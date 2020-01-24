MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter 2019

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $9.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $44.7 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to $41.3 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

On October 30, 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering of 1,224,513 shares of common stock, including the exercise of the over-allotment of 224,513 shares, for net proceeds of $13.9 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Net income of $10.7 million , or $0.42 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Annualized return on average assets was 2.57%, compared to 3.07% for the third quarter of 2019 and 2.68% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Annualized return on average equity was 20.40%, compared to 26.44% for the third quarter of 2019 and 23.84% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Efficiency ratio of 40.5%, compared to 37.7% for the third quarter of 2019 and 44.5% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

Net income of $44.7 million , or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to $41.3 million , or $1.69 per diluted share, in 2018.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, in 2018. Return on average assets was 2.87%, compared to 3.01% in 2018.

Return on average equity was 24.23%, compared to 27.95% in 2018.

Efficiency ratio was 39.7%, compared to 40.3% in 2018.

Total assets increased by $199.2 million , or 13.9%, to $1.63 billion from $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018 .

, or 13.9%, to from at . Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $46.5 million , or 3.9%, to $1.25 billion from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2018 .

, or 3.9%, to from at . The yield earned on average loans, including loans held for sale, was 6.14%, compared to 5.92% in 2018.

Net charge-offs to average loans was a net recovery of 0.02% compared to a net charge-off of 0.14% in 2018.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 13.6%, from $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in net interest income of $1.0 million and noninterest income of $1.6 million, offset by decreases in noninterest expense of $322,000 and income tax expense of $668,000. Net income increased $934,000, or 9.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in net interest income of $469,000 and noninterest income of $256,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $645,000, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $484,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 5.9%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to an 18 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans, including loans held for sale, and an 81 basis points decrease in the yield on average federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 8.4%, primarily due to the 12 basis point increase in the yield on average loans coupled with a $64.2 million increase in average loan balances.

Interest expense totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $248,000, or 4.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 14 basis point decrease in deposit costs. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, interest expense increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 by $1.1 million, or 24.9%, primarily due to a 26 basis points increase in deposit costs coupled with a $76.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits balances.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.82% compared to 4.22% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 40 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 17 basis points to 2.06%, while the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 51 basis points to 5.27% from 5.78% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $49.3 million, due to an increase in lower yielding assets including $101.1 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts, offset by a $51.2 million decrease in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $37.3 million as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $11.7 million and average borrowings increased by $25.5 million.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 38 basis points to 3.82% from 4.20%, due to an 18 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $1.09 billion and a decrease of 24 basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets of $1.55 billion. Average earning assets increased by $183.8 million, primarily due to an increase of $64.2 million in average loans and $122.9 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $134.6 million, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $76.6 million and average borrowings of $58.0 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.4 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 14.9%, from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower mortgage and SBA servicing income and gains on sale, as well a decrease in other commissions and fees earned from mortgage loan originations as loan volume declined during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter increased by $256,000, or 2.8%, primarily due to the increase in the gains earned from the sales of SBA and mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $9.8 million, a decrease of $322,000, or 3.2%, from $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense decreased by $645,000, or 6.2%, partially due to lower mortgage related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 40.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 37.7% and 44.5% for the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26.2%, compared to 26.5% for the third quarter of 2019 and 25.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the year ended 2019 was 26.5% compared to 26.2% for the year ended 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $1.63 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $12.9 million, or 0.8%, from $1.64 billion at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $199.2 million, or 13.9%, from $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018. The $12.9 million decrease from the prior quarter was mainly due to a decrease in loans held for investment of $97.9 million, offset by a $85.8 million increase in loans held for sale. The $199.2 million increase from the prior year end was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $140.2 million and total loans, including loans held for sale, of $46.5 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, were $1.16 billion, a decrease of $97.9 million, or 7.8%, compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $17.6 million, or 1.5%, compared to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2018. The decline in loans held for investment during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $82.1 million decrease in residential mortgages and a $11.7 million decrease in commercial real estate loans from the previous quarter. Loans held for sale were $85.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to zero at September 30, 2019 and $56.9 million at December 31, 2018.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $1.31 billion, a decrease of $28.0 million, or 2.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.34 billion at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $63.1 million, or 5.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.24 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and time deposits.

