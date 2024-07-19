METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2024

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 19, 2024, 09:30 ET

ATLANTA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $31.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $28.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. 

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.89%, compared to 1.65% for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.55% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 17.10%, compared to 15.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 14.87% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 18.26% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 16.27% for the first quarter of 2024 and 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio of 35.9%, compared to 37.9% for the first quarter of 2024 and 38.7% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin increased by 42 basis points to 3.66% from 3.24% for the previous quarter.

Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 1.77% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.71% for the same period in 2023.
  • Return on average equity was 16.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 16.47% for the same period in 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 17.27% for the same period in 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio of 36.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 35.9% for the same period in 2023.
  • Net interest margin increased by 25 basis points to 3.45% from 3.20% for the same period in 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 15.8%, from $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $1.8 million and a decrease in interest expense of $1.9 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $671,000 and an increase in income tax expense of $629,000. Net income increased by $3.8 million, or 29.2%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $5.7 million and an increase in noninterest income of $868,000, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $925,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.6 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $288,000.

Net income was $31.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.7 million, or 9.5%, from $28.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $6.6 million and an increase in noninterest income of $292,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $3.1 million, an increase in income tax expense of $887,000 and an increase in in provision for credit losses of $148,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $54.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 3.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 122 basis points and $51.1 million increase in the fed funds sold and interest-bearing cash yield and balance, as well as a 12 basis points increase in the loan yield. As compared to the second quarter of 2023, interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $6.6 million, or 14.0%, primarily due to a 51 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $119.9 million increase in average loan balances, as well as a 109 basis points increase in the total investment yield.

Interest expense totaled $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 7.4%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 34 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $53.1 million decrease in average deposit balances, offset by a 28 basis points increase in borrowing costs and $25.4 million increase in the average borrowing balance. As compared to the second quarter of 2023, interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $884,000 or 3.9%, primarily due to a $139.8 million increase in deposit balances and a 106 basis points increase in borrowing costs. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 5.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $6.5 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $4.1 million and $857,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.66% compared to 3.24% for the previous quarter, an increase of 42 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 18 basis points to 6.45% from 6.27% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 26 basis points to 3.68% from 3.94% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $13.8 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average total investments of $50.9 million, offset by a decrease in average loans of $37.1 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $27.7 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $53.1 million while average borrowings increased by $25.4 million.

As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 56 basis points to 3.66% from 3.10%, primarily due to a 55 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.37 billion and a six basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.55 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $144.9 million from the second quarter of 2023, due to a $119.9 million increase in average loans and a $24.9 million decrease in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $138.0 million from the second quarter of 2023, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $139.8 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $1.8 million.  

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, a decrease of $9,000, or 0.2%, from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower gains on sale and servicing income from Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, offset by higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, service charges on deposit accounts and other income. Mortgage loan sales totaled $111.4 million (average sales premium of 1.05%) during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $21.9 million during the first quarter of 2024. There were no SBA loans sold during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.1 million SBA loan sold during the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded a $503,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment gain of $361,000 during the first quarter of 2024.

Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $868,000, or 18.5%, primarily due to higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans and higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from SBA loans. During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a $255,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $11.1 million, an increase of $292,000, or 2.7%, from the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, offset by decreases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $13.0 million, an increase of $671,000, or 5.4%, from $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salary and employee benefits, data processing expense and security expense, partially offset by lower professional fees, FDIC insurance premiums, advertising expense, and loan and other real estate owned related expenses. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2024 increased by $1.6 million, or 13.7%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, security expense and other real estate owned related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $25.4 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 14.0%, from $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits due to higher commissions from higher loan volume, employee insurance and stock based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to depreciation, rent, data processing and security. These expense increases were partially offset by lower loan related expenses and legal fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 35.9% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 37.9% and 38.7% for the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 36.8% compared to 35.9% for the same period in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 27.5%, compared to 28.4% for the first quarter of 2024 and 29.6% for the second quarter of 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 27.9% compared to 28.2% for the same period in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $31.8 million, or 0.9%, from $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $140.3 million, or 4.0%, from $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023. The $31.8 million decrease in total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to decreases in loans held for sale of $72.6 million, loans held for investment of $25.4 million and interest rate derivatives of $2.5 million, partially offset by an increase in cash and due from banks of $70.7 million. The $140.3 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $74.5 million, loans held for investment of $69.8 million, Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $4.7 million and bank owned life insurance of $2.1 million, partially offset by decreases in federal funds sold of $9.4 million and interest rate derivatives of $3.1 million.   

