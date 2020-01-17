Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Report, 2013-2023 - Industry Expected to Witness Moderate Growth Over the Next Five Years; Reaching 5.67 MTPA by 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 4.78 mtpa in 2018 to 5.67 mtpa by 2023. Around eight planned and announced MMA plants are expected to come online only in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead MMA capacity growth by 2023, followed by Malaysia and India.



Report Scope

Global MMA capacity outlook by region

Global MMA capacity outlook by country

MMA planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major MMA producers globally

Global MMA capital expenditure outlook by region

Global MMA capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced MMA plants globally

Understand regional MMA supply scenario

Identify opportunities in the global MMA industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of MMA capacity data

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

1.1. Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry, An Overview

1.2. Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

1.3. Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

1.4. Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry, Planned and Announced Plants

1.5. Global MMA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

1.6. Global MMA Capacity Contribution by Region

1.7. Key Companies by MMA Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

1.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to MMA Industry

1.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

1.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Companies

1.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

1.13. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Countries



2. Global Planned and Announced MMA Plants



3. Asia MMA Industry

3.1. Asia MMA Industry, An Overview

3.2. Asia MMA Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

3.3. Asia MMA Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

3.4. Asia MMA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

3.5. Asia MMA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

3.6. Asia MMA Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

3.7. Asia MMA Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

3.8. MMA Industry in China

3.9. MMA Industry in India

3.10. MMA Industry in Japan

3.11. MMA Industry in Malaysia

3.12. MMA Industry in South Korea

3.13. MMA Industry in Taiwan

3.14. MMA Industry in Thailand

3.15. MMA Industry in Singapore



4. Europe MMA Industry



5. Former Soviet Union MMA Industry



6. Middle East MMA Industry



7. North America MMA Industry



8. South America MMA Industry



