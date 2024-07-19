METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2024

ATLANTA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $31.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $28.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 1.89%, compared to 1.65% for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.55% for the second quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on average equity was 17.10%, compared to 15.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 14.87% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 18.26% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 16.27% for the first quarter of 2024 and 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023.

Efficiency ratio of 35.9%, compared to 37.9% for the first quarter of 2024 and 38.7% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin increased by 42 basis points to 3.66% from 3.24% for the previous quarter.

Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights:

Return on average assets was 1.77% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to 1.71% for the same period in 2023.

, compared to 1.71% for the same period in 2023. Return on average equity was 16.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to 16.47% for the same period in 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to 17.27% for the same period in 2023.

, compared to 16.47% for the same period in 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.28% for the six months ended , compared to 17.27% for the same period in 2023. Efficiency ratio of 36.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to 35.9% for the same period in 2023.

, compared to 35.9% for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin increased by 25 basis points to 3.45% from 3.20% for the same period in 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 15.8%, from $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $1.8 million and a decrease in interest expense of $1.9 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $671,000 and an increase in income tax expense of $629,000. Net income increased by $3.8 million, or 29.2%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $5.7 million and an increase in noninterest income of $868,000, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $925,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.6 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $288,000.

Net income was $31.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.7 million, or 9.5%, from $28.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $6.6 million and an increase in noninterest income of $292,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $3.1 million, an increase in income tax expense of $887,000 and an increase in in provision for credit losses of $148,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $54.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 3.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 122 basis points and $51.1 million increase in the fed funds sold and interest-bearing cash yield and balance, as well as a 12 basis points increase in the loan yield. As compared to the second quarter of 2023, interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $6.6 million, or 14.0%, primarily due to a 51 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $119.9 million increase in average loan balances, as well as a 109 basis points increase in the total investment yield.

Interest expense totaled $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 7.4%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 34 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $53.1 million decrease in average deposit balances, offset by a 28 basis points increase in borrowing costs and $25.4 million increase in the average borrowing balance. As compared to the second quarter of 2023, interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $884,000 or 3.9%, primarily due to a $139.8 million increase in deposit balances and a 106 basis points increase in borrowing costs. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 5.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $6.5 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $4.1 million and $857,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.66% compared to 3.24% for the previous quarter, an increase of 42 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 18 basis points to 6.45% from 6.27% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 26 basis points to 3.68% from 3.94% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $13.8 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average total investments of $50.9 million, offset by a decrease in average loans of $37.1 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $27.7 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $53.1 million while average borrowings increased by $25.4 million.

As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 56 basis points to 3.66% from 3.10%, primarily due to a 55 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.37 billion and a six basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.55 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $144.9 million from the second quarter of 2023, due to a $119.9 million increase in average loans and a $24.9 million decrease in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $138.0 million from the second quarter of 2023, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $139.8 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $1.8 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, a decrease of $9,000, or 0.2%, from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower gains on sale and servicing income from Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, offset by higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, service charges on deposit accounts and other income. Mortgage loan sales totaled $111.4 million (average sales premium of 1.05%) during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $21.9 million during the first quarter of 2024. There were no SBA loans sold during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.1 million SBA loan sold during the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded a $503,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment gain of $361,000 during the first quarter of 2024.

Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $868,000, or 18.5%, primarily due to higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans and higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from SBA loans. During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a $255,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $11.1 million, an increase of $292,000, or 2.7%, from the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, offset by decreases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $13.0 million, an increase of $671,000, or 5.4%, from $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salary and employee benefits, data processing expense and security expense, partially offset by lower professional fees, FDIC insurance premiums, advertising expense, and loan and other real estate owned related expenses. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2024 increased by $1.6 million, or 13.7%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, security expense and other real estate owned related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $25.4 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 14.0%, from $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits due to higher commissions from higher loan volume, employee insurance and stock based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to depreciation, rent, data processing and security. These expense increases were partially offset by lower loan related expenses and legal fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 35.9% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 37.9% and 38.7% for the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 36.8% compared to 35.9% for the same period in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 27.5%, compared to 28.4% for the first quarter of 2024 and 29.6% for the second quarter of 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 27.9% compared to 28.2% for the same period in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $31.8 million, or 0.9%, from $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $140.3 million, or 4.0%, from $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023. The $31.8 million decrease in total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to decreases in loans held for sale of $72.6 million, loans held for investment of $25.4 million and interest rate derivatives of $2.5 million, partially offset by an increase in cash and due from banks of $70.7 million. The $140.3 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $74.5 million, loans held for investment of $69.8 million, Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $4.7 million and bank owned life insurance of $2.1 million, partially offset by decreases in federal funds sold of $9.4 million and interest rate derivatives of $3.1 million.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.78% of our total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.78% and 0.84% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.09 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $25.4 million, or 0.8%, compared to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $69.8 million, or 2.3%, compared to $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in loans at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $20.8 million decrease in residential mortgage loans, a $14.2 million decrease in construction and development loans and a $260,000 decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $9.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. Loans held for sale were $72.6 million a at March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $68.0 million, or 2.4%, compared to total deposits of $2.81 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $47.4 million, or 1.8%, compared to total deposits of $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $68.2 million decrease in money market accounts (includes $36.3 million decrease in brokered MMAs) and a $26.8 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits (mostly brokered deposits), offset by a $17.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $7.9 million increase in time deposits and a $1.8 million increase in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $564.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $546.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $575.3 million at June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 19.4% at March 31, 2024 and 21.3% at June 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.18 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 80.6% at March 31, 2024 and 78.7% at June 30, 2023.