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.78% of our total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.78% and 0.84% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.09 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $25.4 million, or 0.8%, compared to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $69.8 million, or 2.3%, compared to $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in loans at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $20.8 million decrease in residential mortgage loans, a $14.2 million decrease in construction and development loans and a $260,000 decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $9.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. Loans held for sale were $72.6 million a at March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $68.0 million, or 2.4%, compared to total deposits of $2.81 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $47.4 million, or 1.8%, compared to total deposits of $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $68.2 million decrease in money market accounts (includes $36.3 million decrease in brokered MMAs) and a $26.8 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits (mostly brokered deposits), offset by a $17.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $7.9 million increase in time deposits and a $1.8 million increase in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $564.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $546.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $575.3 million at June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 19.4% at March 31, 2024 and 21.3% at June 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.18 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 80.6% at March 31, 2024 and 78.7% at June 30, 2023.

Uninsured deposits were 23.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 23.0% and 30.7% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, we had $1.27 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($709.7 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($509.2 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $128,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $140,000 and $416,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. The credit provision recorded during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due the decrease in loan balances and an $83,000 recovery recorded during the quarter. Annualized net recoveries to average loans for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery of 0.00% for the first quarter of 2024 and a net charge-off of 0.06% for the second quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $27.0 million, or 0.75% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million from $30.3 million, or 0.83% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.4 million from $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $2.9 million decrease in accruing restructured loans and a $293,000 decrease in nonaccrual loans.  

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.58% at March 31, 2024 and 0.60% at June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 70.16% at June 30, 2024, compared to 62.37% and 79.88% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Six Months Ended




June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

54,108

$

52,358

$

50,671

$

48,709

$

47,482

$

106,466

$

93,447

Interest expense

23,396

25,273

24,549

24,555

22,512

48,669

42,244

Net interest income

30,712

27,085

26,122

24,154

24,970

57,797

51,203

Provision for credit losses

(128)

(140)

782

(381)

(416)

(268)

(416)

Noninterest income

5,559

5,568

4,712

2,657

4,691

11,127

10,835

Noninterest expense

13,032

12,361

13,915

11,540

11,464

25,393

22,271

Income tax expense

6,430

5,801

4,790

4,224

5,505

12,232

11,345

Net income

16,937

14,631

11,347

11,428

13,108

31,567

28,838

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.67

$

0.58

$

0.45

$

0.45

$

0.52

$

1.25

$

1.15

Diluted income per share

$

0.66

$

0.57

$

0.44

$

0.45

$

0.51

$

1.24

$

1.13

Dividends per share

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.40

$

0.36

Book value per share (at period end)

$

16.08

$

15.73

$

15.14

$

15.24

$

14.76

$

16.08

$

14.76

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,331,916

25,205,506

25,205,506

25,241,157

25,279,846

25,331,916

25,279,846

Weighted average diluted shares

25,568,333

25,548,089

25,543,861

25,591,874

25,477,143

25,547,171

25,468,941

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.89

%

1.65

%

1.29

%

1.30

%

1.55

%

1.77

%

1.71

%

Return on average equity

17.10

15.41

11.71

12.14

14.87

16.27

16.47

Dividend payout ratio

30.03

34.77

40.36

40.18

34.77

32.23

31.61

Yield on total loans

6.46

6.34

6.11

5.98

5.95

6.40

5.90

Yield on average earning assets

6.45

6.27

6.14

5.92

5.90

6.36

5.84

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

3.68

3.94

3.91

3.97

3.74

3.81

3.52

Cost of deposits

3.63

3.97

3.95

4.05

3.88

3.80

3.69

Net interest margin

3.66

3.24

3.17

2.94

3.10

3.45

3.20

Efficiency ratio(1)

35.93

37.86

45.13

43.04

38.65

36.84

35.84

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.04

%

(0.00)

%

0.06

%

(0.01)

