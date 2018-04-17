Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market by Manufacturing Process, (Steam Cracker, Fluid Liquid Cracker), Application (Gasoline), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market is Projected to Reach USD 18.99 Billion by 2022 from an Estimated USD 14.99 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% Between 2017 and 2022
The global MTBE market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, application, and region. Based on the manufacturing process, the MTBE market has been further segmented into steam cracker, fluid liquid cracker, and others. Others include dehydrogenation and dehydration. Fluid liquid cracker and steam cracker are the most commonly used manufacturing processes as these are refinery based processes and are much simpler than other two processes, which are dehydration and dehydrogenation.
Significant capital is required to set up MTBE producing plants. MTBE is mostly produced at refinery-based plants due to which it is difficult to set up new plants as the cost of setting up a new refinery is very high. In addition, there are legal and regulatory barriers in many countries due to environmental and health issues related to the use of MTBE as an oxygenate.
Due to this, the threat of new entrants in the MTBE market is low. The intensity of competitive rivalry is moderate because MTBE used for gasoline blending is undifferentiated due to which there is high competition in the market. However, the presence of a few large MTBE producers in the market is leading to low competition in the market.
SABIC is the world's largest producer of MTBE, and has a production capacity of 3200 KT per annum. In the fiscal year 2016, the company generated total sales of USD 35.40 billion. The company has been producing MTBE since 1987 and has been producing MTBE through the TBA and fluid liquid cracker processes. The MTBE produced by the company is mainly used for gasoline blending. The company has adopted the acquisitions strategy to increase its market share around the globe. It supplies MTBE to various regions, such as Europe, Americas, Asia, and MEA.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The MTBE Market
4.2 MTBE Market, By Manufacturing Process
4.3 MTBE Market, By Application
4.4 MTBE Market, By Manufacturing Process And Region
4.5 MTBE Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From APAC Countries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Replacement Of MTBE By Ethanol And ETBE
5.2.2.2 Replacement Of Gasoline Cars By Electric And Hybrid Cars
5.2.2.3 Health And Environmental Issues Related To MTBE Usage
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use In Petrochemical Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Volatility Of Crude Oil Prices
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
6 MTBE Market, By Manufacturing Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Steam Cracker
6.3 Fluid Liquid Cracker
6.4 Others
7 MTBE Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gasoline
7.3 Others
7.3.1 High Purity Isobutene
7.3.2 Medical Intermediates
8 Regional Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Ranking
9.3 Recent Developments
9.3.1 Expansions
9.3.2 Acquisitions
10 Company Profiles
10.1 SABIC
10.2 Evonik Industries
10.3 China National Petroleum Corporation
10.4 Huntsman International
10.5 Eni Spa
10.6 Sinopec
10.7 Lyondellbasell
10.8 Royal Dutch Shell
10.9 Emirates National Oil Company
10.10 QAFAC
10.11 Other Key Players
10.11.1 Gazprom
10.11.2 Enterprise Product Partners L.P.
10.11.3 National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)
10.11.4 Petronas
10.11.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation
10.11.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation
10.11.7 Yussen Chemical
10.11.8 Reliance Industries Limited
10.11.9 Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group
10.11.10 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group
