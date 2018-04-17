Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022

The Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market is Projected to Reach USD 18.99 Billion by 2022 from an Estimated USD 14.99 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% Between 2017 and 2022



The global MTBE market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, application, and region. Based on the manufacturing process, the MTBE market has been further segmented into steam cracker, fluid liquid cracker, and others. Others include dehydrogenation and dehydration. Fluid liquid cracker and steam cracker are the most commonly used manufacturing processes as these are refinery based processes and are much simpler than other two processes, which are dehydration and dehydrogenation.



Significant capital is required to set up MTBE producing plants. MTBE is mostly produced at refinery-based plants due to which it is difficult to set up new plants as the cost of setting up a new refinery is very high. In addition, there are legal and regulatory barriers in many countries due to environmental and health issues related to the use of MTBE as an oxygenate.



Due to this, the threat of new entrants in the MTBE market is low. The intensity of competitive rivalry is moderate because MTBE used for gasoline blending is undifferentiated due to which there is high competition in the market. However, the presence of a few large MTBE producers in the market is leading to low competition in the market.



SABIC is the world's largest producer of MTBE, and has a production capacity of 3200 KT per annum. In the fiscal year 2016, the company generated total sales of USD 35.40 billion. The company has been producing MTBE since 1987 and has been producing MTBE through the TBA and fluid liquid cracker processes. The MTBE produced by the company is mainly used for gasoline blending. The company has adopted the acquisitions strategy to increase its market share around the globe. It supplies MTBE to various regions, such as Europe, Americas, Asia, and MEA.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The MTBE Market

4.2 MTBE Market, By Manufacturing Process

4.3 MTBE Market, By Application

4.4 MTBE Market, By Manufacturing Process And Region

4.5 MTBE Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From APAC Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Replacement Of MTBE By Ethanol And ETBE

5.2.2.2 Replacement Of Gasoline Cars By Electric And Hybrid Cars

5.2.2.3 Health And Environmental Issues Related To MTBE Usage

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use In Petrochemical Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility Of Crude Oil Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry



6 MTBE Market, By Manufacturing Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Steam Cracker

6.3 Fluid Liquid Cracker

6.4 Others



7 MTBE Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gasoline

7.3 Others

7.3.1 High Purity Isobutene

7.3.2 Medical Intermediates



8 Regional Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking

9.3 Recent Developments

9.3.1 Expansions

9.3.2 Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 SABIC

10.2 Evonik Industries

10.3 China National Petroleum Corporation

10.4 Huntsman International

10.5 Eni Spa

10.6 Sinopec

10.7 Lyondellbasell

10.8 Royal Dutch Shell

10.9 Emirates National Oil Company

10.10 QAFAC

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Gazprom

10.11.2 Enterprise Product Partners L.P.

10.11.3 National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

10.11.4 Petronas

10.11.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

10.11.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

10.11.7 Yussen Chemical

10.11.8 Reliance Industries Limited

10.11.9 Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group

10.11.10 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group



