MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2020

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $13.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 1.89%, compared to 2.44% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.44% for the second quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average equity was 13.92%, compared to 18.21% for the first quarter of 2020 and 29.61% for the second quarter of 2019.

Efficiency ratio of 45.6%, compared to 42.9% for the first quarter of 2020 and 36.3% for the second quarter of 2019.

Total loans increased by $103.4 million , or 8.2%, to $1.36 billion from the previous quarter.

, or 8.2%, to from the previous quarter. $96.1 million in loans funded to almost 1,800 customers under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

in loans funded to almost 1,800 customers under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Total deposits increased by $107.0 million , or 8.6%, to $1.35 billion from the previous quarter.

, or 8.6%, to from the previous quarter. Annualized net charge-off to average loans for the quarter was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery ratio of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020 and a net charge-off ratio of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and has taken protective measures such as implementing remote work arrangements to the fullest extent possible and by adjusting banking center hours and operational measures to promote social distancing, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company is closely monitoring the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan and deposit customers, and is assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to reduce the pandemic's impact on them while minimizing losses for the Company. In addition, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, monitoring expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.

We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who are experiencing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to ninety days. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has also guaranteed the principal and interest payments of all our SBA loan customers for six months through the end of September 2020. As of June 30, 2020, we had 89 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $157.5 million who were approved for a three month payment deferral. Of these non-SBA payment deferrals, 23 loans totaling $71.0 million with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 54.4% were in the hotel industry and 13 loans totaling $9.0 million with a weighted average LTV of 52.7% were in the restaurant industry, which are two industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 48 loans totaling $117.4 million in the hotel industry and 115 loans totaling $38.6 million in the restaurant industry.

As a preferred SBA lender, we participated in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help provide loans to our business customers in need. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approved and funded almost 1,800 PPP loans totaling $96.1 million. The PPP loans were funded with our current cash balances.

As of June 30, 2020, our residential real estate loan portfolio made up 55.2% of our total loan portfolio and had a weighted average LTV of approximately 57.8%. As of June 30, 2020, 19.2% of our residential mortgages were approved for a hardship payment deferral covering principal and interest payments for three months. The following table presents our outstanding residential mortgage balances, weighted average amortized LTVs and approved payment deferrals by property state.

























(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020



Approved Payment Deferrals







% of Total

















Outstanding

Mortgage

Weighted



Outstanding



State

Loan Balance

Portfolio

Average LTV



Loan Balance

% of State New York

$ 347,285

46.0%

55.9%



$ 81,825

23.6% Georgia

182,491

24.2%

59.1%



29,824

16.3% Pennsylvania

50,199

6.6%

61.9%



3,244

6.5% New Jersey

42,581

5.6%

56.6%



8,646

20.3% Texas

37,997

5.0%

60.4%



5,852

15.4% Florida

34,777

4.6%

60.6%



5,578

16.0% Virginia

27,068

3.6%

57.4%



4,659

17.2% Other (AL, CA, DC, CT, MA, MD)

33,123

4.4%

60.0%



5,661

17.1% Total residential real estate loans

$ 755,521

100.0%

57.8%



$ 145,289

19.2%

Based on the Company's capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, low loan-to-value ratios, and strong liquidity position, management expects to be able to assist the Company's customers and communities during these difficult times, manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 21.2%, from $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $2.1 million and the increase in provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, partially offset by the decrease in noninterest expense of $425,000 while net interest income remained flat. Net income decreased $5.3 million, or 40.3%, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $6.6 million and a $1.1 million increase in provision for loan losses, partially offset by the increase in net interest income of $595,000 and a slight decrease of $210,000 in noninterest expense.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 7.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 42 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans, including loans held for sale, and a 144 basis points decrease in the yield on average federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash account. As compared to the second quarter of 2019, interest income decreased by $1.7 million, or 8.3%, primarily due to a 42 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans, while average loan balances increased by only $7.4 million.

