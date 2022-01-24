METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $17.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $9.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $61.7 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $36.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.33%, compared to 2.61% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 24.80%, compared to 25.23% for the third quarter of 2021 and 15.78% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio of 33.7%, compared to 34.8% for the third quarter of 2021 and 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Total assets increased by $355.9 million, or 12.9%, to $3.11 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $143.4 million, or 6.1%, to $2.51 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $151.2 million, or 7.2%, to $2.26 billion from the previous quarter.

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 2.51%, compared to 2.17% for 2020.
  • Return on average equity was 23.55%, compared to 16.02% for 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio of 35.1%, compared to 44.0% for 2020.
  • Total assets increased by $1.21 billion, or 63.7%, to $3.11 billion from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020.  
  • Total loans increased by $874.7 million, or 53.7%, to $2.51 billion from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased by $783.1 million, or 52.9%, to $2.26 billion from $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Net interest margin increased to 4.45% compared to 4.18% in 2020.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $563,000, or 3.3%, from $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $1.4 million, a decrease in provision for loan losses of $2.0 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $599,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $2.0 million and an increase in provision for taxes of $1.5 million. Net income increased $8.0 million, or 84.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $11.2 million, an increase in noninterest income of $1.3 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $410,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $3.5 million.

Net income was $61.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $25.3 million, or 69.5%, from $36.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $38.0 million and an increase in noninterest income of $6.6 million, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $3.5 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $7.3 million and an increase in provision for taxes of $8.5 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.5 million, or 5.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $212.2 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $708,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million recognized during the third quarter of 2021. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $11.0 million, or 55.5%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $931.3 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $101,000, or 8.9%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $186.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits as deposit costs remained relatively flat. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by $175,000, or 12.4%, primarily due to a 28 basis points decrease in deposit costs.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.15% compared to 4.57% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 42 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 43 basis points to 4.32% from 4.75% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by four basis points to 0.24% compared with the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $385.6 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $212.2 million and a $157.0 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $410.5 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $186.1 million and average borrowings increased by $224.4 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a six basis points impact on both the yield on average loans and the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021.

As compared to the same period in 2020, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 31 basis points to 4.15% from 4.46%, primarily due to a 48 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.83 billion and a 32 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.03 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.19 billion from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $931.3 million increase in average loans and a $248.1 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.04 billion from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $658.5 million and an increase in average borrowings of $376.9 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.5 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 21.4%, from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees, mortgage and Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an increase in other income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $237.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $368.8 million during the third quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we recorded a $676,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset and a $460,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2020, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.4 million, or 22.0%, primarily due to the increase in service charges on deposit accounts, mortgage servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in SBA servicing income.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $33.8 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 24.2%, from the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, offset by decreases in mortgage and SBA serving income and gains on sale of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $1.20 billion during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $484.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2020. There were no mortgage loan sales during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $92.7 million of mortgage loan sales during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $12.5 million, a decrease of $599,000, or 4.6%, from $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits mainly due to a decrease in commissions earned as loan volume declined during the quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.4 million, or 13.0%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, loan related expenses and FDIC insurance premiums.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $48.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 17.8%, from $41.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits due to increased commissions earned from higher loan volume, loan and other real estate owned related expenses and FDIC insurance premiums.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 33.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 34.8% and 45.1% for the third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 35.1% compared with 44.0% for the same period in 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 27.5%, compared to 23.4% for the third quarter of 2021 and 24.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 25.3% compared to 25.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.11 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $355.9 million, or 12.9%, from $2.75 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.21 billion, or 63.7%, from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020. The $355.9 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $143.4 million, cash and cash equivalents of $188.1 million, equity securities of $10.4 million and securities available for sale of $9.2 million. The $1.21 billion increase in total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $874.7 million, cash and due from banks of $291.8 million and bank owned life insurance of $23.6 million, partially offset by a $5.2 million decrease in the mortgage servicing asset and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $6.8 million

