METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 22, 2022, 11:50 ET

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, and $14.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $35.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $27.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.16%, compared to 2.52% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.53% for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 20.65%, compared to 26.94% for the first quarter of 2022 and 22.51% for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio of 37.6%, compared to 31.8% for the first quarter of 2022 and 36.2% for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Total loans increased by $257.7 million, or 10.3%, to $2.77 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 4.26%, compared to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.60% for the second quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 17.1%, from $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to an decrease in noninterest income of $3.0 million, a decrease in net interest income of $433,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $940,000, offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $943,000. Net income increased $1.7 million, or 11.9%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $5.4 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $2.2 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $3.9 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.0 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $926,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.4%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $63.8 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $341,000 during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $503,000 recognized during the first quarter of 2022. As compared to the second quarter of 2021, interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $7.1 million, or 27.6%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $636.4 million.

Interest expense totaled $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.5 million, or 115.8%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 28 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 54 basis points increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the second quarter of 2021, interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.7 million, or 163.9%, primarily due to a $465.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances coupled with a 26 basis points increase in deposit costs.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.26% compared to 4.16% for the previous quarter, an increase of ten basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 31 basis points to 4.65% from 4.34% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 32 basis points to 0.56% from 0.24% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $143.0 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease of $205.7 million in average interest-earning cash accounts offset by an increase in average loans of $63.8 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $182.6 million from the previous quarter as average borrowings decreased by $221.5 million and interest-bearing deposits increased by $38.9 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a three basis points impact on both the yield on average loans and the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022.

As compared to the same period in 2021, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 34 basis points to 4.26% from 4.60%, primarily due to a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.85 billion and a 25 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.00 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $679.5 million from the second quarter of 2021, due to a $636.4 million increase in average loans and a $43.1 million increase in total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $618.0 million from the second quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $465.7 million and an increase in average borrowings of $152.3 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.7 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 39.2%, from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a significant decrease in Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by higher mortgage loan fees as mortgage loan originations totaled  $327.0 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $162.9 million for the previous quarter. We elected not to sell any SBA loans during the second quarter of 2022 as premiums drastically declined during the quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, we recorded a $2.3 million fair value loss on our SBA servicing asset and an $88,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.07 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by $3.9 million, or 45.9%, primarily due to much lower SBA servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, offset by higher gains on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage serving income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $13.1 million, an increase of $940,000, or 7.7%, from $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits partially due to an increase in commissions earned as loan volume increased during the quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.0 million, or 8.5%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and IT-related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 37.6% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 31.8% and 36.2% for the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 34.6% compared with 36.1% for the same period in 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 26.0%, compared to 25.3% for the first quarter of 2022 and 24.7% for the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.17 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $25.5 million, or 0.8%, from $3.14 billion at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $650.0 million, or 25.8%, from $2.52 billion at June 30, 2021. The $25.5 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $257.7 million and other assets of $13.1 million, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $201.6 million and loans held for sale of $37.9 million. The $650.0 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $678.3 million, equity securities of $10.8 million, bank owned life insurance of $32.0 million and other assets of $20.2 million, offset by a $90.8 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $2.8 million

