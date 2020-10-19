Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Names Naren Balasubramaniam as Chief Human Resources Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced the appointment of Naren Balasubramaniam as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Balasubramaniam joins the healthcare system from Workday, the global enterprise resource planning organization headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., where, as managing partner, he championed Workday's efforts to transform enterprise business services for large and complex health systems.

Balasubramaniam will serve as the executive leader for the human resources function for MLH with a focus on thoughtfully advancing the organization's culture, driving a comprehensive talent strategy and enabling organizational capacity and capabilities for operational excellence. Balasubramaniam replaces former CHRO Carol Ross-Spang, who retired in August.

"As we respond to fundamental changes to care delivery due to COVID-19, a top priority is to develop a people strategy that reflects a new reality that includes the increased physical and emotional demands on our workforce and the greater adoption of virtual care through telehealth. We also have to be prepared to nurture and inspire a multi-generational workforce in new ways," said Michael Ugwueke, president and chief executive officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. "Naren's thought leadership and experience are well suited to lead our people strategy for the next normal."

"Naren's broad understanding of integrated healthcare delivery systems and his unique expertise in blending strategy, technology and culture to enable growth and transformation made him the right choice for this critical role," said Monica Wharton, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "His transformational leadership and futuristic vision are the keys in our continuing evolution to become the employer of choice in healthcare."

Prior to joining Workday, Balasubramaniam led HR transformation and supported organizational growth at Washington's Providence St. Joseph Health and Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. In addition, he has led healthcare development and consulting services. In his corporate roles and as an entrepreneur, Balasubramaniam's relentless focus is creating value and enhancing the human experience.

"Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has a tremendous impact on the Mid-South community as an employer, provider and community partner, especially through its work to address health inequities in Memphis and the surrounding areas," said Balasubramaniam. "The opportunity to devote my life's energy to make a meaningful and measurable impact to lives and livelihood of our workforce and in turn the Mid-South community is what attracted me to this role."

A native of Chennai, India, he has called Michigan home since 1999. Balasubramaniam holds a Master of Social Work, Human Resources and Industrial Relations and a Bachelor of Science in physics from the University of Madras. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and earned his certification as a Global Practitioner of Human Resources from the Society of Human Resources Management in 2008.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

