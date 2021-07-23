MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2021

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 23, 2021

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $7.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $27.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.53%, compared to 2.62% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 22.51%, compared to 21.35% for the first quarter of 2021 and 13.92% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio of 36.2%, compared to 36.0% for the first quarter of 2021 and 45.6% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total assets increased by $363.5 million, or 16.9%, to $2.52 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $225.0 million, or 12.1%, to $2.09 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $228.9 million, or 13.1%, to $1.97 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 4.60%, compared to 4.60% for the first quarter of 2021 and 4.09% for the second quarter of 2020.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million, or 10.9%, from $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.3 million and an increase in noninterest income of $408,000, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $606,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $296,000.  Net income increased $6.7 million, or 86.0%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $9.0 million and an increase in noninterest income of $3.1 million, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $2.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $1.9 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $25.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.2 million, or 14.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $225.9 million increase in average loan balances. We also recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1 million recognized during the first quarter of 2021. As compared to the second quarter of 2020, interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $6.8 million, or 35.7%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $648.8 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, a slight decrease of $75,000, or 6.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a three basis points decrease in the cost of average money market deposits and a 12 basis points decrease in the cost of average time deposits. As compared to the second quarter of 2020, interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $2.2 million, or 67.2%, primarily due to a 109 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $111.0 million decrease in higher cost average time deposits.

The net interest margin for the second and first quarter of 2021 was 4.60%. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 7 basis points to 0.31% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 6 basis points to 4.79% from 4.85% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $268.7 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $225.9 million and a $43.9 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $176.0 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $169.0 million and average borrowings increased by $7.0 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a 14 basis point impact on the yield on average loans and a 16 basis points impact on the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021.

As compared to the same period in 2020, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 51 basis points to 4.60% from 4.09%, primarily due to a 101 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $1.38 billion and a decrease of 14 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.17 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $610.0 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $648.8 million increase in average loans, offset by a $40.0 million decrease in average securities purchased under agreements to resell. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $394.7 million from the second quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $383.3 million and an increase in average borrowings of $11.3 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.6 million, an increase of $408,000, or 5.0%, from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases in mortgage and SBA servicing income. During the second quarter of 2021, we recorded a $624,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and a $603,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had no impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2020, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $3.1 million, or 56.3%, primarily due to the increase in mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage servicing income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $326.5 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $48.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. There were no mortgage loan sales during the second quarter of 2021 or 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $12.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 12.9%, from $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and expenses related to other real estate owned. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2021 increased by $2.4 million, or 24.4%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, loan related expenses and other real estate owned related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 36.2% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 36.0% and 45.6% for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 36.1% compared with 44.3% for the same period in 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 24.7%, compared to 25.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and 26.7% for the second quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $2.52 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $363.5 million, or 16.9%, from $2.15 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $796.1 million, or 46.2%, from $1.72 billion at June 30, 2020. The $363.5 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $225.0 million and cash and due from banks of $139.5 million, partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The $796.1 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $726.8 million, cash and due from banks of $101.0 million and bank owned life insurance of $15.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in the mortgage servicing asset of $6.5 million and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $6.0 million

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.09 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $225.0 million, or 12.1%, compared to $1.87 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $726.8 million, or 53.2%, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in loans held for investment at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $249.5 million increase in residential mortgages, a $6.5 million increase in construction and development loans and a $2.4 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by a $32.8 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 or June 30, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.97 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $228.9 million, or 13.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.75 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $624.9 million, or 46.3%, compared to total deposits of $1.35 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to the $71.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $131.5 million increase in money market accounts, $9.5 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, and a $11.6 million increase in time deposits. The increase in money market accounts was primarily due to the increase of $119.6 million in brokered money market balances during the quarter.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $618.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $546.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $449.2 million at June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 31.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 31.3% at March 31, 2021 and 33.3% at June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2021 and $900.7 million at June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 68.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 68.7% at March 31, 2021 and 66.7% at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.02%, compared to 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020. We continue to include qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation in light of the continued economic uncertainties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, partially resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2021 along with the growth in our loan portfolio. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $14.0 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.8 million from $15.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and a slight increase of $378,000 from $13.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an $812,000 increase in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2021 and 0.58% at June 30, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021, $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021 and $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% at June 30, 2021, 0.67% at March 31, 2021 and 0.62% at June 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 147.82% at June 30, 2021, compared to 98.33% and 59.66% at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19