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.77 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $257.7 million, or 10.3%, compared to $2.51 billion at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $678.3 million, or 32.4%, compared to $2.09 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in loans at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $6.4 million increase in construction and development loans, a $14.2 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $246.5 million increase in residential mortgages, offset by a $8.2 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $8.9 million as of June 30, 2022. PPP Loans totaled $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022 and $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2022 or June 30, 2021. Loans held for sale were $37.9 million at March 31, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.40 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $14.9 million, or 0.6%, compared to total deposits of $2.38 billion at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $422.2 million, or 21.4%, compared to total deposits of $1.97 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 was due to an $11.3 million increase in money market accounts, a $4.5 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $2.7 million increase in time deposits and a $0.7 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $4.3 million decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $620.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $615.7 million at March 31, 2022 and $618.1 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 25.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to 25.8% at March 31, 2022 and 31.3% at June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.78 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.77 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 74.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to 74.2% at March 31, 2022 and 68.7% at June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $104,000 during the first quarter of 2022 and $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.00%, compared to 0.06% for the first quarter of 2022 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2021. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $34.0 million, or 1.07% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, an increase of $18.0 million from $16.0 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $20.0 million from $14.0 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 was due to a $10.4 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $7.6 million increase in accruing troubled debt restructurings.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.66% at both March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $8.9 million as of June 30, 2022, $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022 and $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at June 30, 2022, 0.67% at March 31, 2022 and 0.69% at June 30, 2021. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 54.79% at June 30, 2022, compared to 134.39% and 147.82% at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; higher inflation and its impacts; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Six Months Ended




June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

33,025

$

31,953

$

30,857

$

29,324

$

25,888

$

64,978

$

48,560

Interest expense

2,805

1,300

1,236

1,135

1,063

4,105

2,201

Net interest income

30,220

30,653

29,621

28,189

24,825

60,873

46,359

Provision for loan losses



104

546

2,579

2,205

104

3,804

Noninterest income

4,653

7,656

7,491

9,532

8,594

12,309

16,780

Noninterest expense

13,119

12,179

12,512

13,111

12,093

25,298

22,801

Income tax expense

5,654

6,597

6,609

5,149

4,728

12,251

9,160

Net income

16,100

19,429

17,445

16,882

14,393

35,529

27,374

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.63

$

0.76

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

0.56

$

1.40

$

1.07

Diluted income per share

$

0.63

$

0.76

$

0.68

$

0.66

$

0.56

$

1.38

$

1.06

Dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.12

$

0.10

$

0.30

$

0.20

Book value per share (at period end)

$

12.69

$

12.19

$

11.40

$

10.84

$

10.33

$

12.69

$

10.33

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,451,125

25,465,236

25,465,236

25,465,236

25,578,668

25,451,125

25,578,668

Weighted average diluted shares

25,729,156

25,719,035

25,720,128

25,729,043

25,833,328

25,746,691

25,840,530

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

2.16

%

2.52

%

2.33

%

2.61

%

2.53

%

2.34

%

2.57

%

Return on average equity

20.65

26.94

24.80

25.23

22.51

23.67

21.94

Dividend payout ratio

23.85

19.76

20.52

18.24

17.95

21.62

18.88

Yield on total loans

4.95

5.00

4.93

5.16

5.21

4.98

5.21

Yield on average earning assets

4.65

4.34

4.32

4.75

4.79

4.49

4.82

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

0.56

0.24

0.24

0.28

0.31

0.40

0.34

Cost of deposits

0.55

0.27

0.27

0.28

0.29

0.41

0.32

Net interest margin

4.26

4.16

4.15

4.57

4.60

4.21

4.60

Efficiency ratio(1)

