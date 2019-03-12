Metric5 Secures Spot on 10-year, $2.5B SEC ONE IT Contract in Joint Venture

ATLANTA, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metric5, a member of the Octo Metric Joint Venture, today announced it has been awarded a position on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) ONE IT IDIQ vehicle. This 10-year, $2.5 billion vehicle contains seven service channels through which the SEC's Office of Information Technology will procure Information Technology (IT) services and solutions, including systems and software development. Through ONE IT, the SEC will consolidate its IT contracting and increase its flexibility in acquiring IT services. The goal is cost savings through access to new partners, technologies, approaches, and efficiencies and improved reporting data.

"Metric5 is thrilled with the opportunity to provide additional technology services and solutions to the SEC through the ONE IT contract," said Abu Malik, Metric5's President. "This contract provides an avenue for the SEC to enable IT advancements and modernization across the agency. Metric5 is looking forward to applying our capabilities on this vehicle to support the SEC, their mission, and their information technology objectives."

The strength of Octo Metric's proposal was instrumental in securing its position as one of only 15 successful ONE OIT small business awardees.

About Metric5

Metric5 is an SBA certified 8(a) small business with expertise in technology, strategy, and management services. Our clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies to federal, state, and local government agencies. Metric5 provides exceptional "A to Z" IT consulting services that help our clients create innovative IT solutions and effective IT management. Our services include program and project management, portfolio management, enterprise architecture, strategic planning, software development, ERP implementation, quality assurance, and comprehensive operations and maintenance support. From inception through implementation and beyond, Metric5 has the people, tools, and methods to ensure the success of our clients.