As of June 30, 2021, we had six non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $15.3 million that were under approved payment deferrals. This is a decline from the active payment deferrals as of March 31, 2021 that were granted to nine non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $26.5 million. As of June 30, 2021, we had seven SBA loans with outstanding gross loan balances totaling $13.3 million ($3.3 million unguaranteed book balance) that were under approved payment deferrals.  As of July 20, 2021, the SBA had granted forgiveness on (1) PPP loans totaling $71.8 million, or 74.1% of PPP loans funded from the first round of PPP funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and (2) PPP loans totaling $3.9 million, or 6.3% of PPP loans funded under the Economic Aid Act.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods of by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Farid Tan

Lucas Stewart

President & Chief Financial Officer

Chief Accounting Officer

770-455-4978

678-580-6414

[email protected]

[email protected]

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Six Months Ended




June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

25,888

$

22,672

$

19,839

$

18,131

$

19,083

$

48,560

$

39,639

Interest expense

1,063

1,138

1,411

2,192

3,240

2,201

7,886

Net interest income

24,825

21,534

18,428

15,939

15,843

46,359

31,753

Provision for loan losses

2,205

1,599

956

1,450

1,061

3,804

1,061

Noninterest income

8,594

8,186

6,138

7,964

5,500

16,780

13,109

Noninterest expense

12,093

10,708

11,077

10,150

9,724

22,801

19,873

Income tax expense

4,728

4,432

3,079

2,918

2,819

9,160

6,373

Net income

14,393

12,981

9,454

9,385

7,739

27,374

17,555

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.56

$

0.51

$

0.37

$

0.37

$

0.30

$

1.07

$

0.69

Diluted income per share

$

0.56

$

0.50

$

0.37

$

0.36

$

0.30

$

1.06

$

0.68

Dividends per share

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.09

$

0.09

$

0.11

$

0.20

$

0.22

Book value per share (at period end)

$

10.33

$

9.95

$

9.54

$

9.23

$

8.94

$

10.33

$

8.94

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,578,668

25,674,573

25,674,573

25,674,067

25,674,067

25,578,668

25,674,067

Weighted average diluted shares

25,833,328

25,881,827

25,870,885

25,858,741

25,717,339

25,840,530

25,731,714

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

2.53

%

2.62

%

2.14

%

2.20

%

1.89

%

2.57

%

2.16

%

Return on average equity

22.51

21.35

15.78

16.22

13.92

21.94

16.03

Dividend payout ratio

17.95

19.91

24.60

24.78

36.53

18.88

32.21

Yield on total loans

5.21

5.20

5.14

5.05

5.69

5.21

5.90

Yield on average earning assets

4.79

4.85

4.80

4.51

4.93

4.82

5.17

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

0.31

0.38

0.56

0.91

1.32

0.34

1.56

Cost of deposits

0.29

0.36

0.55

0.94

1.38

0.32

1.63

Net interest margin

4.60

4.60

4.46

3.97

4.09

4.60

4.14

Efficiency ratio(1)