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.51 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $143.4 million, or 6.1%, compared to $2.36 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $874.7 million, or 53.7%, compared to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in loans held for investment at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $160.4 million increase in residential mortgages and a $17.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by a $25.3 million decrease in construction and development loans and a $9.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.26 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $151.2 million, or 7.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.11 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $783.1 million, or 52.9%, compared to total deposits of $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $181.4 million increase in money market accounts and a $46.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $47.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $31.1 million decrease in time deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $592.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $640.3 million at September 30, 2021 and $462.9 million at December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 26.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 30.3% at September 30, 2021 and 31.3% at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.47 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 73.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 69.7% at September 30, 2021 and 68.7% at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $546,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $956,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.01%, compared to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $15.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.3 million from $13.1 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $1.5 million from $16.9 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $342,000 increase in loans past due ninety days or more and still accruing, offset by a $756,000 decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.69% at September 30, 2021 and 0.62% at December 31, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021, $42.0 million as of September 30, 2021 and $92.4 million as of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2021, 0.71% at September 30, 2021 and 0.66% at December 31, 2020. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 143.69% at December 31, 2021, compared to 189.44% and 77.40% at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19

As of December 31, 2021, we had two non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $8.1 million that were under approved payment deferrals. This is consistent with the active payment deferrals as of September 30, 2021 that were granted to two non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $8.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, we had four SBA loans with outstanding gross loan balances totaling $6.5 million ($1.6 million unguaranteed book balance) that were under approved payment deferrals.  As of January 20, 2022, the SBA had granted forgiveness on (1) PPP loans totaling $95.1 million, or 98.0% of PPP loans funded from the first round of PPP funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and (2) PPP loans totaling $34.9 million, or 56.3% of PPP loans funded under the Economic Aid Act.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

30,857

$

29,324

$

25,888

$

22,672

$

19,839

$

108,741

$

77,609

Interest expense

1,236

1,135

1,063

1,138

1,411

4,572

11,489

Net interest income

29,621

28,189

24,825

21,534

18,428

104,169

66,120

Provision for loan losses

546

2,579

2,205

1,599

956

6,929

3,467

Noninterest income

7,491

9,532

8,594

8,186

6,138

33,803

27,211

Noninterest expense

12,512

13,111

12,093

10,708

11,077

48,424

41,100

Income tax expense

6,609

5,149

4,728

4,432

3,079

20,918

12,370

Net income

17,445

16,882

14,393

12,981

9,454

61,701

36,394

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

0.56

$

0.51

$

0.37

$

2.41

$

1.42

Diluted income per share

$

0.68

$

0.66

$

0.56

$

0.50

$

0.37

$

2.39

$

1.41

Dividends per share

$

0.14

$

0.12

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.09

$

0.46

$

0.40

Book value per share (at period end)

$

11.40

$

10.84

$

10.33

$

9.95

$

9.54

$

11.40

$

9.54

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,465,236

25,465,236

25,578,668

25,674,573

25,674,573

25,465,236

25,674,573

Weighted average diluted shares

25,720,128

25,729,043

25,833,328

25,881,827

25,870,885

25,788,781

25,798,549

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

2.33

%

2.61

%

2.53

%

2.62

%

2.14

%

2.51

%

2.17

%

Return on average equity

24.80

25.23

22.51

21.35

15.78

23.55

16.02

Dividend payout ratio

20.52

18.24

17.95

19.91

24.60

19.17

28.32

Yield on total loans

4.93

5.16

5.21

5.20

5.14

5.11

5.47

Yield on average earning assets

4.32

4.75

4.79

4.85

4.80

4.65

4.91

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

0.24

0.28

0.31

0.38

0.56

0.29

1.15

Cost of deposits

0.27

0.28

0.29

0.36

0.55

0.29

1.20

Net interest margin

4.15

4.57

4.60

4.60

4.46

4.45

4.18

Efficiency ratio(1)