Interest expense totaled $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 30.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 48 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $69.4 million decrease in average balances for total interest-bearing deposits. As compared to the second quarter of 2019, interest expense decreased by $2.3 million, or 41.8%, primarily due to a 85 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $175.1 million decrease in average time deposit balances.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 4.09% compared to 4.19% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 10 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 46 basis points to 1.32% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 49 basis points to 4.93% from 5.42% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $30.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $46.7 million, offset by a $26.3 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $62.2 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $69.4 million and average borrowings increased by $7.2 million. PPP loan interest and fee income recognized during the quarter, which is included in interest and fees on commercial and industrial loans, had a 17 basis points dilutive impact on the yield on average loans and a 20 basis points dilutive impact on the net interest margin.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 18 basis points to 4.09% from 4.27%, primarily due to a 91 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $987.2 million and a decrease of 90 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $1.56 billion. Average earning assets increased by $123.6 million from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase of $91.3 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts, $25.0 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell and $7.4 million in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $15.8 million from the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $76.1 million, offset by an increase in average borrowings of $60.3 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 27.7%, from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees as mortgage volume significantly declined during the quarter and no gains were earned from the sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during the quarter. We recorded a $531,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset and a $857,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset during the second quarter of 2020. These servicing asset gains had a $0.04 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter decreased by $6.6 million, or 54.5%, primarily due to the decrease in mortgage loan fees, mortgage servicing income and gains earned from the sales of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $48.9 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $188.7 million during the second quarter of 2019. There were no mortgage loan sales during the second quarter of 2020 compared to mortgage loan sales of $205.9 million during the same period a year ago.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $9.7 million, a decrease of $425,000, or 4.2%, from $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense decreased by $210,000, or 2.1%, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 42.9% and 36.3% for the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the efficiency ratio was 44.3% compared with 40.3% for the same period in 2019.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 26.7%, compared to 26.6% for the first quarter of 2020 and 25.6% for the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $1.72 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $117.2 million, or 7.3%, from $1.60 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $197.2 million, or 12.9%, from $1.52 billion at June 30, 2019. The $117.2 million increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $103.4 million and cash and due from banks of $7.3 million, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The $197.2 million increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $57.2 million, securities purchased under agreements to resell of $25.0 million, and loans held for investment of $176.6 million, partially offset by a $69.7 million decrease in loans held for sale.

Loans

Loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, were $1.36 billion, an increase of $103.4 million, or 8.2%, compared to $1.26 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $176.6 million, or 14.9%, compared to $1.19 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase from prior quarter was primarily due to a $81.4 million increase in commercial and industrial loans and a $21.3 million increase in residential mortgages. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020. There were no loans held for sale at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020. Loans held for sale were $69.7 million at June 30, 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1.35 billion, an increase of $107.0 million, or 8.6%, compared to total deposits of $1.24 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $53.7 million, or 4.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.30 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $128.2 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits and $38.5 million increase in money market accounts, partially offset by a $73.9 million decrease in time deposits. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits and money market accounts was partially due to a large portion of our PPP loan funds being deposited into our customer's accounts at the bank.

Noninterest bearing deposits were $449.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $321.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $309.3 million at June 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits constituted 33.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 25.8% at March 31, 2020, and 23.9% at June 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits were $900.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $921.9 million at March 31, 2020, and $986.8 million at June 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits constituted 66.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 74.2% at March 31, 2020, and 76.1% at June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020, and a net charge-off of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2019. We increased the qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation for the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the quarter. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $13.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $635,000 from $14.3 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, and a decrease of $3.1 million from $16.8 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The decrease during the quarter was primarily due to a $609,000 decrease in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.58% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.54% at both March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.62%. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 59.66% at June 30, 2020, compared to 49.47% and 38.67% at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts





