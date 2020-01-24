MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter 2019

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Jan 24, 2020, 08:25 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $9.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $44.7 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to $41.3 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

On October 30, 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering of 1,224,513 shares of common stock, including the exercise of the over-allotment of 224,513 shares, for net proceeds of $13.9 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Net income of $10.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.57%, compared to 3.07% for the third quarter of 2019 and 2.68% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 20.40%, compared to 26.44% for the third quarter of 2019 and 23.84% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Efficiency ratio of 40.5%, compared to 37.7% for the third quarter of 2019 and 44.5% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

  • Net income of $44.7 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to $41.3 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, in 2018.
  • Return on average assets was 2.87%, compared to 3.01% in 2018.
  • Return on average equity was 24.23%, compared to 27.95% in 2018.
  • Efficiency ratio was 39.7%, compared to 40.3% in 2018.
  • Total assets increased by $199.2 million, or 13.9%, to $1.63 billion from $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018.
  • Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $46.5 million, or 3.9%, to $1.25 billion from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2018.
  • The yield earned on average loans, including loans held for sale, was 6.14%, compared to 5.92% in 2018.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans was a net recovery of 0.02% compared to a net charge-off of 0.14% in 2018.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 13.6%, from $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in net interest income of $1.0 million and noninterest income of $1.6 million, offset by decreases in noninterest expense of $322,000 and income tax expense of $668,000. Net income increased $934,000, or 9.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in net interest income of $469,000 and noninterest income of $256,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $645,000, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $484,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 5.9%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to an 18 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans, including loans held for sale, and an 81 basis points decrease in the yield on average federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 8.4%, primarily due to the 12 basis point increase in the yield on average loans coupled with a $64.2 million increase in average loan balances.

Interest expense totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $248,000, or 4.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 14 basis point decrease in deposit costs. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, interest expense increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 by $1.1 million, or 24.9%, primarily due to a 26 basis points increase in deposit costs coupled with a $76.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits balances.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.82% compared to 4.22% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 40 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 17 basis points to 2.06%, while the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 51 basis points to 5.27% from 5.78% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $49.3 million, due to an increase in lower yielding assets including $101.1 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts, offset by a $51.2 million decrease in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $37.3 million as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $11.7 million and average borrowings increased by $25.5 million.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 38 basis points to 3.82% from 4.20%, due to an 18 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $1.09 billion and a decrease of 24 basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets of $1.55 billion. Average earning assets increased by $183.8 million, primarily due to an increase of $64.2 million in average loans and $122.9 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $134.6 million, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $76.6 million and average borrowings of $58.0 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.4 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 14.9%, from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower mortgage and SBA servicing income and gains on sale, as well a decrease in other commissions and fees earned from mortgage loan originations as loan volume declined during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter increased by $256,000, or 2.8%, primarily due to the increase in the gains earned from the sales of SBA and mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $9.8 million, a decrease of $322,000, or 3.2%, from $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense decreased by $645,000, or 6.2%, partially due to lower mortgage related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 40.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 37.7% and 44.5% for the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26.2%, compared to 26.5% for the third quarter of 2019 and 25.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the year ended 2019 was 26.5% compared to 26.2% for the year ended 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $1.63 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $12.9 million, or 0.8%, from $1.64 billion at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $199.2 million, or 13.9%, from $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018. The $12.9 million decrease from the prior quarter was mainly due to a decrease in loans held for investment of $97.9 million, offset by a $85.8 million increase in loans held for sale. The $199.2 million increase from the prior year end was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $140.2 million and total loans, including loans held for sale, of $46.5 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, were $1.16 billion, a decrease of $97.9 million, or 7.8%, compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $17.6 million, or 1.5%, compared to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2018. The decline in loans held for investment during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $82.1 million decrease in residential mortgages and a $11.7 million decrease in commercial real estate loans from the previous quarter. Loans held for sale were $85.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to zero at September 30, 2019 and $56.9 million at December 31, 2018.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $1.31 billion, a decrease of $28.0 million, or 2.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.34 billion at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $63.1 million, or 5.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.24 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and time deposits.

