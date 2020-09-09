Metova Announces Technology Collaboration With the Syrian Emergency Task Force

CONWAY, Ark., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova , a leading provider of custom software solutions for mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the private and public sector and the Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF), a US-based nonprofit humanitarian organization, today announced Syria Watch, a free app for Android and iOS designed to increase awareness and provide assistance for the Syrian population. Built as a volunteer effort by Metova, Syria Watch provides mobile phone users real-time notifications, detail and location of attacks launched in Syria, helping people outside of Syria understand the ongoing danger people in Syria experience daily – while giving people in Syria real-time useful information on military operations and threats.

"Syria Watch provides accurate, real-time information providing a look into the ongoing attacks facing the people of Syria," said Jonathan Sasse, president at Metova. "Our team at Metova is proud to have volunteered our time and resources to design and build the Syria Watch app for the Syrian Emergency Task Force."

"We realized that people outside of Syria are mostly unaware of the suffering of Syrian civilians," said Mouaz Moustafa, executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force. "This app allows the general public, journalists, policy makers, and activists to be able to imagine themselves in the shoes of the Syrian people who are regularly targeted by the Assad regime, Russian air force, and Iranian militias. Our hope is that by learning about the escalating violence in Syria and the need for civilian protection, people will help to bring an end to the violence and killing."

To read a Q&A with Mouaz Moustafa, executive director of the the Syrian Emergency Task Force, regarding the Syria Watch App and technology enablement of citizens, please visit: http://Metova.com/syria-watch-app/

Syria Watch mobile app:

Free download, available for iOS and Android

and Provides attack summary and description

Real-time alert detail includes attack type, severity, description, and location

Provides precise GPS coordinates of attacks

Attack categories include: Barrel Bomb, Fixed Wing, Chemical, Artillery and Land

Real-time as well as a historical view of alerts