Farid Tan Lucas Stewart President & Chief Financial Officer SVP/Senior Accounting Officer 770-455-4978 678-580-6414 [email protected] [email protected]

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

















































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 19,083

$ 20,556

$ 20,625

$ 21,908

$ 20,818

$ 39,639

$ 40,680

Interest expense



3,240



4,646



5,681



5,929



5,570



7,886



10,628

Net interest income



15,843



15,910



14,944



15,979



15,248



31,753



30,052

Provision for loan losses



1,061



—



—



—



—



1,061



—

Noninterest income



5,500



7,509



9,360



11,001



12,098



13,109



19,532

Noninterest expense



9,724



10,049



9,840



10,162



9,934



19,873



19,998

Income tax expense



2,819



3,554



3,794



4,462



4,452



6,373



7,894

Net income



7,739



9,816



10,670



12,356



12,960



17,555



21,692

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.30

$ 0.38

$ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.54

$ 0.69

$ 0.90

Diluted income per share

$ 0.30

$ 0.38

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.53

$ 0.68

$ 0.89

Dividends per share

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.22

$ 0.20

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 8.94

$ 8.76

$ 8.49

$ 8.00

$ 7.58

$ 8.94

$ 7.58

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,674,067



25,529,891



25,529,891



24,305,378



24,305,378



25,674,067



24,305,378

Weighted average diluted shares



25,717,339



25,736,435



25,586,733



24,502,621



24,386,049



25,731,714



24,427,642

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



1.89 %

2.44 %

2.57 %

3.07 %

3.44 %

2.16 %

2.94 % Return on average equity



13.92



18.21



20.40



26.44



29.61



16.03



25.46

Dividend payout ratio



36.53



28.80



26.36



21.79



18.85



32.21



22.57

Yield on total loans



5.69



6.11



6.04



6.22



6.11



5.90



6.15

Yield on average earning assets



4.93



5.42



5.27



5.78



5.83



5.17



5.81

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



1.32



1.78



2.06



2.23



2.23



1.56



2.16

Cost of deposits



1.38



1.86



2.15



2.29



2.23



1.63



2.17

Net interest margin



4.09



4.19



3.82



4.22



4.27



4.14



4.30

Efficiency ratio(1)



45.56



42.91



40.49



37.66



36.33



44.30



40.33

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



0.01 %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

(0.11) %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.03 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO



1.00



1.13



1.30



1.18



1.41



1.00



1.41

ALL to nonperforming loans



59.66



49.47



46.54



47.19



38.67



59.66



38.67

ALL to loans held for investment



0.58



0.54



0.59



0.54



0.54



0.58



0.54

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



101.48 %

101.67 %

88.97 %

94.46 %

91.88 %

101.48 %

91.88 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



33.28



25.83



22.34



23.30



23.87



33.28



23.87

Common equity to assets



13.32



13.94



13.28



11.82



12.09



13.32



12.09

Leverage ratio



13.44



13.40



12.70



11.68



11.67



13.44



11.67

Common equity tier 1 ratio



21.75



21.75



21.31



18.82



17.99



21.75



17.99

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



21.75



21.75



21.31



18.82



17.99



21.75



17.99

Total risk-based capital ratio



22.53



22.44



22.01



19.51



18.66



22.53



18.66

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 1,136,824

$ 1,186,825

$ 1,168,601

$ 1,122,551

$ 1,016,352

$ 1,136,824

$ 1,016,352

Mortgage loan production



48,850



120,076



112,259



163,517



188,713



168,926



339,781

Mortgage loan sales



—



92,737



106,548



152,503



205,893



92,737



261,016

SBA loans serviced for others



476,629



464,576



441,593



446,266



443,830



476,629



443,830

SBA loan production



114,988



43,447



30,763



48,878



45,850



158,435



75,406

SBA loan sales



35,247



29,958



30,065



28,914



28,675



65,205



59,426



(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



































As of the Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 208,325

$ 201,020

$ 270,496

$ 264,981

$ 151,117 Federal funds sold



7,444



6,618



5,917



9,567



5,966 Cash and cash equivalents



215,769



207,638



276,413



274,548



157,083 Securities purchased under agreements to resell



40,000



40,000



15,000



15,000



15,000 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



18,415



18,182



15,695



15,913



17,846 Loans



1,364,989



1,261,603



1,161,162



1,259,046



1,188,419 Allowance for loan losses



(7,894)



