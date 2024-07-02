METRO ART PRESENTS: KCRW SUMMER NIGHTS AT UNION STATION

KCRW DJs and LA-based band to perform in the station's historic Ticket Concourse for two nights of summer music.

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On July 20 and 27, KCRW and Metro Art will team up for two special nights of music from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the historic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. KCRW DJs Jeremy Sole and Chris Douridas will perform dynamic sets for the first installment, while the following Saturday features a special performance by sibling-led LA-based jazz-folk band, The South Hill Experiment, amplified by KCRW DJs Raul Campos and SiLVA. Each weekend, guests can visit pop-up bars for light refreshments and alcoholic beverages while dancing the night away in one of LA's architectural jewels.

"Guests will be treated to electrifying performances by KCRW's renowned DJs and local band, The South Hill Experiment at Union Station as we reunite with our friends at KCRW," shared Heidi Zeller, Senior Manager, Cultural Planning at LA Metro. "We look forward to a transcendent summer evening of energetic live music."

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with Metro Art to throw an epic dance party in one of LA's iconic locations, Union Station. And what's almost as good as the cool music and vibes? The fact that it's the easiest one to get to...just take Metro," said Nathalie Hill, KCRW Chief Audience Officer and Summer Nights Field Guide Ranger.

About The South Hill Experiment

The South Hill Experiment (S/H/E) is the band of brothers Baird and Gabe Acheson, raised in Baltimore and now based in Los Angeles. Both accomplished artists and producers in their own right, the brothers built S/H/E as a place — their warehouse studio on South Hill St., Los Angeles— and as a state of mind: making music as catharsis. Last year kicked off S/H/E's trilogy of LPs, with MOONSHOTS (LP1) marking the duo's ethereal beginnings, and SUNSTRIKES (LP2) introducing guests such as Jeff Parker and earning a co-sign from the legendary David Byrne. March 2024 saw the release of an even more collaborative EP, South Hill & Friends, with features from Karriem Riggins, Maxo, Buck Raines, and Sofía Campos. To promote these projects, the brothers have pulled a variety of stunts, including a 24-hour live-streamed jam, free DIY rooftop shows, and running an actual marathon for a music video. After sold out dates in Los Angeles and New York, a live session on KCRW, and the band's SXSW debut, the brothers are gearing up for the final installment of their trilogy and most ambitious project to date, EARTHBREAKS (LP3).

Those looking to attend can RSVP for the free July 20 event here and the free July 27 event here . To learn more about Los Angeles Union Station, visit unionstationla.com . #Celebrating85Years #UnionStationLA.

About Los Angeles Union Station

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA's architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as "the last of the great train stations." For more information, visit unionstationla.com or follow @unionstationla on social media.

About Metro Art

Metro Art enhances the customer experience with innovative, award-winning visual and performing arts programming that encourages ridership and connects people, sites and neighborhoods throughout LA County. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments, and creating a sense of place. Metro Art Presents showcases an exciting array of arts and cultural programs at historic Union Station. All events are free and open to the public.

Click here for more information about Metro Art. Follow Metro Art on Instagram and #MetroArtLA.

About KCRW

KCRW is your always-on connection to music, news, culture, and each other — on the radio, online, and in person. We belong to Los Angeles, connecting diverse perspectives and the sounds of Southern California with curious communities around the corner and around the world. We are NPR's flagship member station in Southern California and a community service of Santa Monica College. You can find our broadcast signal in LA, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Mojave, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, and worldwide via the KCRW app and at kcrw.com.

