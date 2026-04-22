MetOx International Appoints Semiconductor Industry Veteran Richard Gottscho to Board of Directors

Appointment strengthens leadership at the convergence of superconducting power infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and AI-driven energy demand.

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetOx International — MetOx, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wire, today announced the appointment of Dr. Richard (Rick) Gottscho to its Board of Directors. A globally recognized leader in semiconductor manufacturing and plasma science, Rick brings decades of experience scaling the technologies that underpin the modern digital economy.

Richard Gottscho, MetOx Board of Directors

His addition comes at a defining moment as MetOx accelerates the deployment of next-generation superconducting wire to meet the surging energy demands of AI, hyperscale data centers, and electrified industrial systems.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Rick to MetOx," said Keyvan Esfarjani, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Having worked with Rick for many years during his time at Lam Research, I highly respect his unique ability to bridge the gap between advanced technology, advanced equipment development, and large-scale manufacturing. His deep expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate MetOx through its next phase of growth."

Rick is best known for his leadership at Lam Research, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, driving innovations in plasma etch and deposition technologies essential to advanced semiconductor fabrication. His work has enabled multiple generations of chip scaling, directly supporting the rise of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance systems.

At MetOx, that same convergence is now unfolding, where power infrastructure must evolve at the pace of compute.

"MetOx is addressing one of the most urgent constraints in the global technology ecosystem: how to deliver exponentially more power, efficiently and at scale," said Gottscho. "The company's leadership in HTS wire manufacturing positions it at the center of this transformation. I'm excited to help advance a platform that can redefine how energy is generated, transmitted, and utilized."

Rick is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and is widely regarded as a leader in plasma processing and semiconductor technology. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Penn State and a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from MIT. Gottscho's appointment reinforces MetOx's commitment to building a board that reflects the deep integration of materials science, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation energy systems.

About MetOx International

MetOx is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wire, enabling a new class of power infrastructure defined by unmatched efficiency, power density, and performance. The company is at the forefront of scaling superconductivity for real-world deployment - powering the rapid expansion of AI data centers, strengthening grid resilience, and accelerating the electrification of industry. With a focus on domestic manufacturing and breakthrough materials innovation, MetOx is redefining the foundation of energy in the 21st century.

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MetOx International, Inc.

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SOURCE MetOx International, Inc.