Noninterest bearing deposits were $292.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $311.2 million at September 30, 2019, and $299.2 million at December 31, 2018. Noninterest bearing deposits constituted 22.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared to 23.3% at September 30, 2019, and 24.0% at December 31, 2018. Interest bearing deposits were $1.015 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.024 billion at September 30, 2019, and $945.1 million at December 31, 2018. Interest bearing deposits constituted 77.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared to 76.7% at September 30, 2019, and 76.0% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2019 as asset quality remained strong. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.00%, compared to a net recovery of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2019, and a net charge-off of 0.10% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a net recovery of 0.02% compared to net charge-off of 0.14% for the year ended December 31, 2018

Nonperforming assets totaled $15.1 million, or 0.93% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, an increase of $178,000 from $14.9 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $6.1 million from $9.0 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The slight increase during the quarter was due to a $1.2 million increase in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, offset by a $509,000 decrease in loans past due ninety days and still accruing and a $510,000 decrease in accruing troubled debt restructured loans.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.59% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.54% and 0.58% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 46.54% at December 31, 2019, compared to 47.19% and 74.12% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; and legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, filed with the SEC on October 3, 2019 (Registration No. 333-233625), relating to our initial public offering, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

















































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 20,625

$ 21,908

$ 20,818

$ 19,862

$ 19,023

$ 83,213

$ 72,879

Interest expense



5,681



5,929



5,570



5,058



4,548



22,238



14,675

Net interest income



14,944



15,979



15,248



14,804



14,475



60,975



58,204

Provision for loan losses



—



—



—



—



48



—



1,237

Noninterest income



9,360



11,001



12,098



7,434



9,104



39,893



37,609

Noninterest expense



9,840



10,162



9,934



10,064



10,485



40,000



38,575

Income tax expense



3,794



4,462



4,452



3,442



3,310



16,150



14,667

Net income



10,670



12,356



12,960



8,732



9,736



44,718



41,334

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.54

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 1.82

$ 1.71

Diluted income per share

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.53

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 1.81

$ 1.69

Dividends per share

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.42

$ 0.38

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 8.49

$ 8.00

$ 7.58

$ 7.20

$ 6.95

$ 8.49

$ 6.95

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,529,891



24,305,378



24,305,378



24,148,062



24,258,062



25,529,891



24,258,062

Weighted average diluted shares



25,586,733



24,502,621



24,386,049



24,540,538



24,591,537



24,729,535



24,475,698

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



2.57 %

3.07 %

3.44 %

2.42 %

2.68 %

2.87 %

3.01 % Return on average equity



20.40



26.44



29.61



21.08



23.84



24.23



27.95

Dividend payout ratio



26.36



21.79



18.85



28.10



25.21



23.26



22.48

Yield on total loans



6.04



6.22



6.11



6.18



5.92



6.14



5.92

Yield on average earning assets



5.27



5.78



5.83



5.80



5.51



5.66



5.60

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



2.06



2.23



2.23



2.09



1.88



2.15



1.60

Cost of deposits



2.15



2.29



2.23



2.10



1.89



2.19



1.60

Net interest margin



3.82



4.22



4.27



4.32



4.20



4.15



4.48

Efficiency ratio(1)