37.62

31.79

33.71

34.76

36.19

34.57

36.11

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

1.22

0.63

0.61

0.55

0.67

1.22

0.67

ALL to nonperforming loans

54.79

134.39

143.69

189.44

147.82

54.79

147.82

ALL to loans held for investment

0.60

0.66

0.67

0.69

0.66

0.60

0.66

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

115.86

%

105.72

%

110.98

%

112.15

%

106.31

%

115.86

%

106.31

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

25.87

25.84

26.18

30.32

31.30

25.87

31.30

Common equity to assets

10.20

9.88

9.34

10.04

10.50

10.20

10.50

Leverage ratio

10.31

9.46

9.44

10.34

11.14

10.31

11.14

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.70

17.24

16.76

16.61

17.75

16.70

17.75

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.70

17.24

16.76

16.61

17.75

16.70

17.75

Total risk-based capital ratio

17.60

18.22

17.77

17.64

18.72

17.60

18.72

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

589,500

$

605,112

$

608,208

$

669,358

$

746,660

$

589,500

$

746,660

Mortgage loan production

326,968

162,933

237,195

368,790

326,507

489,901

590,205

Mortgage loan sales

37,928

56,987







94,915


SBA loans serviced for others

504,894

528,227

542,991

549,818

549,238

504,894

549,238

SBA loan production

21,407

50,689

52,727

85,265

67,376

72,096

147,842

SBA loan sales



22,898

30,169

37,984

34,158

22,898

56,557

________________________

(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

220,027

$

418,988

$

432,523

$

250,995

$

309,289

Federal funds sold

3,069

5,743

8,818

2,294

4,644

Cash and cash equivalents

223,096

424,731

441,341

253,289

313,933

Equity securities

10,778

11,024

11,386

993

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

21,394

23,886

25,733

16,507

16,722

Loans

2,770,020

2,512,300

2,505,070

2,361,705

2,091,767

Allowance for loan losses

(16,678)

(16,674)

(16,952)

(16,445)

(13,860)

Loans less allowance for loan losses

2,753,342

2,495,626

2,488,118

2,345,260

2,077,907

Loans held for sale



37,928





Accrued interest receivable

10,990

10,644

11,052

10,737

10,668

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

15,619

15,806

19,701

12,201

8,451

Premises and equipment, net

12,847

12,814

13,068

13,302

13,557

Operating lease right-of-use asset

8,518

8,925

9,338

9,672

10,078

Foreclosed real estate, net

3,562

3,562

3,618

4,374

4,656

SBA servicing asset, net

8,216

10,554

10,234

10,916

11,155

Mortgage servicing asset, net

6,090

6,925

7,747

8,593

9,529

Bank owned life insurance

68,267

67,841

59,437

59,061

36,263

Other assets

25,131

12,051

5,385

5,323

4,921

Total assets

$

3,167,850

$

3,142,317

$

3,106,158

$

2,750,228

$

2,517,840
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

620,182

$

615,650

$

592,444

$

640,312

$

618,054

Interest-bearing deposits

1,776,826

1,766,491

1,670,576

1,471,515

1,356,777

Total deposits

2,397,008

2,382,141

2,263,020

2,111,827

1,974,831

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

375,000

380,000

500,000

300,000

200,000

Other borrowings

399

405

459

468

474

Operating lease liability

9,031

9,445

9,861

10,241

10,648

Accrued interest payable

703

207

204

208

202

Other liabilities

62,640

59,709

42,391

51,330

67,431

Total liabilities

$

2,844,781

$

2,831,907

$

2,815,935

$

2,474,074

$

2,253,586
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

255

255

255

255

256

Additional paid-in capital

49,831

51,753

51,559

51,181

52,924

Retained earnings

266,426

254,165

238,577

224,711

210,910

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

6,557

4,237

(168)

7

164

Total shareholders' equity

323,069

310,410

290,223

276,154

264,254

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,167,850

$

3,142,317

$

3,106,158

$

2,750,228

$

2,517,840

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

32,310

$

31,459

$

30,496

$

29,127

$

25,728

$

63,769

$

48,228

Other investment income

711

492

360

196

159

1,203

329

Federal funds sold

4

2

1

1

1

6

3

Total interest income

33,025

31,953

30,857

29,324

25,888

64,978

48,560






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

2,384

1,139

1,069

968

919

3,523

1,911

FHLB advances and other borrowings

421

161

167

167

144

582

290

Total interest expense

2,805

1,300

1,236

1,135

1,063

4,105

2,201






















Net interest income

30,220

30,653

29,621

28,189

24,825

60,873

46,359






















Provision for loan losses



104

546

2,579

2,205

104

3,804






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,220

30,549

29,075

25,610

22,620

60,769

42,555






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

518

481

466

446

411

999

784

Other service charges, commissions and fees

3,647

2,159

3,015

4,147

3,877

5,806

7,275

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans

806

1,211







2,017

Mortgage servicing income, net

(5)

