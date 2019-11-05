Metro Goldwyn Mayer's Iconic Films Now Available from Kaleidescape

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, the leader in products and content that enable the finest home cinema experience, announced today the availability of films from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). With the addition of MGM's catalog, Kaleidescape's 11,000+ titles include the vast majority of Hollywood's top-rated movies, including 88 of the American Film Institute's 100 Greatest American Films of All Time.

Over 100 MGM titles are available now, including the family favorite The Princess Bride, the thriller The Silence of the Lambs, hits from the Rocky franchise including Creed, Creed II, and the original Rocky, romantic comedies When Harry Met Sally and Four Weddings and a Funeral, timeless classics Some Like It Hot and 12 Angry Men, action hits Robocop and The Terminator, and award-winning dramas Rain Man and Dances with Wolves.

"MGM's storied catalogue is home to some of Hollywood's most iconic films, and this partnership with Kaleidescape represents a unique opportunity for us to reintroduce audiences to many of our most classic titles at an incredibly high quality, all in the comfort of their homes," said Chris Ottinger, President of Worldwide TV Distribution & Acquisitions at MGM.

"The combination of Kaleidescape's high-quality playback and metadata-rich movies enables cinema connossieurs to rediscover and experience some of the greatest Hollywood movies," said Cheena Srinivasan, Kaleidescape founder and CEO. "Kaleidescape is thrilled to offer our customers more of their favorite movies to enjoy with family and friends."

About Kaleidescape

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company's Internet-delivered movies include exclusive metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the US via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

Copyright © 2019 Kaleidescape, Inc. Kaleidescape and the Kaleidescape logo are trademarks of Kaleidescape, Inc., and are registered in the United States. Other trademarks are owned by third parties and may be registered in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaleidescape

Related Links

http://www.mgm.com