36.19

36.03

45.09

42.46

45.56

36.11

44.30

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

0.67

0.84

1.03

1.19

1.00

0.67

1.00

ALL to nonperforming loans

147.82

98.33

77.40

54.24

59.66

147.82

59.66

ALL to loans held for investment

0.66

0.63

0.62

0.64

0.58

0.66

0.58

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

106.31

%

107.33

%

110.48

%

109.50

%

101.48

%

106.31

%

101.48

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

31.30

31.28

31.28

34.44

33.28

31.30

33.28

Common equity to assets

10.50

11.85

12.90

13.63

13.32

10.50

13.32

Leverage ratio

11.14

12.23

13.44

13.44

13.44

11.14

13.44

Common equity tier 1 ratio

17.71

18.97

20.00

21.09

21.75

17.71

21.75

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

17.71

18.97

20.00

21.09

21.75

17.71

21.75

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.68

19.88

20.86

21.96

22.53

18.68

22.53

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

746,660

$

856,432

$

961,670

$

1,063,500

$

1,136,824

$

746,660

$

1,136,824

Mortgage loan production

326,507

263,698

194,951

120,337

48,850

590,205

168,926

Mortgage loan sales













92,737

SBA loans serviced for others

549,238

521,182

507,442

500,047

476,629

549,238

476,629

SBA loan production

67,376

80,466

34,631

52,742

114,899

147,842

158,435

SBA loan sales

34,158

22,399

25,505

37,923

35,247

56,557

65,205

________________________________________

(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

309,289

$

169,775

$

140,744

$

109,263

$

208,325

Federal funds sold

4,644

4,444

9,944

17,268

7,444

Cash and cash equivalents

313,933

174,219

150,688

126,531

215,769

Securities purchased under agreements to resell







40,000

40,000

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

16,722

18,739

18,117

18,204

18,415

Loans

2,091,767

1,866,785

1,630,344

1,459,899

1,364,989

Allowance for loan losses

(13,860)

(11,735)

(10,135)

(9,339)

(7,894)

Loans less allowance for loan losses

2,077,907

1,855,050

1,620,209

1,450,560

1,357,095

Loans held for sale









Accrued interest receivable

10,668

10,515

10,671

7,999

8,270

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

8,451

3,951

6,147

5,723

4,873

Premises and equipment, net

13,557

13,663

13,854

14,083

14,231

Operating lease right-of-use asset

10,078

10,483

10,348

10,786

11,220

Foreclosed real estate, net

4,656

3,844

3,844

282

423

SBA servicing asset, net

11,155

10,535

9,643

10,173

8,446

Mortgage servicing asset, net

9,529

11,722

12,991

14,599

16,064

Bank owned life insurance

36,263

36,033

35,806

35,578

20,450

Other assets

4,921

5,606

5,171

5,355

6,501

Total assets

$

2,517,840

$

2,154,360

$

1,897,489

$

1,739,873

$

1,721,757
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

618,054

$

546,164

$

462,909

$

460,679

$

449,185

Interest-bearing deposits

1,356,777

1,199,756

1,016,980

877,112

900,713

Total deposits

1,974,831

1,745,920

1,479,889

1,337,791

1,349,898

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

200,000

80,000

110,000

100,000

80,000

Other borrowings

474

479

483

491

3,060

Operating lease liability

10,648

11,048

10,910

11,342

11,769

Accrued interest payable

202

206

222

310

549

Other liabilities

67,431

61,332

51,154

52,843

47,060

Total liabilities

$

2,253,586

$

1,898,985

$

1,652,658

$

1,502,777

$

1,492,336
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

256

257

257

257

257

Additional paid-in capital

52,924

55,977

55,674

55,098

54,524

Retained earnings

210,910

199,102

188,705

181,576

174,518

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

164

39

195

165

122

Total shareholders' equity

264,254

255,375

244,831

237,096

229,421

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,517,840

$

2,154,360

$

1,897,489

$

1,739,873

$

1,721,757

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

25,728

$

22,500

$

19,658

$

17,880

$

18,826

$

48,228

$

38,334

Other investment income

159

170

164

187

196

329

1,078

Federal funds sold

1

2

17

64

61

3

227

Total interest income

25,888

22,672

19,839

18,131

19,083

48,560

39,639






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

919

992

1,262

2,046

3,096

1,911

7,610

FHLB advances and other borrowings

144

146

149

146

144

290

276

Total interest expense

1,063

1,138

1,411

2,192

3,240

2,201

7,886






















Net interest income

24,825

21,534

18,428

15,939

15,843

46,359

31,753






















Provision for loan losses

2,205

1,599

956

1,450

1,061

3,804

1,061






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

22,620

19,935

17,472

14,489

14,782

42,555

30,692






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

411

373

350

309

277

784

653

Other service charges, commissions and fees

3,877

3,398

3,223

2,076

990

7,275

3,245

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans













2,529

Mortgage servicing income, net

(957)