Uninsured deposits were 23.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 23.0% and 30.7% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, we had $1.27 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($709.7 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($509.2 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $128,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $140,000 and $416,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. The credit provision recorded during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due the decrease in loan balances and an $83,000 recovery recorded during the quarter. Annualized net recoveries to average loans for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery of 0.00% for the first quarter of 2024 and a net charge-off of 0.06% for the second quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $27.0 million, or 0.75% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million from $30.3 million, or 0.83% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.4 million from $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $2.9 million decrease in accruing restructured loans and a $293,000 decrease in nonaccrual loans.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.58% at March 31, 2024 and 0.60% at June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 70.16% at June 30, 2024, compared to 62.37% and 79.88% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Farid Tan Lucas Stewart President Chief Financial Officer 770-455-4978 678-580-6414 [email protected] [email protected]

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 54,108

$ 52,358

$ 50,671

$ 48,709

$ 47,482

$ 106,466

$ 93,447

Interest expense



23,396



25,273



24,549



24,555



22,512



48,669



42,244

Net interest income



30,712



27,085



26,122



24,154



24,970



57,797



51,203

Provision for credit losses



(128)



(140)



782



(381)



(416)



(268)



(416)

Noninterest income



5,559



5,568



4,712



2,657



4,691



11,127



10,835

Noninterest expense



13,032



12,361



13,915



11,540



11,464



25,393



22,271

Income tax expense



6,430



5,801



4,790



4,224



5,505



12,232



11,345

Net income



16,937



14,631



11,347



11,428



13,108



31,567



28,838

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.67

$ 0.58

$ 0.45

$ 0.45

$ 0.52

$ 1.25

$ 1.15

Diluted income per share

$ 0.66

$ 0.57

$ 0.44

$ 0.45

$ 0.51

$ 1.24

$ 1.13

Dividends per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.40

$ 0.36

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 16.08

$ 15.73

$ 15.14

$ 15.24

$ 14.76

$ 16.08

$ 14.76

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,331,916



25,205,506



25,205,506



25,241,157



25,279,846



25,331,916



25,279,846

Weighted average diluted shares



25,568,333



25,548,089



25,543,861



25,591,874



25,477,143



25,547,171



25,468,941

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



1.89 %

1.65 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.55 %

1.77 %

1.71 % Return on average equity



17.10



15.41



11.71



12.14



14.87



16.27



16.47

Dividend payout ratio



30.03



34.77



40.36



40.18



34.77



32.23



31.61

Yield on total loans



6.46



6.34



6.11



5.98



5.95



6.40



5.90

Yield on average earning assets



6.45



6.27



6.14



5.92



5.90



6.36



5.84

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



3.68



3.94



3.91



3.97



3.74



3.81



3.52

Cost of deposits



3.63



3.97



3.95



4.05



3.88



3.80



3.69

Net interest margin



3.66



3.24



3.17



2.94



3.10



3.45



3.20

Efficiency ratio(1)