(6,859)



(6,839)



(6,850)



(6,483) Loans less allowance for loan losses



1,357,095



1,254,744



1,154,323



1,252,196



1,181,936 Loans held for sale



—



—



85,793



—



69,686 Accrued interest receivable



8,270



5,534



5,101



5,465



5,290 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



4,873



4,873



3,842



3,842



1,292 Premises and equipment, net



14,231



14,344



14,460



14,484



14,465 Operating lease right-of-use asset



11,220



11,663



11,957



12,431



12,783 Foreclosed real estate, net



423



423



423



423



— SBA servicing asset, net



8,446



7,598



8,188



8,566



8,682 Mortgage servicing asset, net



16,064



16,791



18,068



17,740



16,771 Bank owned life insurance



20,450



20,335



20,219



20,101



19,982 Other assets



6,501



2,417



2,376



4,036



3,693 Total assets

$ 1,721,757

$ 1,604,542

$ 1,631,858

$ 1,644,745

$ 1,524,509































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 449,185

$ 320,982

$ 292,008

$ 311,198

$ 309,343 Interest-bearing deposits



900,713



921,899



1,015,369



1,024,154



986,844 Total deposits



1,349,898



1,242,881



1,307,377



1,335,352



1,296,187 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



80,000



80,000



60,000



60,000



— Other borrowings



3,060



3,097



3,129



3,154



3,585 Operating lease liability



11,769



12,198



12,476



12,922



13,253 Accrued interest payable



549



760



890



940



1,415 Other liabilities



47,060



41,871



31,262



37,955



25,752 Total liabilities

$ 1,492,336

$ 1,380,807

$ 1,415,134

$ 1,450,323

$ 1,340,192































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



257



255



255



243



243 Additional paid-in capital



54,524



54,142



53,854



39,526



39,096 Retained earnings



174,518



169,606



162,616



154,652



144,989 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



122



(268)



(1)



