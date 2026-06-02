Method Names Meghan Gardner EVP, Expanding Enterprise Tech and Corporate Comms Leadership

Proven agency leader brings two decades of experience advising AI, data, and infrastructure companies

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications today announced the appointment of Meghan Gardner as executive vice president, helping to lead the agency's work with enterprise technology companies. Based in Portland, Gardner brings more than 20 years of integrated communications experience advising CEOs and C-suite leaders at complex technology companies across AI, data, infrastructure, and B2B2C sectors.

"Meghan is the kind of advisor CEOs call when the stakes are high and the story is complicated," said David Parkinson, CEO of Method Communications. "She has a knack for taking dense, technical companies and helping the world understand why they matter. Our clients are operating in a more complicated environment than ever, and Meghan is built for it."

Throughout her career, Gardner has guided leadership teams through regulatory scrutiny, leadership transitions, IPOs, and M&A, while elevating executives as trusted voices on innovation, security, and responsible AI. Her work has spanned stakeholder strategy across investors, policymakers, employees, and customers, with a focus on de-risked launches, improved analyst and investor sentiment, and policy-savvy narratives.

Gardner joins Method from Mission North, where she spent more than five years, most recently as executive vice president. Before Mission North, she served as vice president at Matter Communications, leading work for technology clients out of the agency's Portland office. Gardner also held senior roles at Alipes, Proper Villains, Version 2.0 Communications, and LEWIS PR, building a track record across corporate positioning, issues and crisis response, executive visibility, and integrated earned and owned programs.

"Method has a reputation for doing the work that actually moves the needle for our clients, and that's what drew me in," said Gardner. "In the age of AI, enterprise tech leaders are juggling a mandate to 'do more with less' while leveling up their impact on every audience, in every channel. They need partners who can move fast, think clearly under pressure, and help them show up well in the moments that count. That's the work I love, and Method is built for it."

A former automotive journalist, Gardner brings a reporter's instinct for narrative alongside her communications expertise. Her appointment continues Method's investment in senior specialist talent, following the recent additions of Lexy King as SVP and head of the Corporate Communications Specialist Group, and the launch of new specialist groups in Social & Influencer and AEO/GEO and Integrated Content.

About Method Communications

Method is the modern communications agency built for the world's challenger brands. We help disruptors, innovators and market leaders go beyond the expectations and standards of their industry, to create narratives that capture the minds of target audiences and generate real impact.

SOURCE Method Communications