35.93



37.86



45.13



43.04



38.65



36.84



35.84

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



(0.01) %

(0.00) %

0.04 %

(0.00) %

0.06 %

(0.01) %

0.03 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO



0.87



0.97



1.22



1.25



0.78



0.87



0.78

ACL to nonperforming loans



70.16



62.37



49.06



47.61



79.88



70.16



79.88

ACL to loans held for investment



0.58



0.58



0.57



0.58



0.60



0.58



0.60

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



112.85 %

110.97 %

115.38 %

111.77 %

112.27 %

112.85 %

112.27 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



20.54



19.43



18.75



20.58



21.32



20.54



21.32

Investment securities to assets



0.78



0.78



0.82



0.79



0.84



0.78



0.84

Common equity to assets



11.26



10.87



10.89



10.96



10.74



11.26



10.74

Leverage ratio



10.57



10.27



10.20



10.07



10.03



10.57



10.03

Common equity tier 1 ratio



18.00



16.96



16.73



17.03



16.69



18.00



16.69

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



18.00



16.96



16.73



17.03



16.69



18.00



16.69

Total risk-based capital ratio



18.87



17.81



17.60



17.91



17.59



18.87



17.59

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 529,823

$ 443,905

$ 443,072

$ 464,823

$ 487,787

$ 529,823

$ 487,787

Mortgage loan production



94,056



94,016



128,931



91,891



72,830



188,072



116,165

Mortgage loan sales



111,424



21,873



—



—



—



133,297



—

SBA/USDA loans serviced for others



486,051



516,425



508,000



487,827



493,579



486,051



493,579

SBA loan production



8,297



11,397



27,529



18,212



16,110



19,694



42,349

SBA loan sales



—



24,065



—



5,169



30,298



24,065



66,756



______________________________________________ (1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



































As of the Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 325,026

$ 254,331

$ 142,152

$ 279,106

$ 250,503 Federal funds sold



2,833



4,505



2,653



2,951



12,224 Cash and cash equivalents



327,859



258,836



144,805



282,057



262,727 Equity securities



10,276



10,288



10,335



10,113



10,358 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



17,825



18,057



18,493



17,664



18,696 Loans held for investment



3,090,498



3,115,871



3,142,105



3,029,947



3,020,714 Allowance for credit losses



(17,960)



(17,982)



(18,112)



(17,660)



(18,091) Loans less allowance for credit losses



3,072,538



3,097,889



3,123,993



3,012,287



3,002,623 Loans held for sale



—



72,610



22,267



—



— Accrued interest receivable



15,286



15,686



15,125



14,612



13,877 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



20,251



19,063



17,846



17,846



15,534 Premises and equipment, net



18,160



18,081



18,132



17,459



16,374 Operating lease right-of-use asset



7,599



8,030



8,472



7,340



7,761 Foreclosed real estate, net



1,452



1,452



1,466



761



1,001 SBA servicing asset, net



7,108



7,611



7,251



7,107



8,018 Mortgage servicing asset, net



1,454



937



1,273



1,823



2,514 Bank owned life insurance



72,061



71,492



70,957



70,462



70,010 Interest rate derivatives



36,196



38,682



31,781



46,502



39,284 Other assets



7,305



8,505



10,627



4,994



6,310 Total assets

$ 3,615,370

$ 3,647,219

$ 3,502,823

$ 3,511,027

$ 3,475,087































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 564,076

$ 546,760

$ 512,045

$ 559,540

$ 575,301 Interest-bearing deposits



2,181,784



2,267,098



2,218,891



2,159,048



2,123,181 Total deposits



2,745,860



2,813,858



2,730,936



2,718,588



2,698,482 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



375,000



350,000



325,000



325,000



325,000 Other borrowings



—



—



—



—



387 Operating lease liability



7,743



8,189



8,651



7,537



7,985 Accrued interest payable



3,482



3,059



4,133



3,915



3,859 Other liabilities



76,057



75,509



52,586



71,283



66,211 Total liabilities

$ 3,208,142

$ 3,250,615

$ 3,121,306

$ 3,126,323

$ 3,101,924































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



253



252



252



252



253 Additional paid-in capital



46,644



46,105



45,699



45,580



45,516 Retained earnings



336,749



324,900



315,356



308,589



301,752 Accumulated other comprehensive income



23,582



25,347



20,210



30,283



25,642 Total shareholders' equity



407,228



396,604



381,517



384,704



373,163 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,615,370

$ 3,647,219

$ 3,502,823

$ 3,511,027

$ 3,475,087

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including fees

$ 50,527

$ 50,117

$ 47,367

$ 45,695

$ 44,839

$ 100,644

$ 88,821 Other investment income



3,547



2,211



3,267



2,979



2,582



5,758



4,521 Federal funds sold



34



30



37



35



61



64



105 Total interest income



54,108



52,358



50,671



48,709



47,482



106,466



93,447











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



19,735



22,105



21,691



21,736



19,804



41,840



37,180 FHLB advances and other borrowings



3,661



3,168



2,858



2,819



2,708



6,829



5,064 Total interest expense



23,396



25,273



24,549



24,555



22,512



48,669



42,244











































Net interest income



30,712



27,085



26,122



24,154



24,970



57,797



51,203











































Provision for credit losses



(128)