33.71

34.76

36.19

36.03

45.09

35.10

44.04

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

0.61

0.55

0.67

0.84

1.03

0.61

1.03

ALL to nonperforming loans

143.69

189.44

147.82

98.33

77.40

143.69

77.40

ALL to loans held for investment

0.67

0.69

0.66

0.63

0.62

0.67

0.62

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

110.98

%

112.15

%

106.31

%

107.33

%

110.48

%

110.98

%

110.48

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

26.18

30.32

31.30

31.28

31.28

26.18

31.28

Common equity to assets

9.34

10.04

10.50

11.85

12.90

9.34

12.90

Leverage ratio

9.44

10.34

11.14

12.23

13.44

9.44

13.44

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.72

16.61

17.75

18.97

20.00

16.72

20.00

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.72

16.61

17.75

18.97

20.00

16.72

20.00

Total risk-based capital ratio

17.73

17.64

18.72

19.88

20.86

17.73

20.86

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

608,208

$

669,358

$

746,660

$

856,432

$

961,670

$

608,208

$

961,670

Mortgage loan production

237,195

368,790

326,507

263,698

194,951

1,196,190

484,214

Mortgage loan sales













92,737

SBA loans serviced for others

542,991

549,818

549,238

521,182

507,442

542,991

507,442

SBA loan production

52,727

85,265

67,376

80,466

34,631

285,834

245,719

SBA loan sales

30,169

37,984

34,158

22,399

25,505

124,710

128,633




(1)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

432,523

$

250,995

$

309,289

$

169,775

$

140,744

Federal funds sold

8,818

2,294

4,644

4,444

9,944

Cash and cash equivalents

441,341

253,289

313,933

174,219

150,688

Equity securities

11,386

993





Securities available for sale (at fair value)

25,733

16,507

16,722

18,739

18,117

Loans

2,505,070

2,361,705

2,091,767

1,866,785

1,630,344

Allowance for loan losses

(16,952)

(16,445)

(13,860)

(11,735)

(10,135)

Loans less allowance for loan losses

2,488,118

2,345,260

2,077,907

1,855,050

1,620,209

Loans held for sale









Accrued interest receivable

11,052

10,737

10,668

10,515

10,671

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

19,701

12,201

8,451

3,951

6,147

Premises and equipment, net

13,068

13,302

13,557

13,663

13,854

Operating lease right-of-use asset

9,338

9,672

10,078

10,483

10,348

Foreclosed real estate, net

3,618

4,374

4,656

3,844

3,844

SBA servicing asset, net

10,234

10,916

11,155

10,535

9,643

Mortgage servicing asset, net

7,747

8,593

9,529

11,722

12,991

Bank owned life insurance

59,437

59,061

36,263

36,033

35,806

Other assets

5,385

5,323

4,921

5,606

5,171

Total assets

$

3,106,158

$

2,750,228

$

2,517,840

$

2,154,360

$

1,897,489
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

592,444

$

640,312

$

618,054

$

546,164

$

462,909

Interest-bearing deposits

1,670,576

1,471,515

1,356,777

1,199,756

1,016,980

Total deposits

2,263,020

2,111,827

1,974,831

1,745,920

1,479,889

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

500,000

300,000

200,000

80,000

110,000

Other borrowings

459

468

474

479

483

Operating lease liability

9,861

10,241

10,648

11,048

10,910

Accrued interest payable

204

208

202

206

222

Other liabilities

42,391

51,330

67,431

61,332

51,154

Total liabilities

$

2,815,935

$

2,474,074

$

2,253,586

$

1,898,985

$

1,652,658
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

255

255

256

257

257

Additional paid-in capital

51,559

51,181

52,924

55,977

55,674

Retained earnings

238,577

224,711

210,910

199,102

188,705

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(168)

7

164

39

195

Total shareholders' equity

290,223

276,154

264,254

255,375

244,831

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,106,158

$

2,750,228

$

2,517,840

$

2,154,360

$

1,897,489

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

30,496

$

29,127

$

25,728

$

22,500

$

19,658

$

107,851

$

75,872

Other investment income

360

196

159

170

164

885

1,429

Federal funds sold

1

1

1

2

17

5

308

Total interest income

30,857

29,324

25,888

22,672

19,839

108,741

77,609






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

1,069

968

919

992

1,262

3,948

10,918

FHLB advances and other borrowings

167

167

144

146

149

624

571

Total interest expense

1,236

1,135

1,063

1,138

1,411

4,572

11,489






















Net interest income

29,621

28,189

24,825

21,534

18,428

104,169

66,120






















Provision for loan losses

546

2,579

2,205

1,599

956

6,929

3,467






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,075

25,610

22,620

19,935

17,472

97,240

62,653






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

466

446

411

373

350

1,696

1,312

Other service charges, commissions and fees

3,015

4,147

3,877

3,398

3,223

14,437

8,545

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans













2,529

Mortgage servicing income, net

95

132

(957)