40.49



37.66



36.33



45.26



44.47



39.66



40.26

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



0.00 %

(0.11) %

0.01 %

0.04 %

0.10 %

(0.02) %

0.14 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO



1.30



1.18



1.41



0.98



0.78



1.30



0.78

ALL to nonperforming loans



46.54



47.19



38.67



58.46



74.12



46.54



74.12

ALL to loans held for investment



0.59



0.54



0.54



0.57



0.58



0.59



0.58

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



88.97 %

94.46 %

91.88 %

88.68 %

92.08 %

88.97 %

92.08 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



22.34



23.30



23.87



23.38



24.05



22.34



24.05

Common equity to assets



13.28



11.82



12.09



11.70



11.77



13.28



11.77

Leverage ratio



12.70



11.68



11.67



11.35



11.14



12.70



11.14

Common equity tier 1 ratio



21.28



18.82



17.99



17.40



17.44



21.28



17.44

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



21.28



18.82



17.99



17.40



17.44



21.28



17.44

Total risk-based capital ratio



21.98



19.51



18.66



18.09



18.16



21.98



18.16

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 1,168,601

$ 1,122,551

$ 1,016,352

$ 839,352

$ 804,188

$ 1,168,601

$ 804,188

Mortgage loan production



112,259



163,517



188,713



151,068



182,889



615,557



716,140

Mortgage loan sales



106,548



152,503



205,893



55,123



144,991



520,067



536,001

SBA loans serviced for others



441,593



446,266



443,830



425,694



431,201



441,593



431,201

SBA loan production



30,763



48,878



45,838



29,556



37,890



155,035



121,009

SBA loan sales



30,065



28,914



28,675



30,751



17,036



118,405



93,297

________________________________ (1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



































As of the Quarter Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 270,496

$ 264,981

$ 151,117

$ 105,510

$ 130,263 Federal funds sold



5,917



9,567



5,966



7,140



8,164 Cash and cash equivalents



276,413



274,548



157,083



112,650



138,427 Securities purchased under agreements to resell



15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



15,695



15,913



17,846



18,712



18,888 Loans



1,161,162



1,259,046



1,188,419



1,136,654



1,143,575 Allowance for loan losses



(6,839)



(6,850)



(6,483)



(6,526)



(6,645) Loans less allowance for loan losses



1,154,323



1,252,196



1,181,936



1,130,128



1,136,930 Loans held for sale



85,793



—



69,686



141,177



56,865 Accrued Interest Receivable



5,101



5,465



5,290



5,439



4,957 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



3,842



3,842



1,292



1,292



1,163 Premises and equipment, net



14,460



14,484



14,465



14,480



14,391 Operating lease right-of-use asset



11,957



12,431



12,783



—



— Foreclosed real estate, net



423



423



—



—



— SBA servicing asset, net



8,188



8,566



8,682



8,500



8,446 Mortgage servicing asset, net



18,068



17,740



16,771



14,909



14,934 Bank owned life insurance



20,219



20,101



19,982



19,865



19,749 Other assets



2,376



4,036



3,693



3,231



2,900 Total assets

$ 1,631,858

$ 1,644,745

$ 1,524,509

$ 1,485,383

$ 1,432,650































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 292,008

$ 311,198

$ 309,343

$ 300,228

$ 299,182 Interest-bearing deposits



1,015,369



1,024,154



986,844



983,751



945,050 Total deposits



1,307,377



1,335,352



1,296,187



1,283,979



1,244,232 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



60,000



60,000



—



—



— Other borrowings



3,129



3,154



3,585



3,752



4,257 Operating lease liability



12,476



12,922



13,253



—



— Accrued interest payable



890



940



1,415



1,663



1,251 Other liabilities



31,262



37,955



25,752



22,238



14,302 Total liabilities

$ 1,415,134

$ 1,450,323

$ 1,340,192

$ 1,311,632

$ 1,264,042































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



255



243



243



242



242 Additional paid-in capital



53,854



39,526



39,096



38,746



39,915 Retained earnings



162,616



154,652



144,989



134,833



128,555 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1)



1



(11)



(70)