(140)



782



(381)



(416)



(268)



(416)











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



30,840



27,225



25,340



24,535



25,386



58,065



51,619











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



532



447



515



490



464



979



913 Other service charges, commissions and fees



1,573



1,612



2,039



1,478



1,266



3,185



2,140 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



1,177



222



—



—



—



1,399



— Mortgage servicing income, net



1,107



229



39



(85)



(51)



1,336



(147) Gain on sale of SBA loans



—



1,051



—



244



1,054



1,051



3,023 SBA servicing income, net



560



1,496



1,324



270



1,388



2,056



3,202 Other income



610



511



795



260



570



1,121



1,704 Total noninterest income



5,559



5,568



4,712



2,657



4,691



11,127



10,835











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



8,048



7,370



8,971



6,864



7,103



15,418



13,469 Occupancy



1,334



1,354



1,368



1,272



1,039



2,688



2,253 Data Processing



353



294



301



300



353



647



628 Advertising



157



172



160



143



165



329



311 Other expenses



3,140



3,171



3,115



2,961



2,804



6,311



5,610 Total noninterest expense



13,032



12,361



13,915



11,540



11,464



25,393



22,271











































Income before provision for income taxes



23,367



20,432



16,137



15,652



18,613



43,799



40,183 Provision for income taxes



6,430



5,801



4,790



4,224



5,505



12,232



11,345 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 16,937

$ 14,631

$ 11,347

$ 11,428

$ 13,108

$ 31,567

$ 28,838

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES

























































Three Months Ended





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 196,068

$ 3,368

6.91 % $ 144,934

$ 2,052

5.69 % $ 169,976

$ 2,445

5.77 % Investment securities



31,364



213

2.73



31,611



189

2.40



32,525



198

2.44

Total investments



227,432



3,581

6.33



176,545



2,241

5.11



202,501



2,643

5.24

Construction and development



14,501



320

8.88



21,970



505

9.24



40,386



555

5.51

Commercial real estate



737,846



17,030

9.28



716,051



16,108

9.05



654,021



14,362

8.81

Commercial and industrial



69,208



1,728

10.04



64,575



1,574

9.80



47,836



1,119

9.38

Residential real estate



2,322,763



31,408

5.44



2,378,879



31,890

5.39



2,282,264



28,777

5.06

Consumer and other



290



41

56.86



249



40

64.61



153



26

68.16

Gross loans(2)



3,144,608



50,527

6.46



3,181,724



50,117

6.34



3,024,660



44,839

5.95

Total earning assets



3,372,040



54,108

6.45



3,358,269



52,358

6.27



3,227,161



47,482

5.90

Noninterest-earning assets



223,455













213,802













167,506











Total assets



3,595,495













3,572,071













3,394,667











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



143,460



1,198

3.36



158,625



885

2.24



160,967



839

2.09

Money market deposits



998,601



6,135

2.47



1,077,469



9,692

3.62



956,598



10,370

4.35

Time deposits



1,042,758



12,402

4.78



1,001,792



11,528

4.63



927,478



8,595

3.72

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,184,819



19,735

3.63



2,237,886



22,105

3.97



2,045,043



19,804

3.88

Borrowings



369,232



3,661

3.99



343,847



3,168

3.71



371,000



2,708

2.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,554,051



23,396

3.68



2,581,733



25,273

3.94



2,416,043



22,512

3.74

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



545,114













522,300













558,907











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



98,066













86,190













66,037











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



643,180













608,490













624,944











Shareholders' equity



398,264













381,848













353,680











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,595,495











$ 3,572,071











$ 3,394,667











Net interest income







$ 30,712











$ 27,085











$ 24,970





Net interest spread













2.77













2.33













2.16

Net interest margin













3.66













3.24













3.10



______________________________________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES









































Six Months Ended





June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 170,500

$ 5,420

6.39 % $ 157,733

$ 4,250

5.43 % Investment securities



31,488



402

2.57



32,737



376

2.32

Total investments



201,988



5,822

5.80



190,470



4,626

4.90

Construction and development



18,236



825

9.10



39,745



1,078

5.47

Commercial real estate



726,949



33,138

9.17



663,015



28,341

8.62

Commercial and industrial



66,891



3,301

9.92



47,473



2,149

9.13

Residential real estate



2,350,821



63,298

5.41



2,286,955



57,199

5.04

Consumer and other



269



82

61.30



160



54

68.06

Gross loans(2)



