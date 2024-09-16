Metro Hypnosis Center Offers Transformation Through Spiritual Hypnotherapy Program

ORADELL, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Hypnosis Center, located in Oradell, NJ, has announced the launch of a 12-week program, Transformation Through Spiritual Hypnotherapy, which uses the power of hypnosis to clear the mind and create a deep, trance state that helps cultivate a spiritual practice and find inner peace and love. The program, which is facilitated by Mary Battaglia, a certified clinical hypnosis practitioner, incorporates sound and tone to enhance the spiritual experience. Sessions are available online.

Mary Battaglia Spiritual Transformation Through Hypnosis
"Spiritual hypnotherapy helps people discover the core of who they are and heals the emotional residue that impacts the way they think and feel," said Battaglia. "I felt lost before I learned hypnosis. I was not connected to anything but by going into deep states of hypnosis, I have been able to hear messages and feel support and love from angels, guides and Divine energy. 

"Hypnosis helps clear the mind and is a path to going in deeper so we can connect with the unlimited power that is within us. It works with a person's belief system. Letting go is key because this is Divine energy connection and there is something that is felt and experienced in this state that defies logic," Battaglia added.

To learn more register for Transformation Through Spiritual Hypnotherapy call Mary B Battaglia at 201-477-0265 or visit www.transformationthroughhypnosis.com.

