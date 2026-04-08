Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market worth $2.46 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market by System Type (Two-Part Pre-Mix (2K), No-Mix/Activator, UV/Light-Cure Acrylic), Substrate (Metals (Steel, Al, SS), Thermoset Composites (FRP/CRP/GRP), Standard Thermoplastics (ABS, PC, PVC), Engineering Plastics/LSE (Nylon, PP, PE, TPO), Ceramics/Magnets/Glass), Cure Speed (Ultra-Fast (< 3 min), Fast (3-10 min), Extended (15-60 min), UV/Light-Cure (1-Part, 1-5 min)), End-use Industry (Land Transport (Auto, Truck, Rail, Bus), Marine (Shipbuilding + Leisure Boats), Renewable Energy (Wind, Solar Frames), Construction (Panels, Facades, Glazing), EV/New Energy (Battery, Motor, Magnets), Electronics (Devices, Enclosures, Displays), Aerospace & Defense (Certified Grades), Medical Devices (ISO 10993-qualified), General Industrial/MRO), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030', the global methyl methacrylate adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 1.76 billion in 2025 to USD 2.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.

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Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 1.76 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.46 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.9%

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Trends & Insights:

The methyl methacrylate adhesives market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced adhesive solutions in key end-use industries. Key factors impacting the methyl methacrylate adhesives market include the high rate of industrialization and infrastructure development activities. Another factor affecting the methyl methacrylate adhesives market is the increasing demand for adhesive solutions in the automotive industry, including electric vehicles. Adhesive manufacturers are increasingly using methyl methacrylate adhesives to provide adhesive solutions for the manufacturing of lightweight materials. Apart from the above-mentioned factors, the steady growth of the construction sector, along with the high growth of the electronics sector in the Asia Pacific region, is also fueling the methyl methacrylate adhesives market. Methyl methacrylate adhesives are widely used in many sectors where high impact resistance, fatigue resistance, and dissimilar material bonding are required.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for methyl methacrylate adhesives, growing at a CAGR of 8.4 % during the forecast period.

By substrate, the thermoset composites segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.0 % between 2025 and 2030.

The EV/New Energy (Battery, Motor, Magnets) segment is the fastest-growing end-use industry for the methyl methacrylate adhesives market, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The two-part pre-mix (2k) segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period.

Light-cure (1 Part, 1-5 min) is the fastest-growing cure speed segment in the overall methyl methacrylate adhesives market, growing at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period.

The methyl methacrylate adhesives market is driven by product innovation, capacity expansions, and strategic collaborations among global leaders, such as Bostik (France), Illinois Tool Works Inc (US), and H.B. Fuller Company (US). These companies are focusing on capacity expansion and product launches to sustain their market position.

Permabond (US), WEICON Inc. (Canada), and Parson Adhesives Inc. (US) are considered upcoming players in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market'

180 - Tables

68 - Figures

250 - Pages

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The global methyl methacrylate adhesives market is experiencing significant growth, which is largely attributed to increasing demand for high-performance structural bonding solutions across the automotive, aerospace, marine, construction, and industrial sectors. Typically, a two-component reactive system, methyl methacrylate adhesives exhibit extraordinary properties such as high strength, excellent resistance to impact, the ability to withstand extreme temperatures and chemicals, and the ability to bond metals, plastics, and composite materials together. Market expansion is driven by the increased use of composite materials, increased production of electric vehicles, and the growing need for quicker assembly and production cycles. Major brands in this market, including 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, and Illinois Tool Works Inc., are continuing to invest in research and development to produce new fast-curing, tougher, and specialized MMA formulations. Additionally, the continued growth of industrialization and infrastructure development, along with innovation in dispensing and application technology, is further accelerating the growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesive market, helping to establish methyl methacrylate adhesives as the most preferred high-performance bonding solution.

'UV/light-cure acrylic to record highest CAGR in methyl methacrylate adhesives market, in terms of value, during forecast period'

UV/light-cure acrylic is the fastest-growing system type segment in the overall methyl methacrylate adhesives market, as these systems offer fast curing through their efficient control of the curing process. These adhesives work differently from traditional two-part systems because they begin to cure almost immediately when users expose them to UV or visible light. This results in faster production times and improved operational efficiency. The system enables precise operation because it restricts curing to areas where light is used, which results in decreased waste and rework requirements. UV/light-cure systems enable industries, such as electronics, medical devices, and automotive components, to implement automated systems. Their typically lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and cleaner processing align with increasingly stringent environmental and workplace safety regulations. The development of light-curing technology through LED systems has resulted in better energy efficiency and expanded substrate compatibility, which promotes their use in various applications.

'By cure speed, UV/light-cure (1-part, 1–5 min) segment to record highest CAGR in methyl methacrylate adhesives market, in terms of value, from 2025 to 2030'

The /Light-Cure (1-part, 1–5 min) segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market, as this method delivers rapid results with easy handling and efficient work processes. The system operates as a one-component solution, which requires no mixing. This process maintains better consistency while reducing both labour needs and material waste. The process achieves fast results because it can be completed within seconds to minutes under specific light conditions. The process enables manufacturers to produce higher quantities while reducing assembly times. The ability to cure on demand enables users to position materials exactly before starting the curing process, which leads to better bonding results. The systems provide automatic control for modern LED curing systems, which helps reduce energy consumption while decreasing operating expenses. The method achieves environmental and safety benefits as it decreases VOC emissions and creates safer processes.

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Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing methyl methacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market of methyl methacrylate adhesives due to rapid industrialization, expansion of the automotive and construction sectors, and growing preference for light and high-performance bonding solutions. Significantly, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are all experiencing very strong growth in the automotive sector, and production of e-vehicles is growing rapidly. Development of new infrastructure, urbanization, and industrial growth all lead to higher usage of advanced adhesives for construction and other manufacturing processes.



Global leading players and regional manufacturers present in these countries will strengthen technology transfer, local production, and distribution chains, thus making their products more accessible. Other factors such as competitive economics, availability of qualified workforce, and government manufacturing-oriented policies also support the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some top players, such as 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), IPS Corporation (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Scott Bader Company Ltd. (UK), Huntsman International LLC (US), Bostik (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. (US).

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