101

95

132

(957)

96

(791)

Gain on sale of SBA loans



1,568

2,895

3,358

2,845

1,568

4,699

SBA servicing income, net

(1,077)

1,644

634

1,212

1,905

567

4,038

Other income

764

492

386

237

513

1,256

775

Total noninterest income

4,653

7,656

7,491

9,532

8,594

12,309

16,780






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

7,929

7,096

7,819

8,679

6,915

15,025

13,614

Occupancy

1,200

1,227

1,206

1,295

1,252

2,427

2,527

Data Processing

261

277

252

257

283

538

591

Advertising

126

150

148

131

117

276

262

Other expenses

3,603

3,429

3,087

2,749

3,526

7,032

5,807

Total noninterest expense

13,119

12,179

12,512

13,111

12,093

25,298

22,801






















Income before provision for income taxes

21,754

26,026

24,054

22,031

19,121

47,780

36,534

Provision for income taxes

5,654

6,597

6,609

5,149

4,728

12,251

9,160

Net income available to common shareholders

$

16,100

$

19,429

$

17,445

$

16,882

$

14,393

$

35,529

$

27,374

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Three Months Ended




June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

193,955

$

592

1.22

%

$

399,642

$

365

0.37

%

$

169,578

$

76

0.18

%

Investment securities

35,754

123

1.38

36,842

129

1.42

17,080

84

1.97

Total investments

229,709

715

1.25

436,484

494

0.46

186,658

160

0.34

Construction and development

32,647

414

5.09

30,583

377

5.00

47,173

615

5.23

Commercial real estate

575,917

8,403

5.85

549,132

7,887

5.82

510,241

7,344

5.77

Commercial and industrial

54,423

915

6.74

65,450

1,076

6.67

146,408

2,558

7.01

Residential real estate

1,952,730

22,545

4.63

1,906,847

22,074

4.69

1,275,555

15,180

4.77

Consumer and other

266

33

49.76

206

45

88.59

179

31

69.46

Gross loans(2)

2,615,983

32,310

4.95

2,552,218

31,459

5.00

1,979,556

25,728

5.21

Total earning assets

2,845,692

33,025

4.65

2,988,702

31,953

4.34

2,166,214

25,888

4.79

Noninterest-earning assets

146,669






142,042






112,161





Total assets

2,992,361






3,130,744






2,278,375





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

197,460

102

0.21

187,259

75

0.16

107,072

53

0.20

Money market deposits

1,166,272

1,860

0.64

1,085,751

658

0.25

659,173

373

0.23

Time deposits

389,449

422

0.43

441,228

406

0.37

521,217

493

0.38

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,753,181

2,384

0.55

1,714,238

1,139

0.27

1,287,462

919

0.29

Borrowings

246,779

421

0.68

468,348

161

0.14

94,435

144

0.61

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,999,960

2,805

0.56

2,182,586

1,300

0.24

1,381,897

1,063

0.31

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

611,763






588,343






561,170





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

67,979






67,301






78,822





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

679,742






655,644






639,992





Shareholders' equity

312,659






292,514






256,486





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,992,361





$

3,130,744





$

2,278,375





Net interest income



$

30,220





$

30,653





$

24,825


Net interest spread






4.09






4.10






4.48

Net interest margin






4.26






4.16






4.60

______________________________

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Six Months Ended




June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

296,230

$

956

0.65

%

$

147,760

$

149

0.20

%

Investment securities

36,295

253

1.41

17,619

183

2.09

Total investments

332,525

1,209

0.73

165,379

332

0.40

Construction and development

31,621

792

5.05

44,081

1,147

5.25

Commercial real estate

562,598

16,290

5.84

500,989

14,422

5.81

Commercial and industrial

59,906

1,991

6.70

149,403

4,478

6.04

Residential real estate

1,929,915

44,619

4.66

1,172,597

28,109

4.83

Consumer and other

236

77

65.80

177

72

82.03

Gross loans(2)

