Metova Achieves Microsoft Gold Windows and Devices Competency and Silver Cloud Platform Competency

CONWAY, Ark., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova—a leading provider of mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions—today announced it has attained a Gold Windows and Devices competency and a Silver Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within a small percentage of Microsoft's partner ecosystem. A portfolio of competencies showcases that Metova is committed to focusing on in-demand business solution areas and to ensuring that it can meet the evolving needs of our mutual customers.

To earn a Microsoft competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise and, for Gold competencies, designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. Partners must also submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects and pass technology and/or sales assessments. For Gold competencies, partners must also implement a yearly customer satisfaction study and, for many competencies, meet a revenue commitment.

The designation, which covers capabilities in areas that include Microsoft Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS), Azure hybrid services, the Azure IoT Hub and Suite, and Cortana Intelligence, strengthens Metova's position as a complete technology partner for finance, retail, education, hospitality, healthcare, staffing, logistics, and entertainment businesses seeking digital transformation and the benefits offered by the cloud.

"Digital transformation involves true expertise to connect and leverage the many technologies available to bring meaningful innovation to businesses," said Josh Smith, CEO of Metova. "These Microsoft competencies showcase our expertise and commitment in today's technology market and demonstrate our deep knowledge of Microsoft and its products."

"By accomplishing a portfolio of competencies, partners demonstrate true commitment to meeting customer technology needs today and into the future," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "These partners' proficiency and expertise of Microsoft technology is instrumental in helping our mutual customers continue to drive innovative solutions."

All 17 Microsoft technology competencies differentiate a partner's specific technology capabilities, helping customers find qualified solution providers with expertise in discrete areas quickly and easily.

Gold Windows and Devices

Share our goal of having Windows 10 on 1 billion devices. The opportunity spans services, applications, and devices. This competency provides you with tools, content and resources to help you build and grow your profitable Windows 10 practice.

Silver Cloud Platform

The Cloud Platform competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. Differentiate your company with the Cloud Platform competency, and you will be eligible for Signature Cloud Support, Azure deployment planning services, Azure sponsored credit, direct partner support, eligibility to deploy certain on-premises, internal use software on Microsoft Azure, and access to the cloud platform roadmap.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

About Metova

Founded in 2006 with a belief that mobile would be even more transformative than the internet, Metova set out to build innovative mobile applications while also creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues to build on its success by retaining world-class talent and helping companies transform their business through technology. After identifying customer needs, informed through industry-trusted surveys and analysis, Metova defines and builds the experiences that customers expect, aligned with business goals to streamline workflows and increase revenues—while delighting customers and disrupting industries.