166

(82)

(564)

1,308

Gain on sale of SBA loans

2,895

3,358

2,845

1,854

1,625

10,952

6,467

SBA servicing income, net

634

1,212

1,905

2,133

724

5,884

6,130

Other income

386

237

513

262

298

1,398

920

Total noninterest income

7,491

9,532

8,594

8,186

6,138

33,803

27,211






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

7,819

8,679

6,915

6,699

6,822

30,112

25,500

Occupancy

1,206

1,295

1,252

1,275

1,293

5,028

5,083

Data Processing

252

257

283

308

313

1,100

1,078

Advertising

148

131

117

145

138

541

566

Other expenses

3,087

2,749

3,526

2,281

2,511

11,643

8,873

Total noninterest expense

12,512

13,111

12,093

10,708

11,077

48,424

41,100






















Income before provision for income taxes

24,054

22,031

19,121

17,413

12,533

82,619

48,764

Provision for income taxes

6,609

5,149

4,728

4,432

3,079

20,918

12,370

Net income available to common shareholders

$

17,445

$

16,882

$

14,393

$

12,981

$

9,454

$

61,701

$

36,394

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Three Months Ended




December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

345,311

$

241

0.28

%

$

188,296

$

111

0.23

%

$

97,228

$

70

0.29

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell











7,826

13

0.66

Investment securities

33,682

120

1.41

17,244

86

1.98

17,983

98

2.17

Total investments

378,993

361

0.38

205,540

197

0.38

123,037

181

0.59

Construction and development

50,142

639

5.06

53,871

727

5.35

34,145

453

5.28

Commercial real estate

524,770

7,680

5.81

507,039

7,648

5.98

488,746

6,779

5.52

Commercial and industrial

77,911

1,353

6.89

102,813

2,576

9.94

138,021

1,376

3.97

Residential real estate

1,800,390

20,804

4.58

1,577,276

18,144

4.56

860,977

11,018

5.09

Consumer and other

189

20

41.98

208

32

61.04

261

32

48.78

Gross loans(2)

2,453,402

30,496

4.93

2,241,207

29,127

5.16

1,522,150

19,658

5.14

Total earning assets

2,832,395

30,857

4.32

2,446,747

29,324

4.75

1,645,187

19,839

4.80

Noninterest-earning assets

140,594






123,888






111,078





Total assets

2,972,989






2,570,635






1,756,265





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

136,102

64

0.19

115,775

59

0.20

78,697

41

0.21

Money market deposits

949,148

550

0.23

757,654

432

0.23

346,193

328

0.38

Time deposits

480,303

455

0.38

506,049

477

0.37

482,162

893

0.74

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,565,553

1,069

0.27

1,379,478

968

0.28

907,052

1,262

0.55

Borrowings

465,141

167

0.14

240,704

167

0.28

88,208

149

0.67

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,030,694

1,236

0.24

1,620,182

1,135

0.28

995,260

1,411

0.56

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

592,300






600,388






453,984





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

70,915






84,568






68,702





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

663,215






684,956






522,686





Shareholders' equity

279,080






265,497






238,319





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,972,989





$

2,570,635





$

1,756,265





Net interest income



$

29,621





$

28,189





$

18,428


Net interest spread






4.08






4.47






4.24

Net interest margin






4.15






4.57






4.46


(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Year Ended




December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

207,771

$

500

0.24

%

$

147,431

$

1,056

0.72

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell






29,932

271

0.91

Investment securities

21,573

390

1.81

17,806

410

2.30

Total investments

229,344

890

0.39

195,169

1,737

0.89

Construction and development

48,076

2,513

5.23

31,658

1,685

5.32

Commercial real estate

503,968

29,750

5.90

478,481

27,316

5.71

Commercial and industrial

119,640

8,407

7.03

112,313

5,301

4.72

Residential real estate

1,437,377

67,058

4.67

763,136

41,391

5.42

Consumer and other

188

123

65.43

989

179

18.10

Gross loans(2)