166

(82)

235

783

(791)

1,155

Gain on sale of SBA loans

2,845

1,854

1,625

2,265

1,276

4,699

2,577

SBA servicing income, net

1,905

2,133

724

2,931

1,959

4,038

2,475

Other income

513

262

298

148

215

775

475

Total noninterest income

8,594

8,186

6,138

7,964

5,500

16,780

13,109






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

6,915

6,699

6,822

6,416

5,749

13,614

12,262

Occupancy

1,252

1,275

1,293

1,302

1,277

2,527

2,488

Data Processing

283

308

313

287

201

591

478

Advertising

117

145

138

127

140

262

301

Other expenses

3,526

2,281

2,511

2,018

2,357

5,807

4,344

Total noninterest expense

12,093

10,708

11,077

10,150

9,724

22,801

19,873






















Income before provision for income taxes

19,121

17,413

12,533

12,303

10,558

36,534

23,928

Provision for income taxes

4,728

4,432

3,079

2,918

2,819

9,160

6,373

Net income available to common shareholders

$

14,393

$

12,981

$

9,454

$

9,385

$

7,739

$

27,374

$

17,555

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Three Months Ended




June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

169,578

$

76

0.18

%

$

125,699

$

72

0.23

%

$

167,059

$

97

0.23

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell











40,000

57

0.57

Securities available for sale

17,080

84

1.97

18,164

100

2.23

18,410

103

2.25

Total investments

186,658

160

0.34

143,863

172

0.48

225,469

257

0.46

Construction and development

47,173

615

5.23

40,954

531

5.26

31,617

421

5.36

Commercial real estate

510,241

7,344

5.77

491,635

7,078

5.84

472,113

6,470

5.51

Commercial and industrial

146,408

2,558

7.01

152,433

1,920

5.11

111,629

2,076

7.48

Residential real estate

1,275,555

15,180

4.77

1,068,495

12,930

4.91

714,095

9,801

5.52

Consumer and other

179

31

69.46

174

41

95.56

1,275

58

18.30

Gross loans(2)

1,979,556

25,728

5.21

1,753,691

22,500

5.20

1,330,729

18,826

5.69

Total earning assets

2,166,214

25,888

4.79

1,897,554

22,672

4.85

1,556,198

19,083

4.93

Noninterest-earning assets

112,161






111,164






93,152





Total assets

2,278,375






2,008,718






1,649,350





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

107,072

53

0.20

92,312

47

0.21

64,081

40

0.26

Money market deposits

659,173

373

0.23

534,192

337

0.26

207,785

393

0.76

Time deposits

521,217

493

0.38

491,913

608

0.50

632,257

2,663

1.69

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,287,462

919

0.29

1,118,417

992

0.36

904,123

3,096

1.38

Borrowings

94,435

144

0.61

87,483

146

0.68

83,096

144

0.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,381,897

1,063

0.31

1,205,900

1,138

0.38

987,219

3,240

1.32

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

561,170






483,691






377,136





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

78,822






72,534






61,449





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

639,992






556,225






438,585





Shareholders' equity

256,486






246,593






223,546





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,278,375





$

2,008,718





$

1,649,350





Net interest income



$

24,825





$

21,534





$

15,843


Net interest spread






4.48






4.47






3.61

Net interest margin






4.60






4.60






4.09

________________________________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Six Months Ended




June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

147,760

$

149

0.20

%

$

180,214

$

899

1.00

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell






36,016

197

1.10

Securities available for sale

17,619

183

2.09

17,537

209

2.40

Total investments

165,379

332

0.40

233,767

1,305

1.12

Construction and development

44,081

1,147

5.25

29,425

817

5.58

Commercial real estate

500,989

14,422

5.81

474,464

13,991

5.93

Commercial and industrial

149,403

4,478

6.04

85,781

3,055

7.16

Residential real estate

1,172,597

28,109

4.83

716,282

20,371

5.72

Consumer and other

177

72

82.03

1,430

100

14.06

Gross loans(2)