3,163,166



100,644

6.40



3,037,348



88,821

5.90

Total earning assets



3,365,154



106,466

6.36



3,227,818



93,447

5.84

Noninterest-earning assets



218,629













171,295











Total assets



3,583,783













3,399,113











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



151,043



2,082

2.77



163,948



1,487

1.83

Money market deposits



1,038,035



15,828

3.07



967,714



20,029

4.17

Time deposits



1,022,275



23,930

4.71



902,280



15,664

3.50

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,211,353



41,840

3.80



2,033,942



37,180

3.69

Borrowings



356,539



6,829

3.85



386,996



5,064

2.64

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,567,892



48,669

3.81



2,420,938



42,244

3.52

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



533,707













568,888











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



92,128













56,142











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



625,835













625,030











Shareholders' equity



390,056













353,145











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,583,783











$ 3,399,113











Net interest income







$ 57,797











$ 51,203





Net interest spread













2.55













2.32

Net interest margin













3.45













3.20



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA



























































As of the Quarter Ended





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and development

$ 13,564

0.4 % $ 27,762

0.9 % $ 23,262

0.7 % $ 41,783

1.4 % $ 51,759

1.7 % Commercial real estate



733,845

23.7



724,263

23.2



711,177

22.6



624,122

20.5



625,111

20.6

Commercial and industrial



68,300

2.2



68,560

2.2



65,904

2.1



61,332

2.0



63,502

2.1

Residential real estate



2,282,630

73.7



2,303,400

73.7



2,350,299

74.6



2,310,981

76.1



2,289,050

75.6

Consumer and other



230

—



247

—



319

—



240

—



102

—

Gross loans held for investment

$ 3,098,569

100.0 % $ 3,124,232

100.0 % $ 3,150,961

100.0 % $ 3,038,458

100.0 % $ 3,029,524

100.0 % Unearned income



(8,071)







(8,361)







(8,856)







(8,511)







(8,810)





Allowance for credit losses



(17,960)







(17,982)







(18,112)







(17,660)







(18,091)





Net loans held for investment

$ 3,072,538





$ 3,097,889





$ 3,123,993





$ 3,012,287





$ 3,002,623







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS





































As of the Quarter Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,004

$ 13,297

$ 14,682

$ 15,127

$ 13,037

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



—



—



—



—



—

Accruing restructured loans



12,593



15,534



22,233



21,964



9,611

Total non-performing loans



25,597



28,831



36,915



37,091



22,648

Other real estate owned



1,452



1,452



1,466



761



1,001

Total non-performing assets

$ 27,049

$ 30,283

$ 38,381

$ 37,852

$ 23,649



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment



0.83 %

0.92 %

1.17 %

1.22 %

0.75 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.75



0.83



1.10



1.08



0.68

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans



70.16



62.37



49.06



47.61



79.88



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Balance, beginning of period

$ 17,982

$ 18,112

$ 17,660

$ 18,091

$ 18,947

$ 18,112

$ 13,888

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate



(82)



(1)



224



(1)



230



(83)



228

Commercial and industrial



(1)



(3)



85



(3)



208



(4)



206

Residential real estate



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



(83)



(4)



309



(4)



438



(87)



434

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)



—



—



—



—



—



—



5,055

Provision for loan losses



(105)



(134)



761



(435)



(418)



(239)



(418)

Balance, end of period

$ 17,960

$ 17,982

$ 18,112

$ 17,660

$ 18,091

$ 17,960

$ 18,091

Total loans at end of period

$ 3,098,569

$ 3,124,232

$ 3,150,961

$ 3,038,458

$ 3,029,524

$ 3,098,569

$ 3,029,524

Average loans(1)

$ 3,108,303

$ 3,134,286

$ 3,064,409

$ 3,029,231

$ 3,024,660

$ 3,131,540

$ 3,037,348

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans



(0.01) %

(0.00) %

0.04 %

(0.00) %

0.06 %

(0.01) %

0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.58



0.58



0.57



0.58



0.60



0.58



0.60



______________________________________________ (1) Excludes loans held for sale.

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