Noninterest bearing deposits were $292.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $311.2 million at September 30, 2019, and $299.2 million at December 31, 2018. Noninterest bearing deposits constituted 22.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared to 23.3% at September 30, 2019, and 24.0% at December 31, 2018. Interest bearing deposits were $1.015 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.024 billion at September 30, 2019, and $945.1 million at December 31, 2018. Interest bearing deposits constituted 77.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared to 76.7% at September 30, 2019, and 76.0% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2019 as asset quality remained strong. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.00%, compared to a net recovery of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2019, and a net charge-off of 0.10% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a net recovery of 0.02% compared to net charge-off of 0.14% for the year ended December 31, 2018

Nonperforming assets totaled $15.1 million, or 0.93% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, an increase of $178,000 from $14.9 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $6.1 million from $9.0 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The slight increase during the quarter was due to a $1.2 million increase in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, offset by a $509,000 decrease in loans past due ninety days and still accruing and a $510,000 decrease in accruing troubled debt restructured loans.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.59% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.54% and 0.58% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 46.54% at December 31, 2019, compared to 47.19% and 74.12% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; and legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, filed with the SEC on October 3, 2019 (Registration No. 333-233625), relating to our initial public offering, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Farid Tan

Lucas Stewart

President & Chief Financial Officer

SVP/Senior Accounting Officer

770-455-4978

678-580-6414

faridtan@metrocitybank.bank

lucasstewart@metrocitybank.bank

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

























As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Year Ended




December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

20,625

$

21,908

$

20,818

$

19,862

$

19,023

$

83,213

$

72,879

Interest expense

5,681

5,929

5,570

5,058

4,548

22,238

14,675

Net interest income

14,944

15,979

15,248

14,804

14,475

60,975

58,204

Provision for loan losses









48



1,237

Noninterest income

9,360

11,001

12,098

7,434

9,104

39,893

37,609

Noninterest expense

9,840

10,162

9,934

10,064

10,485

40,000

38,575

Income tax expense

3,794

4,462

4,452

3,442

3,310

16,150

14,667

Net income

10,670

12,356

12,960

8,732

9,736

44,718

41,334

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.42

$

0.51

$

0.54

$

0.36

$

0.40

$

1.82

$

1.71

Diluted income per share

$

0.42

$

0.50

$

0.53

$

0.36

$

0.40

$

1.81

$

1.69

Dividends per share

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.42

$

0.38

Book value per share (at period end)

$

8.49

$

8.00

$

7.58

$

7.20

$

6.95

$

8.49

$

6.95

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,529,891

24,305,378

24,305,378

24,148,062

24,258,062

25,529,891

24,258,062

Weighted average diluted shares

25,586,733

24,502,621

24,386,049

24,540,538

24,591,537

24,729,535

24,475,698

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

2.57

%

3.07

%

3.44

%

2.42

%

2.68

%

2.87

%

3.01

%

Return on average equity

20.40

26.44

29.61

21.08

23.84

24.23

27.95

Dividend payout ratio

26.36

21.79

18.85

28.10

25.21

23.26

22.48

Yield on total loans

6.04

6.22

6.11

6.18

5.92

6.14

5.92

Yield on average earning assets

5.27

5.78

5.83

5.80

5.51

5.66

5.60

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

2.06

2.23

2.23

2.09

1.88

2.15

1.60

Cost of deposits

2.15

2.29

2.23

2.10

1.89

2.19

1.60

Net interest margin

3.82

4.22

4.27

4.32

4.20

4.15

4.48

Efficiency ratio(1)

40.49

37.66

36.33

45.26

44.47

39.66

40.26

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.00

%

(0.11)

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.10

%

(0.02)