1



(11) Total shareholders' equity



229,421



223,735



216,724



194,422



184,317 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,721,757

$ 1,604,542

$ 1,631,858

$ 1,644,745

$ 1,524,509

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including Fees

$ 18,826

$ 19,508

$ 19,483

$ 20,857

$ 20,159

$ 38,334

$ 38,998 Other investment income



196



882



1,023



907



496



1,078



1,364 Federal funds sold



61



166



119



144



163



227



318 Total interest income



19,083



20,556



20,625



21,908



20,818



39,639



40,680











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



3,096



4,514



5,576



5,873



5,445



7,610



10,502 FHLB advances and other borrowings



144



132



105



56



125



276



126 Total interest expense



3,240



4,646



5,681



5,929



5,570



7,886



10,628











































Net interest income



15,843



15,910



14,944



15,979



15,248



31,753



30,052











































Provision for loan losses



1,061



—



—



—



—



1,061



—











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



14,782



15,910



14,944



15,979



15,248



30,692



30,052











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



202



287



296



294



262



489



517 Other service charges, commissions and fees



970



2,203



2,335



2,592



3,058



3,173



5,457 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



—



2,529



2,687



2,901



2,615



2,529



3,553 Mortgage servicing income, net



783



372



2,046



2,594



3,315



1,155



4,654 Gain on sale of SBA loans



1,276



1,301



1,148



1,404



1,565



2,577



2,892 SBA servicing income, net



1,959



516



665



900



1,137



2,475



2,180 Other income



310



401



183



316



146



711



279 Total noninterest income



5,500



7,609



9,360



11,001



12,098



13,109



19,532











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



5,749



6,513



5,997



6,573



6,037



12,262



12,353 Occupancy



1,277



1,211



1,202



1,161



1,231



2,488



2,386 Data Processing



201



277



264



245



227



478



520 Advertising



140



161



194



142



143



301



313 Other expenses



2,357



1,987



2,183



2,041



2,296



4,344



4,426 Total noninterest expense



9,724



10,149



9,840



10,162



9,934



19,873



19,998











































Income before provision for income taxes



10,558



13,370



14,464



16,818



17,412



23,928



29,586 Provision for income taxes



2,819



3,554



3,794



4,462



4,452



6,373



7,894 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 7,739

$ 9,816

$ 10,670

$ 12,356

$ 12,960

$ 17,555

$ 21,692

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES























































Three Months Ended





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 167,059

$ 97

0.23 % $ 193,361

$ 802

1.67 % $ 75,775

$ 427

2.26 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell



40,000



57

0.57



32,033



140

1.76



15,000



114

3.05

Securities available for sale



18,410



103

2.25



16,664



106

2.56



18,447



118

2.57

Total investments



225,469



257

0.46



242,058



1,048

1.74



109,222



659

2.42

Construction and development



31,617



421

5.36



27,233



397

5.86



30,060



490

6.54

Commercial real estate



472,113



6,246

5.32



476,684



7,251

6.12



457,599



7,599

6.66

Commercial and industrial



111,629



2,076

7.48



60,019



979

6.56



42,603



791

7.45

Residential real estate



714,095



10,025

5.65



718,469



10,840

6.07



790,667



11,219

5.69

Consumer and other



1,275



58

18.30



1,629



41

10.12



2,444



60

9.85

Gross loans(2)



1,330,729



18,826

5.69



1,284,034



19,508

6.11



1,323,373



20,159

6.11

Total earning assets



1,556,198



19,083

4.93



1,526,092



20,556

5.42



1,432,595



20,818

5.83

Noninterest-earning assets



93,152













93,504













80,439











Total assets



1,649,350













1,619,596













1,513,034











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



64,081



40

0.25



58,202



43

0.30



51,413



43

0.34

Money market deposits



207,785



393

0.76



189,262



669

1.42



121,511



683

2.25

Time deposits



632,257



2,663

1.69



726,034



3,802

2.11



807,311



4,719

2.34

Total interest-bearing deposits



904,123



3,096

1.38



973,498



4,514

1.86



980,235



5,445

2.23

Borrowings



83,096



144

0.70



75,876



132

0.70



22,822



125

2.20

Total interest-bearing liabilities



987,219



3,240

1.32



1,049,374



4,646

1.78



1,003,057



5,570

2.23

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



377,136













299,088













304,220











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



61,449













54,325













30,193











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



438,585













353,413













334,413











Shareholders' equity



223,546













216,809













175,564











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,649,350











$ 1,619,596











$ 1,513,034











Net interest income







$ 15,843











$ 15,910











$ 15,248





Net interest spread













3.61













3.64













3.60

Net interest margin













4.09













4.19













4.27



(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







































Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 180,214

$ 899

1.00 % $ 97,605

$ 1,214

2.51 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell



36,016



197

1.10



15,000



227

3.05

Securities available for sale



17,537



209

2.40



18,693



241

2.60

Total investments



233,767



1,305

1.12



131,298



1,682

2.58

Construction and development



29,425



817

5.58



34,442



1,143

6.69

Commercial real estate



474,464



13,497

5.72



443,212



14,899

6.78

Commercial and industrial



85,781



3,055

7.16



38,129



1,392

7.36

Residential real estate



716,282



20,865

5.86



761,216



21,455

5.68

Consumer and other



1,430



100

14.06



2,666



109

8.24

Gross loans(2)



