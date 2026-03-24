MetOx Names Keyvan Esfarjani Executive Chairman to Advance Next-Generation Superconducting Power Infrastructure

Esfarjani is widely recognized as a global technology leader at the intersection of deep technology, advanced manufacturing, and critical infrastructure systems. Over nearly three decades at Intel Corporation, he helped shape one of the world's most sophisticated technology ecosystems. As Executive Vice President and Chief Global Operations Officer, he led major technology transitions and global infrastructure expansions across one of the most complex manufacturing systems ever built, spanning semiconductor innovation, advanced manufacturing, and globally integrated supply chains.

His appointment reflects MetOx's ambition to move superconducting technology from breakthrough innovation to a critical enabler of the world's rapidly expanding energy, electrification, and data infrastructure.

"MetOx is entering a pivotal moment where proven technology meets rapidly accelerating demand for more efficient and resilient power infrastructure," said Bud Vos, President and CEO of MetOx International. "Keyvan brings a rare combination of strategic vision, technical depth, operational discipline, and global leadership experience in advancing transformative technologies. His guidance will help position MetOx to play a defining role in the future of energy and computing infrastructure."

Since joining the MetOx Board in 2025 and chairing the company's Technical Advisory Group, Esfarjani has helped strengthen the company's technical foundation, advance key capabilities, and guide the long-term technology roadmap. These efforts have accelerated progress toward achieving stringent critical customer performance and quality milestones.

"The world is entering an era where the growth of AI and compute is placing unprecedented demands on our power infrastructure and electrification," said Keyvan Esfarjani. "Meeting that challenge will require breakthroughs in how energy is generated, transmitted, and utilized. High-temperature superconductors represent one of the most promising technologies to address this shift. By dramatically increasing power density while reducing losses, they have the potential to reshape the future of energy and data infrastructure. MetOx has built an exceptional technological foundation, and I'm super excited to work with the team to help bring this innovation to global impact".

About MetOx International

MetOx International is a leading manufacturer of high-temperature superconducting wire for energy, industrial power, and advanced infrastructure applications. Through proprietary manufacturing technology and a focus on large scale production, MetOx is enabling a more efficient, electrified future. MetOx's high-temperature superconducting wire is emerging as a critical enabling technology for power-dense applications across energy, grid modernization, fusion, and hyperscale computing.

Learn more about MetOx and superconducting wire technology at metoxtech.com.

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Naomi Le Bihan

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SOURCE MetOx International, Inc.