%

0.14

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

1.30

1.18

1.41

0.98

0.78

1.30

0.78

ALL to nonperforming loans

46.54

47.19

38.67

58.46

74.12

46.54

74.12

ALL to loans held for investment

0.59

0.54

0.54

0.57

0.58

0.59

0.58

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

88.97

%

94.46

%

91.88

%

88.68

%

92.08

%

88.97

%

92.08

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

22.34

23.30

23.87

23.38

24.05

22.34

24.05

Common equity to assets

13.28

11.82

12.09

11.70

11.77

13.28

11.77

Leverage ratio

12.70

11.68

11.67

11.35

11.14

12.70

11.14

Common equity tier 1 ratio

21.28

18.82

17.99

17.40

17.44

21.28

17.44

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

21.28

18.82

17.99

17.40

17.44

21.28

17.44

Total risk-based capital ratio

21.98

19.51

18.66

18.09

18.16

21.98

18.16

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

1,168,601

$

1,122,551

$

1,016,352

$

839,352

$

804,188

$

1,168,601

$

804,188

Mortgage loan production

112,259

163,517

188,713

151,068

182,889

615,557

716,140

Mortgage loan sales

106,548

152,503

205,893

55,123

144,991

520,067

536,001

SBA loans serviced for others

441,593

446,266

443,830

425,694

431,201

441,593

431,201

SBA loan production

30,763

48,878

45,838

29,556

37,890

155,035

121,009

SBA loan sales

30,065

28,914

28,675

30,751

17,036

118,405

93,297

________________________________

(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


















As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

270,496

$

264,981

$

151,117

$

105,510

$

130,263

Federal funds sold

5,917

9,567

5,966

7,140

8,164

Cash and cash equivalents

276,413

274,548

157,083

112,650

138,427

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

15,000

15,000

15,000

15,000

15,000

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

15,695

15,913

17,846

18,712

18,888

Loans

1,161,162

1,259,046

1,188,419

1,136,654

1,143,575

Allowance for loan losses

(6,839)

(6,850)

(6,483)

(6,526)

(6,645)

Loans less allowance for loan losses

1,154,323

1,252,196

1,181,936

1,130,128

1,136,930

Loans held for sale

85,793



69,686

141,177

56,865

Accrued Interest Receivable

5,101

5,465

5,290

5,439

4,957

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

3,842

3,842

1,292

1,292

1,163

Premises and equipment, net

14,460

14,484

14,465

14,480

14,391

Operating lease right-of-use asset

11,957

12,431

12,783



Foreclosed real estate, net

423

423





SBA servicing asset, net

8,188

8,566

8,682

8,500

8,446

Mortgage servicing asset, net

18,068

17,740

16,771

14,909

14,934

Bank owned life insurance

20,219

20,101

19,982

19,865

19,749

Other assets

2,376

4,036

3,693

3,231

2,900

Total assets

$

1,631,858

$

1,644,745

$

1,524,509

$

1,485,383

$

1,432,650
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

292,008

$

311,198

$

309,343

$

300,228

$

299,182

Interest-bearing deposits

1,015,369

1,024,154

986,844

983,751

945,050

Total deposits

1,307,377

1,335,352

1,296,187

1,283,979

1,244,232

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

60,000





Other borrowings

3,129

3,154

3,585

3,752

4,257

Operating lease liability

12,476

12,922

13,253



Accrued interest payable

890

940

1,415

1,663

1,251

Other liabilities

31,262

37,955

25,752

22,238

14,302

Total liabilities

$

1,415,134

$

1,450,323

$

1,340,192

$

1,311,632

$

1,264,042
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

255

243

243

242

242

Additional paid-in capital

53,854

39,526

39,096

38,746

39,915

Retained earnings

162,616

154,652

144,989

134,833

128,555

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1)

1

(11)

(70)

(104)

