, cruelty-free, and packaged in bottles composed of 80% recycled plastic. Beyond this collection, method allows people to curate the perfect shower and personal care regimens with a variety of body washes, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and deodorants.

Good Karma will be available exclusively at Target stores and on target.com nationwide from July 14th to September 7th, 2024. Grab a bottle, or collect them all, to keep the good vibes going.

*method products and Manifest commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 3,005 adults aged 18 to 35 years old throughout the United States in December, 2023.

About method

method (methodproducts.com) is on a mission to make positive change so joyful and irresistible it becomes the practice of the many. It does this through industry-leading innovations in home, fabric, and personal care products. From its inception, method has prioritized sustainability, good design and inclusivity in its vision for a better world. method campaign: 'method for change', invites every single person into their mission of building a better, more fulfilled world by bridging intention and impact and putting change within reach of everyone.

SOURCE method products