1,307,382



38,334

5.90



1,279,665



38,998

6.15

Total earning assets



1,541,149



39,639

5.17



1,410,963



40,680

5.81

Noninterest-earning assets



93,323













78,108











Total assets



1,634,472













1,489,071











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



61,141



83

0.27



53,088



92

0.35

Money market deposits



214,105



1,062

1.00



103,190



1,135

2.22

Time deposits



663,564



6,465

1.96



820,912



9,275

2.28

Total interest-bearing deposits



938,810



7,610

1.63



977,190



10,502

2.17

Borrowings



79,486



276

0.70



13,628



126

1.86

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,018,296



7,886

1.56



990,818



10,628

2.16

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



338,112













299,373











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



57,887













27,064











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



395,999













326,437











Shareholders' equity



220,177













171,816











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,634,472











$ 1,489,071











Net interest income







$ 31,753











$ 30,052





Net interest spread













3.61













3.65

Net interest margin













4.14













4.30



(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA

























































As of the Quarter Ended





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$ 42,847

3.1 % $ 36,477

2.9 % $ 31,739

2.7 % $ 42,106

3.3 % $ 37,132

3.1 % Commercial Real Estate



429,019

31.3



431,205

34.1



424,950

36.5



436,692

34.6



420,332

35.3

Commercial and Industrial



141,540

10.3



60,183

4.8



53,105

4.6



47,247

3.8



43,771

3.7

Residential Real Estate



755,521

55.2



734,262

58.1



651,645

56.0



733,702

58.2



687,389

57.7

Consumer and other



967

0.1



1,454

0.1



1,768

0.2



1,658

0.1



2,287

0.2

Gross loans

$ 1,369,894

100.0 % $ 1,263,581

100.0 % $ 1,163,207

100.0 % $ 1,261,405

100.0 % $ 1,190,911

100.0 % Unearned income



(4,905)







(1,978)







(2,045)







(2,359)







(2,492)





Allowance for loan losses



(7,894)







(6,859)







(6,839)







(6,850)







(6,483)





Net loans

$ 1,357,095





$ 1,254,744





$ 1,154,323





$ 1,252,196





$ 1,181,936







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS





































As of the Quarter Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Nonaccrual loans

$ 10,335

$ 10,944

$ 12,236

$ 11,039

$ 13,633

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



—



—



—



509



—

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans



2,896



2,922



2,459



2,969



3,130

Total non-performing loans



13,231



13,866



14,695



14,517



16,763

Other real estate owned



423



423



423



423



—

Total non-performing assets

$ 13,654

$ 14,289

$ 15,118

$ 14,940

$ 16,763



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans



0.97 %

1.10 %

1.26 %

1.15 %

1.41 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.79



0.89



0.93



0.91



1.10

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans



59.66



49.47



46.54



47.19



38.67



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

















































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,859

$ 6,839

$ 6,850

$ 6,483

$ 6,526

$ 6,839

$ 6,645

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate



(3)



(2)



(3)



(501)



(6)



(5)



(11)

Commercial and industrial



—



(25)



—



—



14



(25)



14

Residential real estate



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other



29



7



14



134



35



36



159

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



26



(20)



11



(367)



43



6



162

Provision for loan losses



1,061



—



—



—



—



1,061



—

Balance, end of period

$ 7,894

$ 6,859

$ 6,839

$ 6,850

$ 6,483

$ 7,894

$ 6,483

Total loans at end of period

$ 1,369,894

$ 1,263,581

$ 1,163,207

$ 1,261,405

$ 1,190,911

$ 1,369,894

$ 1,190,911

Average loans(1)

$ 1,330,729

$ 1,241,138

$ 1,236,392

$ 1,295,657

$ 1,217,943

$ 1,278,784

$ 1,190,422

Net charge-offs to average loans



0.01 %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

(0.11) %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.58



0.54



0.59



0.54



0.54



0.58



0.54



(1) Excludes loans held for sale