2,109,249

107,851

5.11

1,386,577

75,872

5.47

Total earning assets

2,338,593

108,741

4.65

1,581,746

77,609

4.91

Noninterest-earning assets

122,038






98,504





Total assets

2,460,631






1,680,250





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

112,943

222

0.20

68,610

166

0.24

Money market deposits

726,268

1,693

0.23

248,633

1,731

0.70

Time deposits

499,856

2,033

0.41

596,325

9,021

1.51

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,339,067

3,948

0.29

913,568

10,918

1.20

Borrowings

223,027

624

0.28

82,955

571

0.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,562,094

4,572

0.29

996,523

11,489

1.15

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

559,797






394,338





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

76,727






62,153





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

636,524






456,491





Shareholders' equity

262,013






227,236





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,460,631





$

1,680,250





Net interest income



$

104,169





$

66,120


Net interest spread






4.36






3.76

Net interest margin






4.45






4.18


(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA



As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

38,857

1.6

%

$

64,140

2.7

%

$

58,668

2.8

%

$

52,202

2.8

%

$

45,653

2.8

%

Commercial Real Estate

520,488

20.7

503,417

21.2

475,658

22.7

473,281

25.3

477,419

29.2

Commercial and Industrial

73,072

2.9

82,099

3.5

134,076

6.4

166,915

8.9

137,239

8.4

Residential Real Estate

1,879,012

74.8

1,718,593

72.6

1,430,843

68.1

1,181,385

63.0

974,445

59.6

Consumer and other

79



238



169



169



183


Gross loans

$

2,511,508

100.0

%

$

2,368,487

100.0

%

$

2,099,414

100.0

%

$

1,873,952

100.0

%

$

1,634,939

100.0

%

Unearned income

(6,438)



(6,782)



(7,647)



(7,167)



(4,595)


Allowance for loan losses

(16,952)



(16,445)



(13,860)



(11,735)



(10,135)


Net loans

$

2,488,118


$

2,345,260


$

2,077,907


$

1,855,050


$

1,620,209


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS



As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Nonaccrual loans

$

8,759

$

5,955

$

6,623

$

9,071

$

10,203

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing

342








Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

2,697

2,726

2,753

2,863

2,891

Total non-performing loans

11,798

8,681

9,376

11,934

13,094

Other real estate owned

3,618

4,374

4,656

3,844

3,844

Total non-performing assets

$

15,416

$

13,055

$

14,032

$

15,778

$

16,938

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.47

%

0.37

%

0.45

%

0.64

%

0.80

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.50

0.47

0.56

0.73

0.89

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

143.69

189.44

147.82

98.33

77.40

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Balance, beginning of period

$

16,445

$

13,860

$

11,735

$

10,135

$

9,339

$

10,135

$

6,839

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

39

(4)

23

(3)

107

55

99

Commercial and industrial





60

4

51

64

26

Residential real estate














Consumer and other



(2)

(3)

(2)

2

(7)

46

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

39

(6)

80

(1)

160

112

171

Provision for loan losses

546

2,579

2,205

1,599

956

6,929

3,467

Balance, end of period

$

16,952

$

16,445

$

13,860

$

11,735

$

10,135

$

16,952

$

10,135

Total loans at end of period

$

2,511,508

$

2,368,487

$

2,099,414

$

1,873,952

$

1,634,939

$

2,511,508

$

1,634,939

Average loans(1)

$

2,453,402

$

2,241,207

$

1,979,556

$

1,753,691

$

1,522,150

$

2,109,249

$

1,365,129

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.67

0.69

0.66

0.63

0.62

0.67

0.62


(1)

Excludes loans held for sale

