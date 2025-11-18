Metricon Homes Joins the Builders Alliance to Help Rebuild Los Angeles Communities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metricon Homes is proud to announce its participation as a founding member of the Builders Alliance, a not-for-profit organization formed to accelerate the rebuilding of homes and neighborhoods devastated by the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Metricon Homes joins nine other leading builders united by a shared commitment: to deliver fire-resilient, cost-efficient, and rapidly constructed homes that enable displaced families to return home faster and more affordably. As part of the Builders Alliance, Metricon Homes brings its deep expertise in FireSafe design, steel-framed construction, and hybrid off-site -onsite construction —technologies that dramatically reduce build time while ensuring long-term durability and safety.

"We are honored to be part of this historic rebuilding effort," said Don Ganguly, CEO of Metricon Homes. "Our mission has always been to combine advanced materials, smart design, and precision construction to make homes stronger, safer, and more sustainable. Partnering with the Builders Alliance allows us to scale that mission and help Los Angeles families rebuild their lives with confidence."

Through the newly launched Builders Alliance Portal, homeowners in Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and other impacted areas can now enter their property address to explore pre-approved home designs tailored to their lots. They can directly connect with participating builders like Metricon Homes to review options, pricing, and construction timelines. These homes are offered below the average insurance payout, ensuring that more Angelenos can rebuild within their means.

Bea Hsu, Founding CEO of the Builders Alliance, said:

"Our goal is to make the path forward clearer, more efficient, and more achievable for survivors of the Los Angeles fires. We are thrilled to have Metricon Homes as a founding member, bringing its technology-driven, FireSafe approach to this critical community effort."

The Builders Alliance was born from Project Recovery, a 175-page action plan developed by over 100 leaders in real estate, land use, and infrastructure to guide Los Angeles's recovery. The plan, created in collaboration with the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Los Angeles, the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate, and the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate, outlines strategies to accelerate rebuilding through coordinated partnerships between the public and private sectors.

"The Builders Alliance offers fire victims an expedited and cost-effective way to rebuild through collective capacity and innovation," said Stuart Gabriel, Director of the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate. "By streamlining design, permitting, material sourcing, and construction, the Alliance gives displaced families their best chance to return home quickly and safely."

About Metricon Homes

Metricon Homes is a California-based homebuilder pioneering a new era of FireSafe, technology-driven construction. Specializing in cold-formed steel framing and rapid onsite- off-site construction, Metricon delivers precision-engineered homes that are faster to build, more durable, and more resilient against fire, earthquake, and climate risk. With a mission to make "Homebuilding 2.0" accessible to every family, Metricon Homes partners with communities, insurers, and city agencies to help Californians rebuild stronger and smarter. Learn more at www.metriconhomesla.com.

About The Builders Alliance

The Builders Alliance is a not-for-profit organization formed in response to the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton Fires. The Alliance unites ten leading homebuilders dedicated to achieving significant time and cost savings and providing end-to-end project management—making rebuilding do-able for as many homeowners as possible. For more information or to access the Builders Alliance Portal, visit www.buildersalliancela.org.

About Project Recovery

Project Recovery is a comprehensive plan developed by ULI Los Angeles, the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate, and the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate in response to the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. The 175-page report outlines strategies to accelerate rebuilding through collaboration among real estate, infrastructure, and community leaders. For more information, visit la.uli.org/project-recovery.

