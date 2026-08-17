Family-friendly restaurant brings famous all-day breakfast, comfort food and award-winning favorites to Citrus County's fast-growing commercial corridor

LECANTO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, the family-friendly restaurant known for bold takes on American comfort food and award-winning breakfast, lunch, and dinner, has opened its first Lecanto location.

Located at 3351 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy. in Summit View at Corta Commons, the 3,710-square-foot diner seats 134 guests inside plus 24 on its outdoor patio. The new location is owned and operated by Managing Partner and long-time restauranteur Melissa Deskins, who brings more than 20 years of restaurant experience to Citrus County.

Metro Diner Opens First Lecanto Restaurant

"I've spent more than two decades in the restaurant industry because I love bringing people together through great food," said Deskins, who holds both a Culinary Arts and a Baking & Pastry Degree. "Metro Diner combines the welcoming feel of a hometown diner with the support of an established brand. I'm excited to become part of the Lecanto community and create a place where families can gather for everyday meals and life's special celebrations."

Known for hearty portions and comfort food made from scratch, Metro Diner's all-day menu showcases homestyle classics. Guests can enjoy everything from fluffy omelets, pancakes and breakfast platters to tender BBQ ribs and specialty burgers made with 100% Angus beef.

Among the restaurant's most popular dishes is Metro Diner's famous Fried Chicken & Waffle—crispy fried chicken served atop a Belgian waffle with signature strawberry butter and the diner's sweet-and-spicy sauce. Another standout is the Iron City Meatloaf, which earned national attention when Guy Fieri featured it on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network.

While guests often ask for recommendations, Deskins keeps it simple.

"My favorite meal is a classic Bissell Breakfast," she said. "Eggs, crispy hash browns, sausage patties and toast, served with a short stack of pancakes—it's hard to beat."

As Metro Diner establishes roots in Lecanto, Deskins plans to support local schools, family-focused organizations and community events while becoming an active member of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.

Metro Diner Lecanto will initially be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with plans to expand hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. once dinner service is added. For more information, call (352) 366-0337, visit www.metrodiner.com, or follow Metro Diner on social media.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 as a family-owned eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations east of Mississippi. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and @MetroDinerOfficial on TikTok.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Metro Diner