Total shareholders' equity

216,724

194,422

184,317

173,751

168,608

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,631,858

$

1,644,745

$

1,524,509

$

1,485,383

$

1,432,650

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
























Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

19,483

$

20,857

$

20,159

$

18,839

$

18,116

$

79,338

$

70,246

Other investment income

1,023

907

496

868

748

3,294

2,169

Federal funds sold

119

144

163

155

159

581

464

Total interest income

20,625

21,908

20,818

19,862

19,023

83,213

72,879






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

5,576

5,873

5,445

5,057

4,545

21,951

14,011

FHLB advances and other borrowings

105

56

125

1

3

287

664

Total interest expense

5,681

5,929

5,570

5,058

4,548

22,238

14,675






















Net interest income

14,944

15,979

15,248

14,804

14,475

60,975

58,204






















Provision for loan losses









48



1,237






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,944

15,979

15,248

14,804

14,427

60,975

56,967






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

296

294

262

255

260

1,107

1,036

Other service charges, commissions and fees

2,335

2,592

3,058

2,399

2,727

10,384

10,395

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans

2,687

2,901

2,615

938

1,723

9,141

5,679

Mortgage servicing income, net

2,046

2,594

3,315

1,339

2,715

9,294

11,994

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,148

1,404

1,565

1,327

577

5,444

4,616

SBA servicing income, net

665

900

1,137

1,043

791

3,745

3,119

Other income

183

316

146

133

311

778

770

Total noninterest income

9,360

11,001

12,098

7,434

9,104

39,893

37,609






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

5,997

6,573

6,037

6,316

6,562

24,923

23,569

Occupancy

1,202

1,161

1,231

1,155

1,133

4,749

4,086

Data Processing

264

245

227

293

198

1,029

842

Advertising

194

142

143

170

156

649

613

Other expenses

2,183

2,041

2,296

2,130

2,436

8,650

9,465

Total noninterest expense

9,840

10,162

9,934

10,064

10,485

40,000

38,575






















Income before provision for income taxes

14,464

16,818

17,412

12,174

13,046

60,868

56,001

Provision for income taxes

3,794

4,462

4,452

3,442

3,310

16,150

14,667

Net income available to common shareholders

$

10,670

$

12,356

$

12,960

$

8,732

$

9,736

$

44,718

$

41,334

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES




























Three Months Ended




December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

242,388

$

954

1.56

%

$

141,239

$

842

2.37

%

$

119,502

$

675

2.24

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

15,000

87

2.30

15,000

107

2.83

15,000

108

2.86

Securities available for sale

15,823

101

2.53

16,486

102

2.45

19,172

124

2.57

Total investments

273,211

1,142

1.66

172,725

1,051

2.41

153,674

907

2.34

Construction and development

30,508

472

6.14

34,903

579

6.58

42,857

675

6.25

Commercial real estate

471,667

7,651

6.44

474,455

8,210

6.87

412,832

6,837

6.57

Commercial and industrial

48,664

820

6.69

46,931

837

7.08

32,300

578

7.10

Residential real estate

726,671

10,493

5.73

772,068

11,181

5.75

723,413

9,967

5.47

Consumer and other

1,778

47

10.49

2,142

50

9.26

3,650

59

6.41

Gross loans(2)

1,279,288

19,483

6.04

1,330,499

20,857

6.22

1,215,052

18,116

5.92

Total earning assets

1,552,499

20,625

5.27

1,503,224

21,908

5.78

1,368,726

19,023

5.51

Noninterest-earning assets

94,805






95,437






74,850





Total assets

1,647,304






1,598,661






1,443,576





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

51,259

40

0.31

49,880

40

0.32

61,264

57

0.37

Money market deposits

173,223

773

1.77

152,867

822

2.13

62,229

221

1.41

Time deposits

806,764

4,763

2.34

816,752

5,011

2.43

831,187

4,267

2.04

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,031,246

5,576

2.15

1,019,499

5,873

2.29

954,680

4,545

1.89

Borrowings

62,610

105

0.67

37,075

56

0.60

4,599

3

0.26

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,093,856

5,681

2.06

1,056,574

5,929

2.23

959,279

4,548

1.88

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

291,260






303,759






297,217





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

54,652






52,954






25,072





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

345,912






356,713






322,289





Shareholders' equity

207,536






185,374






162,008





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,647,304





$

1,598,661





$

1,443,576





Net interest income



$

14,944





$

15,979





$

14,475


Net interest spread






3.21






3.55






3.63

Net interest margin






3.82






4.22






4.20

________________________________

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES




















Year Ended




December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

145,096

$

3,010

2.07

%

$

79,699

$

1,758

2.21

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

15,000

421

2.81

15,000

372

2.48

Securities available for sale

17,413

444

2.55

20,174

503

2.49

Total investments

177,509

3,875

2.18

114,873

2,633

2.29

Construction and development

33,567

2,088

6.22

46,050

2,763

6.00

Commercial real estate

458,259

30,864

6.74

394,770

25,521

6.46

Commercial and industrial

43,003

3,049

7.09

36,208

2,507

6.92

Residential real estate

755,244

43,130

5.71

702,753

39,058

5.56

Consumer and other

2,310

207

8.96

5,961

397

6.66

Gross loans(2)