%

0.03

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO

0.87

0.97

1.22

1.25

0.78

0.87

0.78

ACL to nonperforming loans

70.16

62.37

49.06

47.61

79.88

70.16

79.88

ACL to loans held for investment

0.58

0.58

0.57

0.58

0.60

0.58

0.60

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

112.85

%

110.97

%

115.38

%

111.77

%

112.27

%

112.85

%

112.27

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

20.54

19.43

18.75

20.58

21.32

20.54

21.32

Investment securities to assets

0.78

0.78

0.82

0.79

0.84

0.78

0.84

Common equity to assets

11.26

10.87

10.89

10.96

10.74

11.26

10.74

Leverage ratio

10.57

10.27

10.20

10.07

10.03

10.57

10.03

Common equity tier 1 ratio

18.00

16.96

16.73

17.03

16.69

18.00

16.69

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

18.00

16.96

16.73

17.03

16.69

18.00

16.69

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.87

17.81

17.60

17.91

17.59

18.87

17.59

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

529,823

$

443,905

$

443,072

$

464,823

$

487,787

$

529,823

$

487,787

Mortgage loan production

94,056

94,016

128,931

91,891

72,830

188,072

116,165

Mortgage loan sales

111,424

21,873







133,297


SBA/USDA loans serviced for others

486,051

516,425

508,000

487,827

493,579

486,051

493,579

SBA loan production

8,297

11,397

27,529

18,212

16,110

19,694

42,349

SBA loan sales



24,065



5,169

30,298

24,065

66,756

______________________________________________

(1)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


















As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

325,026

$

254,331

$

142,152

$

279,106

$

250,503

Federal funds sold

2,833

4,505

2,653

2,951

12,224

Cash and cash equivalents

327,859

258,836

144,805

282,057

262,727

Equity securities

10,276

10,288

10,335

10,113

10,358

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

17,825

18,057

18,493

17,664

18,696

Loans held for investment

3,090,498

3,115,871

3,142,105

3,029,947

3,020,714

Allowance for credit losses

(17,960)

(17,982)

(18,112)

(17,660)

(18,091)

Loans less allowance for credit losses

3,072,538

3,097,889

3,123,993

3,012,287

3,002,623

Loans held for sale



72,610

22,267



Accrued interest receivable

15,286

15,686

15,125

14,612

13,877

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

20,251

19,063

17,846

17,846

15,534

Premises and equipment, net

18,160

18,081

18,132

17,459

16,374

Operating lease right-of-use asset

7,599

8,030

8,472

7,340

7,761

Foreclosed real estate, net

1,452

1,452

1,466

761

1,001

SBA servicing asset, net

7,108

7,611

7,251

7,107

8,018

Mortgage servicing asset, net

1,454

937

1,273

1,823

2,514

Bank owned life insurance

72,061

71,492

70,957

70,462

70,010

Interest rate derivatives

36,196

38,682

31,781

46,502

39,284

Other assets

7,305

8,505

10,627

4,994

6,310

Total assets

$

3,615,370

$

3,647,219

$

3,502,823

$

3,511,027

$

3,475,087
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

564,076

$

546,760

$

512,045

$

559,540

$

575,301

Interest-bearing deposits

2,181,784

2,267,098

2,218,891

2,159,048

2,123,181

Total deposits

2,745,860

2,813,858

2,730,936

2,718,588

2,698,482

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

375,000

350,000

325,000

325,000

325,000

Other borrowings









387

Operating lease liability

7,743

8,189

8,651

7,537

7,985

Accrued interest payable

3,482

3,059

4,133

3,915

3,859

Other liabilities

76,057

75,509

52,586

71,283

66,211

Total liabilities

$

3,208,142

$

3,250,615

$

3,121,306

$

3,126,323

$

3,101,924
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

253

252

252

252

253

Additional paid-in capital

46,644

46,105

45,699

45,580

45,516

Retained earnings

336,749

324,900

315,356

308,589

301,752

Accumulated other comprehensive income

23,582

25,347

20,210

30,283

25,642

Total shareholders' equity

407,228

396,604

381,517

384,704

373,163

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,615,370

$

3,647,219

$

3,502,823

$

3,511,027

$

3,475,087

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including fees

$

50,527

$

50,117

$

47,367

$

45,695

$

44,839

$

100,644

$

88,821

Other investment income

3,547

2,211

3,267

2,979

2,582

5,758

4,521

Federal funds sold

34

30

37

35

61

64

105

Total interest income

54,108

52,358

50,671

48,709

47,482

106,466

93,447






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

19,735

22,105

21,691

21,736

19,804

41,840

37,180

FHLB advances and other borrowings

3,661

3,168

2,858

2,819

2,708

6,829

5,064

Total interest expense

23,396

25,273

24,549

24,555

22,512

48,669

42,244






















Net interest income

30,712

27,085

26,122

24,154

24,970

57,797

51,203






















Provision for credit losses

(128)

(140)

782

(381)

(416)

(268)

(416)






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,840

27,225

25,340

24,535

25,386

58,065

51,619






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

532

447

515

490

464

979

913

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,573

1,612

2,039

1,478

1,266

3,185

2,140

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans

1,177

222







1,399

Mortgage servicing income, net

1,107

229

39

(85)

(51)

1,336

(147)