1,867,247

48,228

5.21

1,307,382

38,334

5.90

Total earning assets

2,032,626

48,560

4.82

1,541,149

39,639

5.17

Noninterest-earning assets

111,665






93,323





Total assets

2,144,291






1,634,472





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

99,732

99

0.20

61,141

83

0.27

Money market deposits

597,028

711

0.24

198,524

1,062

1.08

Time deposits

506,646

1,101

0.44

679,145

6,465

1.91

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,203,406

1,911

0.32

938,810

7,610

1.63

Borrowings

90,978

290

0.64

79,486

276

0.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,294,384

2,201

0.34

1,018,296

7,886

1.56

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

522,645






338,112





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

75,695






57,887





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

598,340






395,999





Shareholders' equity

251,567






220,177





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,144,291





$

1,634,472





Net interest income



$

46,359





$

31,753


Net interest spread






4.48






3.61

Net interest margin






4.60






4.14

________________________________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA



As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

58,668

2.8

%

$

52,202

2.8

%

$

45,653

2.8

%

$

38,607

2.6

%

$

42,847

3.1

%

Commercial Real Estate

475,658

22.7

473,281

25.3

477,419

29.2

447,596

30.6

429,019

31.3

Commercial and Industrial

134,076

6.4

166,915

8.9

137,239

8.4

146,880

10.0

141,540

10.3

Residential Real Estate

1,430,843

68.1

1,181,385

63.0

974,445

59.6

831,334

56.7

755,521

55.2

Consumer and other

169



169



183



505

0.1

967

0.1

Gross loans

$

2,099,414

100.0

%

$

1,873,952

100.0

%

$

1,634,939

100.0

%

$

1,464,922

100.0

%

$

1,369,894

100.0

%

Unearned income

(7,647)



(7,167)



(4,595)



(5,023)



(4,905)


Allowance for loan losses

(13,860)



(11,735)



(10,135)



(9,339)



(7,894)


Net loans

$

2,077,907


$

1,855,050


$

1,620,209


$

1,450,560


$

1,357,095


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS



As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Nonaccrual loans

$

6,623

$

9,071

$

10,203

$

9,730

$

10,335

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing










Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

2,753

2,863

2,891

7,487

2,896

Total non-performing loans

9,376

11,934

13,094

17,217

13,231

Other real estate owned

4,656

3,844

3,844

282

423

Total non-performing assets

$

14,032

$

15,778

$

16,938

$

17,499

$

13,654

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.45

%

0.64

%

0.80

%

1.18

%

0.97

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56

0.73

0.89

1.01

0.79

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

147.82

98.33

77.40

54.24

59.66

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Six Months Ended




June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Balance, beginning of period

$

11,735

$

10,135

$

9,339

$

7,894

$

6,859

$

10,135

$

6,839

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

23

(3)

107

(3)

(3)

20

(5)

Commercial and industrial

60

4

51





64

(25)

Residential real estate














Consumer and other

(3)

(2)

2

8

29

(5)

36

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

80

(1)

160

5

26

79

6

Provision for loan losses

2,205

1,599

956

1,450

1,061

3,804

1,061

Balance, end of period

$

13,860

$

11,735

$

10,135

$

9,339

$

7,894

$

13,860

$

7,894

Total loans at end of period

$

2,099,414

$

1,873,952

$

1,634,939

$

1,464,922

$

1,369,894

$

2,099,414

$

1,369,894

Average loans(1)

$

1,979,556

$

1,753,691

$

1,522,150

$

1,407,670

$

1,330,729

$

1,867,247

$

1,278,784

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.66

0.63

0.62

0.64

0.58

0.66

0.58

________________________________________

(1)   Excludes loans held for sale