(104) Total shareholders' equity



216,724



194,422



184,317



173,751



168,608 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,631,858

$ 1,644,745

$ 1,524,509

$ 1,485,383

$ 1,432,650

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including Fees

$ 19,483

$ 20,857

$ 20,159

$ 18,839

$ 18,116

$ 79,338

$ 70,246 Other investment income



1,023



907



496



868



748



3,294



2,169 Federal funds sold



119



144



163



155



159



581



464 Total interest income



20,625



21,908



20,818



19,862



19,023



83,213



72,879











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



5,576



5,873



5,445



5,057



4,545



21,951



14,011 FHLB advances and other borrowings



105



56



125



1



3



287



664 Total interest expense



5,681



5,929



5,570



5,058



4,548



22,238



14,675











































Net interest income



14,944



15,979



15,248



14,804



14,475



60,975



58,204











































Provision for loan losses



—



—



—



—



48



—



1,237











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



14,944



15,979



15,248



14,804



14,427



60,975



56,967











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



296



294



262



255



260



1,107



1,036 Other service charges, commissions and fees



2,335



2,592



3,058



2,399



2,727



10,384



10,395 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



2,687



2,901



2,615



938



1,723



9,141



5,679 Mortgage servicing income, net



2,046



2,594



3,315



1,339



2,715



9,294



11,994 Gain on sale of SBA loans



1,148



1,404



1,565



1,327



577



5,444



4,616 SBA servicing income, net



665



900



1,137



1,043



791



3,745



3,119 Other income



183



316



146



133



311



778



770 Total noninterest income



9,360



11,001



12,098



7,434



9,104



39,893



37,609











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



5,997



6,573



6,037



6,316



6,562



24,923



23,569 Occupancy



1,202



1,161



1,231



1,155



1,133



4,749



4,086 Data Processing



264



245



227



293



198



1,029



842 Advertising



194



142



143



170



156



649



613 Other expenses



2,183



2,041



2,296



2,130



2,436



8,650



9,465 Total noninterest expense



9,840



10,162



9,934



10,064



10,485



40,000



38,575











































Income before provision for income taxes



14,464



16,818



17,412



12,174



13,046



60,868



56,001 Provision for income taxes



3,794



4,462



4,452



3,442



3,310



16,150



14,667 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 10,670

$ 12,356

$ 12,960

$ 8,732

$ 9,736

$ 44,718

$ 41,334

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES























































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 242,388

$ 954

1.56 % $ 141,239

$ 842

2.37 % $ 119,502

$ 675

2.24 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell



15,000



87

2.30



15,000



107

2.83



15,000



108

2.86

Securities available for sale



15,823



101

2.53



16,486



102

2.45



19,172



124

2.57

Total investments



273,211



1,142

1.66



172,725



1,051

2.41



153,674



907

2.34

Construction and development



30,508



472

6.14



34,903



579

6.58



42,857



675

6.25

Commercial real estate



471,667



7,651

6.44



474,455



8,210

6.87



412,832



6,837

6.57

Commercial and industrial



48,664



820

6.69



46,931



837

7.08



32,300



578

7.10

Residential real estate



726,671



10,493

5.73



772,068



11,181

5.75



723,413



9,967

5.47

Consumer and other



1,778



47

10.49



2,142



50

9.26



3,650



59

6.41

Gross loans(2)



1,279,288



19,483

6.04



1,330,499



20,857

6.22



1,215,052



18,116

5.92

Total earning assets



1,552,499



20,625

5.27



1,503,224



21,908

5.78



1,368,726



19,023

5.51

Noninterest-earning assets



94,805













95,437













74,850











Total assets



1,647,304













1,598,661













1,443,576











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



51,259



40

0.31



49,880



40

0.32



61,264



57

0.37

Money market deposits



173,223



773

1.77



152,867



822

2.13



62,229



221

1.41

Time deposits



806,764



4,763

2.34



816,752



5,011

2.43



831,187



4,267

2.04

Total interest-bearing deposits



1,031,246



5,576

2.15



1,019,499



5,873

2.29



954,680



4,545

1.89

Borrowings



62,610



105

0.67



37,075



56

0.60



4,599



3

0.26

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,093,856



5,681

2.06



1,056,574



5,929

2.23



959,279



4,548

1.88

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



291,260













303,759













297,217











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



54,652













52,954













25,072











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



345,912













356,713













322,289











Shareholders' equity



207,536













185,374













162,008











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,647,304











$ 1,598,661











$ 1,443,576











Net interest income







$ 14,944











$ 15,979











$ 14,475





Net interest spread













3.21













3.55













3.63

Net interest margin













3.82













4.22













4.20

________________________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







































Year Ended





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 145,096

$ 3,010

2.07 % $ 79,699

$ 1,758

2.21 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell



15,000



421

2.81



15,000



372

2.48

Securities available for sale



17,413



444

2.55



20,174



503

2.49

Total investments



177,509



3,875

2.18



114,873



2,633

2.29

Construction and development



33,567



2,088

6.22



46,050



2,763

6.00

Commercial real estate



458,259



30,864

6.74



394,770



25,521

6.46

Commercial and industrial



43,003



3,049

7.09



36,208



2,507

6.92

Residential real estate



755,244



43,130

5.71



702,753



39,058

5.56

Consumer and other



2,310



207

8.96



5,961



397

6.66

Gross loans(2)



