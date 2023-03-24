Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hosts career fair for displaced workers

A dozen local and regional employers participated to recruit American Car Center staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When American Car Center announced abrupt closures, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare sprang into action to help hundreds of displaced workers in our community.

"This news hit Methodist hard," said Jill Lopez, director of recruitment operations for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. "As an anchor institution and one of the area's largest private employers, we take seriously our responsibility to help our neighbors thrive. We immediately rallied our community partners to host a job fair exclusively for the impacted employees."

More than 300 former car workers attended the job fair, which included a dozen premier employers like AutoZone, City of Memphis, FedEx, First Horizon, Ozark Motor Lines and State Farm.

"Partner agencies also provided additional resources like food vouchers, toiletries, bill paying assistance and temporary agency placement," added Lopez. "Unfortunate situations like this bring out the best in Memphis – Memphians helping Memphians."

To get the word out to the affected employees, the MLH Recruitment team learned of a LinkedIn group started by Andy Steavens, former marketing vice president for the car company. "The shutdown was so abrupt and we were in shock. I knew we all wanted to stay in touch with one another, to support each other, build our networks and share job opportunities. Methodist stepped up immediately and in just a few short days coordinated this amazing and meaningful opportunity for us."

Roger Ewing worked in the auto company's human resources department and commented on MLH's swift action to set up the job fair. "There is always so much planning that goes into something like this," he said. "In short order, Methodist thought of every detail to execute a very well-organized and meaningful event."

Nedra Rice has lived in Memphis for over twenty years, and managed accounts for the former car company.

"This has impacted 300 households and if you're a single parent like myself, it's been hard," she said. "I came to the job fair looking for a positive outlook, employment and for people to motivate me. This job fair is a blessing from Methodist and the other employers who joined together to help 300 families."

Tanzania Bass from Memphis is hopeful to find open positions in finance. "I am thankful that Methodist put this together for us and I'm excited to be here," she said.

Born and raised in Memphis, Jessica Foster said, "This is amazing and beautiful. Everyone in the community has pulled together around us."

On the job fair, Foster added, "I'm looking for stability. Methodist and the other employers here are giving us that opportunity to find stable employment."

Visit Facebook for photos from the job fair. For career opportunities with MLH, visit MethodistHealth.org/careers.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare