METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Apr 22, 2022, 09:19 ET

ATLANTA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $19.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $17.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $13.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.52%, compared to 2.33% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.62% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 26.94%, compared to 24.80% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 21.35% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio of 31.8%, compared to 33.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 36.0% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total assets increased by $36.2 million, or 1.2%, to $3.14 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $45.2 million, or 1.8%, to $2.55 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $119.1 million, or 5.3%, to $2.38 billion from the previous quarter.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.0 million, or 11.4%, from $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $1.0 million, a decrease in provision for loan losses of $442,000, an increase in noninterest income of $165,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $333,000. Net income increased $6.4 million, or 49.7%, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $9.1 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $1.5 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $530,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.5 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $2.2 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $32.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a seven basis points increase in the yield on average loans and a $98.8 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $503,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $708,000 recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021. As compared to the first quarter of 2021, interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $9.3 million, or 40.9%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $798.5 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $64,000, or 5.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $148.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits as deposit costs remained flat. As compared to the first quarter of 2021, interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $162,000, or 14.2%, primarily due to a $595.8 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset with a nine basis points decrease in deposit costs.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.16% compared to 4.15% for the previous quarter, a slight increase of one basis point. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 increased by two basis points to 4.34% from 4.32% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 remained flat at 0.24% compared with the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $156.3 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $98.8 million and a $54.3 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $151.9 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $148.7 million and average borrowings increased by $3.2 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a four basis points impact on both the yield on average loans and the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022.

As compared to the same period in 2021, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 44 basis points to 4.16% from 4.60%, primarily due to a 51 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.99 billion and a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.18 billion. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $1.09 billion from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $798.5 million increase in average loans and a $273.9 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $976.7 million from the first quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $595.8 million and an increase in average borrowings of $380.9 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, an increase of $165,000, or 2.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and gains on sale of mortgage loans, offset by lower mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans. During the first quarter of 2022, we recorded a $323,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and a $74,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $530,000, or 6.5%, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees, SBA and mortgage servicing income, and gains on sale of SBA loans, offset by higher gains on sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $12.2 million, a decrease of $333,000, or 2.7%, from $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits partially due to a decrease in commissions earned as loan volume declined during the quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2022 increased by $1.5 million, or 13.7%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 31.8% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 33.7% and 36.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 25.3%, compared to 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.14 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $36.2 million, or 1.2%, from $3.11 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $988.0 million, or 45.9%, from $2.15 billion at March 31, 2021. The $36.2 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $7.2 million, loans held for sale of $37.9 million, bank owned life insurance of $8.4 million, and other assets of $6.7 million, partially offset by a $16.6 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The $988.0 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $645.5 million, cash and due from banks of $249.2 million and bank owned life insurance of $31.8 million, partially offset by a $4.8 million decrease in the mortgage servicing asset and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $4.9 million

Loans

Loans, including loans held for sale, were $2.55 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $45.2 million, or 1.8%, compared to $2.51 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $683.4 million, or 36.6%, compared to $1.87 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in loans at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $46.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $5.4 million increase in residential mortgages, offset by a $7.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022. PPP Loans totaled $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021. Loans held for sale were $37.9 million at March 31, 2022. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2021 or March 31, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.38 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $119.1 million, or 5.3%, compared to total deposits of $2.26 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $636.2 million, or 36.4%, compared to total deposits of $1.75 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $23.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $129.7 million increase in money market accounts and a $29.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $64.5 million decrease in time deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $615.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $592.4 million at December 31, 2021 and $546.2 million at March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 25.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to 26.2% at December 31, 2021 and 31.3% at March 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.77 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021 and $1.20 billion at March 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 74.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to 73.8% at December 31, 2021 and 68.7% at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $104,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $546,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.06%, compared to 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $16.0 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, an increase of $553,000 from $15.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $191,000 from $15.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was due to a $747,000 increase in nonaccrual loans and a $204,000 increase in accruing troubled debt restructurings, offset by a $342,000 decrease in loans past due ninety days or more and still accruing an a $56,000 decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.67% at December 31, 2021 and 0.63% at March 31, 2021. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022, $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2022, 0.68% at December 31, 2021 and 0.67% at March 31, 2021. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 134.39% at March 31, 2022, compared to 143.69% and 98.33% at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; higher inflation and its impacts; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 



















As of and for the Three Months Ended




March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Selected income statement data: 















Interest income

$

31,953

$

30,857

$

29,324

$

25,888

$

22,672

Interest expense

1,300

1,236

1,135

1,063

1,138

Net interest income

30,653

29,621

28,189

24,825

21,534

Provision for loan losses

104

546

2,579

2,205

1,599

Noninterest income

7,656

7,491

9,532

8,594

8,186

Noninterest expense

12,179

12,512

13,111

12,093

10,708

Income tax expense

6,597

6,609

5,149

4,728

4,432

Net income

19,429

17,445

16,882

14,393

12,981

Per share data:















Basic income per share

$

0.76

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

0.56

$

0.51

Diluted income per share

$

0.76

$

0.68

$

0.66

$

0.56

$

0.50

Dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.12

$

0.10

$

0.10

Book value per share (at period end)

$

12.19

$

11.40

$

10.84

$

10.33

$

9.95

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,465,236

25,465,236

25,465,236

25,578,668

25,674,573

Weighted average diluted shares

25,719,035

25,720,128

25,729,043

25,833,328

25,881,827

Performance ratios:















Return on average assets

2.52

%

2.33

%

2.61

%

2.53

%

2.62

%

Return on average equity

26.94

24.80

25.23

22.51

21.35

Dividend payout ratio

19.76

20.52

18.24

17.95

19.91

Yield on total loans

5.00

4.93

5.16

5.21

5.20

Yield on average earning assets

4.34

4.32

4.75

4.79

4.85

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

0.24

0.24

0.28

0.31

0.38

Cost of deposits

0.27

0.27

0.28

0.29

0.36

Net interest margin

4.16

4.15

4.57

4.60

4.60

Efficiency ratio(1)

31.79

33.71

34.76

36.19

36.03

Asset quality data (at period end): 















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

0.63

0.61

0.55

0.67

0.84

ALL to nonperforming loans

134.39

143.69

189.44

147.82

98.33

ALL to loans held for investment

0.66

0.67

0.69

0.66

0.63

Balance sheet and capital ratios:















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

105.72

%

110.98

%

112.15

%

106.31

%

107.33

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

25.84

26.18

30.32

31.30

31.28

Common equity to assets

9.88

9.34

10.04

10.50

11.85

Leverage ratio

9.46

9.44

10.34

11.14

12.23

Common equity tier 1 ratio

17.24

16.76

16.61

17.75

18.97

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

17.24

16.76

16.61

17.75

18.97

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.22

17.77

17.64

18.72

19.88

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

605,112

$

608,208

$

669,358

$

746,660

$

856,432

Mortgage loan production

162,933

237,195

368,790

326,507

263,698

Mortgage loan sales

56,987








SBA loans serviced for others

528,227

542,991

549,818

549,238

521,182

SBA loan production

50,689

52,727

85,265

67,376

80,466

SBA loan sales

22,898

30,169

37,984

34,158

22,399

(1)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 


















As of the Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

418,988

$

432,523

$

250,995

$

309,289

$

169,775

Federal funds sold

5,743

8,818

2,294

4,644

4,444

Cash and cash equivalents

424,731

441,341

253,289

313,933

174,219

Equity securities

11,024

11,386

993



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

23,886

25,733

16,507

16,722

18,739

Loans

2,512,300

2,505,070

2,361,705

2,091,767

1,866,785

Allowance for loan losses

(16,674)

(16,952)

(16,445)

(13,860)

(11,735)

Loans less allowance for loan losses

2,495,626

2,488,118

2,345,260

2,077,907

1,855,050

Loans held for sale

37,928







Accrued interest receivable

10,644

11,052

10,737

10,668

10,515

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

15,806

19,701

12,201

8,451

3,951

Premises and equipment, net

12,814

13,068

13,302

13,557

13,663

Operating lease right-of-use asset

8,925

9,338

9,672

10,078

10,483

Foreclosed real estate, net

3,562

3,618

4,374

4,656

3,844

SBA servicing asset, net

10,554

10,234

10,916

11,155

10,535

Mortgage servicing asset, net

6,925

7,747

8,593

9,529

11,722

Bank owned life insurance

67,841

59,437

59,061

36,263

36,033

Other assets

12,051

5,385

5,323

4,921

5,606

Total assets

$

3,142,317

$

3,106,158

$

2,750,228

$

2,517,840

$

2,154,360
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

615,650

$

592,444

$

640,312

$

618,054

$

546,164

Interest-bearing deposits

1,766,491

1,670,576

1,471,515

1,356,777

1,199,756

Total deposits

2,382,141

2,263,020

2,111,827

1,974,831

1,745,920

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

380,000

500,000

300,000

200,000

80,000

Other borrowings

405

459

468

474

479

Operating lease liability

9,445

9,861

10,241

10,648

11,048

Accrued interest payable

207

204

208

202

206

Other liabilities

59,709

42,391

51,330

67,431

61,332

Total liabilities

$

2,831,907

$

2,815,935

$

2,474,074

$

2,253,586

$

1,898,985
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

255

255

255

256

257

Additional paid-in capital

51,753

51,559

51,181

52,924

55,977

Retained earnings

254,165

238,577

224,711

210,910

199,102

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

4,237

(168)

7

164

39

Total shareholders' equity

310,410

290,223

276,154

264,254

255,375

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,142,317

$

3,106,158

$

2,750,228

$

2,517,840

$

2,154,360

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 



















Three Months Ended




March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest and dividend income:















Loans, including Fees

$

31,459

$

30,496

$

29,127

$

25,728

$

22,500

Other investment income

492

360

196

159

170

Federal funds sold

2

1

1

1

2

Total interest income

31,953

30,857

29,324

25,888

22,672

















Interest expense:















Deposits

1,139

1,069

968

919

992

FHLB advances and other borrowings

161

167

167

144

146

Total interest expense

1,300

1,236

1,135

1,063

1,138

















Net interest income

30,653

29,621

28,189

24,825

21,534

















Provision for loan losses

104

546

2,579

2,205

1,599

















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,549

29,075

25,610

22,620

19,935

















Noninterest income:















Service charges on deposit accounts

481

466

446

411

373

Other service charges, commissions and fees

2,159

3,015

4,147

3,877

3,398

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans

1,211








Mortgage servicing income, net

101

95

132

(957)

166

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,568

2,895

3,358

2,845

1,854

SBA servicing income, net

1,644

634

1,212

1,905

2,133

Other income

492

386

237

513

262

Total noninterest income

7,656

7,491

9,532

8,594

8,186

















Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits

7,096

7,819

8,679

6,915

6,699

Occupancy

1,227

1,206

1,295

1,252

1,275

Data Processing

277

252

257

283

308

Advertising

150

148

131

117

145

Other expenses

3,429

3,087

2,749

3,526

2,281

Total noninterest expense

12,179

12,512

13,111

12,093

10,708

















Income before provision for income taxes

26,026

24,054

22,031

19,121

17,413

Provision for income taxes

6,597

6,609

5,149

4,728

4,432

Net income available to common shareholders

$

19,429

$

17,445

$

16,882

$

14,393

$

12,981

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES

 




























Three Months Ended




March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

399,642

$

365

0.37

%

$

345,311

$

241

0.28

%

$

125,699

$

72

0.23

%

Investment securities

36,842

129

1.42

33,682

120

1.41

18,164

100

2.23

Total investments

436,484

494

0.46

378,993

361

0.38

143,863

172

0.48

Construction and development

30,583

377

5.00

50,142

639

5.06

40,954

531

5.26

Commercial real estate

549,132

7,887

5.82

524,770

7,680

5.81

491,635

7,078

5.84

Commercial and industrial

65,450

1,076

6.67

77,911

1,353

6.89

152,433

1,920

5.11

Residential real estate

1,906,847

22,074

4.69

1,800,390

20,804

4.58

1,068,495

12,930

4.91

Consumer and other

206

45

88.59

189

20

41.98

174

41

95.56

Gross loans(2)