1,292,383



79,338

6.14



1,185,742



70,246

5.92

Total earning assets



1,469,892



83,213

5.66



1,300,615



72,879

5.60

Noninterest-earning assets



86,106













73,585











Total assets



1,555,998













1,374,200











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



51,818



172

0.33



69,741



272

0.39

Money market deposits



133,363



2,730

2.05



50,690



553

1.09

Time deposits



816,298



19,049

2.33



754,256



13,186

1.75

Total interest-bearing deposits



1,001,479



21,951

2.19



874,687



14,011

1.60

Borrowings



31,884



287

0.90



45,223



664

1.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,033,363



22,238

2.15



919,910



14,675

1.60

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



297,174













284,702











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



40,924













21,683











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



338,098













306,385











Shareholders' equity



184,537













147,905











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,555,998











$ 1,374,200











Net interest income







$ 60,975











$ 58,204





Net interest spread













3.51













4.00

Net interest margin













4.15













4.48

________________________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA

























































As of the Quarter Ended





December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$ 31,739

2.7 % $ 42,106

3.3 % $ 37,132

3.1 % $ 39,435

3.5 % $ 42,718

3.7 % Commercial Real Estate



424,950

36.5



436,692

34.6



420,332

35.3



392,714

34.5



396,598

34.6

Commercial and Industrial



53,105

4.6



47,247

3.8



43,771

3.7



41,916

3.7



33,100

2.9

Residential Real Estate



651,645

56.0



733,702

58.2



687,389

57.7



662,272

58.1



670,341

58.5

Consumer and other



1,768

0.2



1,658

0.1



2,287

0.2



2,294

0.2



2,957

0.3

Gross loans

$ 1,163,207

100 % $ 1,261,405

100 % $ 1,190,911

100 % $ 1,138,631

100 % $ 1,145,714

100 % Unearned income



(2,045)







(2,359)







(2,492)







(1,977)







(2,139)





Allowance for loan losses



(6,839)







(6,850)







(6,483)







(6,526)







(6,645)





Net loans

$ 1,154,323





$ 1,252,196





$ 1,181,936





$ 1,130,128





$ 1,136,930







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS





































As of the Quarter Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Nonaccrual loans

$ 12,236

$ 11,039

$ 13,633

$ 7,865

$ 5,667

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



—



509



—



—



—

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans



2,459



2,969



3,130



3,298



3,298

Total non-performing loans



14,695



14,517



16,763



11,163



8,965

Other real estate owned



423



423



—



—



—

Total non-performing assets

$ 15,118

$ 14,940

$ 16,763

$ 11,163

$ 8,965



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans



1.26 %

1.15 %

1.41 %

0.98 %

0.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.93



0.91



1.10



0.75



0.63

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans



46.54



47.19



38.67



58.46



74.12



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

















































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,850

$ 6,483

$ 6,526

$ 6,645

$ 6,881

$ 6,645

$ 6,925

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate



(3)



(501)



(6)



(5)



67



(515)



66

Commercial and industrial



—



—



14



—



39



14



39

Residential real estate



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other



14



134



35



124



178



307



1,412

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



11



(367)



43



119



284



(194)



1,517

Provision for loan losses



—



—



—



—



48



—



1,237

Balance, end of period

$ 6,839

$ 6,850

$ 6,483

$ 6,526

$ 6,645

$ 6,839

$ 6,645

Total loans at end of period

$ 1,163,207

$ 1,261,405

$ 1,190,911

$ 1,138,631

$ 1,145,714

$ 1,163,207

$ 1,145,714

Average loans(1)

$ 1,236,392

$ 1,295,657

$ 1,217,943

$ 1,136,450

$ 1,141,020

$ 1,218,219

$ 1,110,451

Net charge-offs to average loans



0.00 %

(0.11) %

0.01 %

0.04 %

0.10 %

(0.02) %

0.14 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.59



0.54



0.54



0.57



0.58



0.59



0.58

________________________________ (1) Excludes loans held for sale

