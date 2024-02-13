Metra Group announces value-added partnership (VAP) for GCC countries with Secure AIOPs company TechBridge, www.tech-bridge.biz

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metra Group – A leading provider of information technologies and solutions in the region with a legacy of over four decades has recently entered an Agreement of Value-Added Partnership with TechBridge Consultancy Services LLP – an Indian company pioneering in AI based Data Centre Operations & Cyber Security powered through advanced analytics and machine learnings/ artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. TechBridge provides open platform with native integrations, for heterogeneous infrastructures such as data centre projects in the state-of-the-art DC's, smart cities, safe cities, power sector, telecom, etc cutting across verticals.

Mr. Puneet Kaura, VP Sales and Operations – Aquila Clouds; Mr Saurabh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Tech-Bridge; Mr. Maan Al Saleh, VP Sales and Business Development – Aquila Clouds; Mr. Adib Rajji, VP Vendor Strategy and Business Development of Metra Group.

The global network monitoring market size was valued at $3.04 billion in 2022 & is projected to grow from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $6.97 billion by 2030 and global network security market size was valued at $21.43 billion in 2022 & is projected to grow from $23.83 billion in 2023 to $54.37 billion by 2030.

Secure AIOps—i.e. cyber security with artificial intelligence for IT operations—is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, such as natural language processing and machine learning models, to automate and streamline operational workflows.

Mr. Saurabh Agarwal – Founder and CEO of TechBridge, who was present at the occasion explained about how AI and Automation is helping the Data Centre operations to be achieving Zero Touch & Zero Trust goals, with the power of Gen-AI is helping the Digital Transformation and Security buttressed with confidence. He also cautioned on the risk of data and information overload and further explained about how TechBridge platforms make sense of such large set of data and provide the pointed/condensed AI based decision support to deliver the comprehensive value with secured & confident environment.

AI/ML/Automation powered natively integrated platforms, cyber security and AIOPs, can bring savings, in tune of millions of dollars, to the enterprises. TechBridge Platform delivering Secure AIOPs, which brings orchestration across data centre operations and security. Cohesive management and integrated data strategy spanning Security Incident handling and Asset Management, providing 360 degree Risk Scoring and Profiling, bringing unique value proposition.

Mr. Adib Rajji, VP Vendor Strategy and Business Development of Metra Group spoke about the emerging GCC market demands for Smart/Secured Data Center Operations. The advanced use of Analytics, powered with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Stressed upon the need of technologies based on the unique capabilities of TechBridge platform. Metra Group chose to be the added value distributor for TechBridge in the Middle East and North Africa.

Furthermore, he also elaborated about the key value proposition of this partnership and how it is unique in its own nature to make the difference.

About Metra Group:

Metra Group has been the region's foremost provider of IT services and solutions since 1982, becoming the region's fastest growing value- added IT distributor with over 30 vendors, 500 employees and 6500 partners and resellers. Metra Computer Group excels at creating distribution networks with a keen focus on logistics, service, product aggregation, maintenance, and technical support. Metra Group (https://metragroup.com) embarked on its international expansion journey by entering the Saudi Arabian market in 1991. Subsequently, the company established its presence in the USA in 1993 and Dubai in 1998. These ventures presented major challenges that ultimately fueled the group's growth and success. During its second decade, Metra Group experienced solid growth, marked by strategic partnerships with industry giants like Acer, Dell, HP, IBM, and Intel. These collaborations propelled the company's expansion into Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, and Iraq. As Metra Group entered its third decade of operation, it forged alliances with additional technology providers, including Cisco, Oracle, and Dell. This further enhanced the company's presence across the region. With the fifth decade underway, Metra Group continues its steady progress and expansion.

About TechBridge: tech-bridge.biz (https://tech-bridge.biz) – TechBridge is the World's leading Product & Solutions Company. Its market-leading AIOps solutions enable customers to quickly capitalize on growing market segments and introduce differentiating products, applications, and services. We are experts and leaders in Government Solutions, Smart City Solutions, Data Centerer, and Large Enterprises. TechBridge is Pink Verify ITILv3, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, ISO 15048-1, CMMi Level3 Certified. With the presence across EMEA to ASEAN region, TechBridge is on the mission to Focus on Customers, Delivering Intelligent and Secured Digital World, enabling Productive and Sustainable lives, with a vision to become a global leader in Technology Enablement. Revolutionizing & innovating the way organizations operate and protect their digital assets.