2,552,218

31,459

5.00

2,453,402

30,496

4.93

1,753,691

22,500

5.20

Total earning assets

2,988,702

31,953

4.34

2,832,395

30,857

4.32

1,897,554

22,672

4.85

Noninterest-earning assets

142,042






140,594






111,164





Total assets

3,130,744






2,972,989






2,008,718





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

187,259

75

0.16

136,102

64

0.19

92,312

47

0.21

Money market deposits

1,085,751

658

0.25

949,148

550

0.23

534,192

337

0.26

Time deposits

441,228

406

0.37

480,303

455

0.38

491,913

608

0.50

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,714,238

1,139

0.27

1,565,553

1,069

0.27

1,118,417

992

0.36

Borrowings

468,348

161

0.14

465,141

167

0.14

87,483

146

0.68

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,182,586

1,300

0.24

2,030,694

1,236

0.24

1,205,900

1,138

0.38

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

588,343






592,300






483,691





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

67,301






70,915






72,534





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

655,644






663,215






556,225





Shareholders' equity

292,514






279,080






246,593





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,130,744





$

2,972,989





$

2,008,718





Net interest income



$

30,653





$

29,621





$

21,534


Net interest spread






4.10






4.08






4.47

Net interest margin






4.16






4.15






4.60

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA

 





























As of the Quarter Ended


March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

38,683

1.6

%

$

38,857

1.6

%

$

64,140

2.7

%

$

58,668

2.8

%

$

52,202

2.8

%

Commercial Real Estate

567,031

22.5

520,488

20.7

503,417

21.2

475,658

22.7

473,281

25.3

Commercial and Industrial

66,073

2.6

73,072

2.9

82,099

3.5

134,076

6.4

166,915

8.9

Residential Real Estate

1,846,434

73.3

1,879,012

74.8

1,718,593

72.6

1,430,843

68.1

1,181,385

63.0

Consumer and other

130



79



238



169



169


Gross loans

$

2,518,351

100.0

%

$

2,511,508

100.0

%

$

2,368,487

100.0

%

$

2,099,414

100.0

%

$

1,873,952

100.0

%

Unearned income

(6,051)



(6,438)



(6,782)



(7,647)



(7,167)


Allowance for loan losses

(16,674)



(16,952)



(16,445)



(13,860)



(11,735)


Net loans

$

2,495,626


$

2,488,118


$

2,345,260


$

2,077,907


$

1,855,050


 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

 




















As of the Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

9,506

$

8,759

$

5,955

$

6,623

$

9,071

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



342






Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

2,901

2,697

2,726

2,753

2,863

Total non-performing loans

12,407

11,798

8,681

9,376

11,934

Other real estate owned

3,562

3,618

4,374

4,656

3,844

Total non-performing assets

$

15,969

$

15,416

$

13,055

$

14,032

$

15,778

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.49

%

0.47

%

0.37

%

0.45

%

0.64

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.51

0.50

0.47

0.56

0.73

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

134.39

143.69

189.44

147.82

98.33

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 



















As of and for the Three Months Ended




March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Balance, beginning of period

$

16,952

$

16,445

$

13,860

$

11,735

$

10,135

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):















Construction and development










Commercial real estate

(2)

39

(4)

23

(3)

Commercial and industrial

389





60

4

Residential real estate










Consumer and other

(5)



(2)

(3)

(2)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

382

39

(6)

80

(1)

Provision for loan losses

104

546

2,579

2,205

1,599

Balance, end of period

$

16,674

$

16,952

$

16,445

$

13,860

$

11,735

Total loans at end of period

$

2,518,351

$

2,511,508

$

2,368,487

$

2,099,414

$

1,873,952

Average loans(1)

$

2,533,254

$

2,453,402

$

2,241,207

$

1,979,556

$

1,753,691

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.66

0.67

0.69

0.66

0.63

(1)

Excludes loans held for sale

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.