1,292,383

79,338

6.14

1,185,742

70,246

5.92

Total earning assets

1,469,892

83,213

5.66

1,300,615

72,879

5.60

Noninterest-earning assets

86,106






73,585





Total assets

1,555,998






1,374,200





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

51,818

172

0.33

69,741

272

0.39

Money market deposits

133,363

2,730

2.05

50,690

553

1.09

Time deposits

816,298

19,049

2.33

754,256

13,186

1.75

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,001,479

21,951

2.19

874,687

14,011

1.60

Borrowings

31,884

287

0.90

45,223

664

1.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,033,363

22,238

2.15

919,910

14,675

1.60

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

297,174






284,702





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

40,924






21,683





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

338,098






306,385





Shareholders' equity

184,537






147,905





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,555,998





$

1,374,200





Net interest income



$

60,975





$

58,204


Net interest spread






3.51






4.00

Net interest margin






4.15






4.48

________________________________

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA





























As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

31,739

2.7

%

$

42,106

3.3

%

$

37,132

3.1

%

$

39,435

3.5

%

$

42,718

3.7

%

Commercial Real Estate

424,950

36.5

436,692

34.6

420,332

35.3

392,714

34.5

396,598

34.6

Commercial and Industrial

53,105

4.6

47,247

3.8

43,771

3.7

41,916

3.7

33,100

2.9

Residential Real Estate

651,645

56.0

733,702

58.2

687,389

57.7

662,272

58.1

670,341

58.5

Consumer and other

1,768

0.2

1,658

0.1

2,287

0.2

2,294

0.2

2,957

0.3

Gross loans

$

1,163,207

100

%

$

1,261,405

100

%

$

1,190,911

100

%

$

1,138,631

100

%

$

1,145,714

100

%

Unearned income

(2,045)



(2,359)



(2,492)



(1,977)



(2,139)


Allowance for loan losses

(6,839)



(6,850)



(6,483)



(6,526)



(6,645)


Net loans

$

1,154,323


$

1,252,196


$

1,181,936


$

1,130,128


$

1,136,930


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Nonaccrual loans

$

12,236

$

11,039

$

13,633

$

7,865

$

5,667

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



509






Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

2,459

2,969

3,130

3,298

3,298

Total non-performing loans

14,695

14,517

16,763

11,163

8,965

Other real estate owned

423

423






Total non-performing assets

$

15,118

$

14,940

$

16,763

$

11,163

$

8,965

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

1.26

%

1.15

%

1.41

%

0.98

%

0.78

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.93

0.91

1.10

0.75

0.63

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

46.54

47.19

38.67

58.46

74.12

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

























As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Year Ended




December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Balance, beginning of period

$

6,850

$

6,483

$

6,526

$

6,645

$

6,881

$

6,645

$

6,925

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

(3)

(501)

(6)

(5)

67

(515)

66

Commercial and industrial





14



39

14

39

Residential real estate














Consumer and other

14

134

35

124

178

307

1,412

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

11

(367)

43

119

284

(194)

1,517

Provision for loan losses









48



1,237

Balance, end of period

$

6,839

$

6,850

$

6,483

$

6,526

$

6,645

$

6,839

$

6,645

Total loans at end of period

$

1,163,207

$

1,261,405

$

1,190,911

$

1,138,631

$

1,145,714

$

1,163,207

$

1,145,714

Average loans(1)

$

1,236,392

$

1,295,657

$

1,217,943

$

1,136,450

$

1,141,020

$

1,218,219

$

1,110,451

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

%

(0.11)

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.10

%

(0.02)

%

0.14

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.59

0.54

0.54

0.57

0.58

0.59

0.58

________________________________

(1)   Excludes loans held for sale

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

http://www.metrocitybank.bank