2,584,276

63,769

4.98

1,867,247

48,228

5.21

Total earning assets

2,916,801

64,978

4.49

2,032,626

48,560

4.82

Noninterest-earning assets

144,368






111,665





Total assets

3,061,169






2,144,291





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

192,388

178

0.19

99,732

99

0.20

Money market deposits

1,126,233

2,517

0.45

597,028

711

0.24

Time deposits

415,196

828

0.40

506,646

1,101

0.44

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,733,817

3,523

0.41

1,203,406

1,911

0.32

Borrowings

356,951

582

0.33

90,978

290

0.64

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,090,768

4,105

0.40

1,294,384

2,201

0.34

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

600,117






522,645





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

67,642






75,695





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

667,759






598,340





Shareholders' equity

302,642






251,567





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,061,169





$

2,144,291





Net interest income



$

60,873





$

46,359


Net interest spread






4.09






4.48

Net interest margin






4.21






4.60

______________________________

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA



As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

45,042

1.6

%

$

38,683

1.6

%

$

38,857

1.6

%

$

64,140

2.7

%

$

58,668

2.8

%

Commercial Real Estate

581,234

20.9

567,031

22.5

520,488

20.7

503,417

21.2

475,658

22.7

Commercial and Industrial

57,843

2.1

66,073

2.6

73,072

2.9

82,099

3.5

134,076

6.4

Residential Real Estate

2,092,952

75.4

1,846,434

73.3

1,879,012

74.8

1,718,593

72.6

1,430,843

68.1

Consumer and other

165



130



79



238



169


Gross loans

$

2,777,236

100.0

%

$

2,518,351

100.0

%

$

2,511,508

100.0

%

$

2,368,487

100.0

%

$

2,099,414

100.0

%

Unearned income

(7,216)



(6,051)



(6,438)



(6,782)



(7,647)


Allowance for loan losses

(16,678)



(16,674)



(16,952)



(16,445)



(13,860)


Net loans

$

2,753,342


$

2,495,626


$

2,488,118


$

2,345,260


$

2,077,907


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS



As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

19,966

$

9,506

$

8,759

$

5,955

$

6,623

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing





342




Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

10,474

2,901

2,697

2,726

2,753

Total non-performing loans

30,440

12,407

11,798

8,681

9,376

Other real estate owned

3,562

3,562

3,618

4,374

4,656

Total non-performing assets

$

34,002

$

15,969

$

15,416

$

13,055

$

14,032

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

1.10

%

0.49

%

0.47

%

0.37

%

0.45

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.07

0.51

0.50

0.47

0.56

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

54.79

134.39

143.69

189.44

147.82

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Six Months Ended




June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Balance, beginning of period

$

16,674

$

16,952

$

16,445

$

13,860

$

11,735

$

16,952

$

10,135

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

(2)

(2)

39

(4)

23

(4)

20

Commercial and industrial

(2)

389





60

387

64

Residential real estate














Consumer and other



(5)



(2)

(3)

(5)

(5)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

(4)

382

39

(6)

80

378

79

Provision for loan losses



104

546

2,579

2,205

104

3,804

Balance, end of period

$

16,678

$

16,674

$

16,952

$

16,445

$

13,860

$

16,678

$

13,860

Total loans at end of period

$

2,777,236

$

2,518,351

$

2,511,508

$

2,368,487

$

2,099,414

$

2,777,236

$

2,099,414

Average loans(1)

$

2,597,019

$

2,533,254

$

2,453,402

$

2,241,207

$

1,979,556

$

2,571,633

$

1,867,247

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.60

0.66

0.67

0.69

0.66

0.60

0.66

___________________________________

(1)   Excludes loans held for sale

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.