Gain on sale of SBA loans



1,051



244

1,054

1,051

3,023

SBA servicing income, net

560

1,496

1,324

270

1,388

2,056

3,202

Other income

610

511

795

260

570

1,121

1,704

Total noninterest income

5,559

5,568

4,712

2,657

4,691

11,127

10,835






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

8,048

7,370

8,971

6,864

7,103

15,418

13,469

Occupancy

1,334

1,354

1,368

1,272

1,039

2,688

2,253

Data Processing

353

294

301

300

353

647

628

Advertising

157

172

160

143

165

329

311

Other expenses

3,140

3,171

3,115

2,961

2,804

6,311

5,610

Total noninterest expense

13,032

12,361

13,915

11,540

11,464

25,393

22,271






















Income before provision for income taxes

23,367

20,432

16,137

15,652

18,613

43,799

40,183

Provision for income taxes

6,430

5,801

4,790

4,224

5,505

12,232

11,345

Net income available to common shareholders

$

16,937

$

14,631

$

11,347

$

11,428

$

13,108

$

31,567

$

28,838

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





























Three Months Ended




June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

196,068

$

3,368

6.91

%

$

144,934

$

2,052

5.69

%

$

169,976

$

2,445

5.77

%

Investment securities

31,364

213

2.73

31,611

189

2.40

32,525

198

2.44

Total investments

227,432

3,581

6.33

176,545

2,241

5.11

202,501

2,643

5.24

Construction and development

14,501

320

8.88

21,970

505

9.24

40,386

555

5.51

Commercial real estate

737,846

17,030

9.28

716,051

16,108

9.05

654,021

14,362

8.81

Commercial and industrial

69,208

1,728

10.04

64,575

1,574

9.80

47,836

1,119

9.38

Residential real estate

2,322,763

31,408

5.44

2,378,879

31,890

5.39

2,282,264

28,777

5.06

Consumer and other

290

41

56.86

249

40

64.61

153

26

68.16

Gross loans(2)

3,144,608

50,527

6.46

3,181,724

50,117

6.34

3,024,660

44,839

5.95

Total earning assets

3,372,040

54,108

6.45

3,358,269

52,358

6.27

3,227,161

47,482

5.90

Noninterest-earning assets

223,455






213,802






167,506





Total assets

3,595,495






3,572,071






3,394,667





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

143,460

1,198

3.36

158,625

885

2.24

160,967

839

2.09

Money market deposits

998,601

6,135

2.47

1,077,469

9,692

3.62

956,598

10,370

4.35

Time deposits

1,042,758

12,402

4.78

1,001,792

11,528

4.63

927,478

8,595

3.72

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,184,819

19,735

3.63

2,237,886

22,105

3.97

2,045,043

19,804

3.88

Borrowings

369,232

3,661

3.99

343,847

3,168

3.71

371,000

2,708

2.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,554,051

23,396

3.68

2,581,733

25,273

3.94

2,416,043

22,512

3.74

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

545,114






522,300






558,907





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

98,066






86,190






66,037





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

643,180






608,490






624,944





Shareholders' equity

398,264






381,848






353,680





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,595,495





$

3,572,071





$

3,394,667





Net interest income



$

30,712





$

27,085





$

24,970


Net interest spread






2.77






2.33






2.16

Net interest margin






3.66






3.24






3.10

______________________________________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





















Six Months Ended




June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

170,500

$

5,420

6.39

%

$

157,733

$

4,250

5.43

%

Investment securities

31,488

402

2.57

32,737

376

2.32

Total investments

201,988

5,822

5.80

190,470

4,626

4.90

Construction and development

18,236

825

9.10

39,745

1,078

5.47

Commercial real estate

726,949

33,138

9.17

663,015

28,341

8.62

Commercial and industrial

66,891

3,301

9.92

47,473

2,149

9.13

Residential real estate

2,350,821

63,298

5.41

2,286,955

57,199

5.04

Consumer and other

269

82

61.30

160

54

68.06

Gross loans(2)

3,163,166

100,644

6.40

3,037,348

88,821

5.90

Total earning assets

3,365,154

106,466

6.36

3,227,818

93,447

5.84

Noninterest-earning assets

218,629






171,295





Total assets

3,583,783






3,399,113





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

151,043

2,082

2.77

163,948

1,487

1.83

Money market deposits

1,038,035

15,828

3.07

967,714

20,029

4.17

Time deposits

1,022,275

23,930

4.71

902,280

15,664

3.50

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,211,353

41,840

3.80

2,033,942

37,180

3.69

Borrowings

356,539

6,829

3.85

386,996

5,064

2.64

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,567,892

48,669

3.81

2,420,938

42,244

3.52

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

533,707






568,888





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

92,128






56,142





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

625,835






625,030





Shareholders' equity

390,056






353,145





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,583,783





$

3,399,113





Net interest income



$

57,797





$

51,203


Net interest spread






2.55






2.32

Net interest margin






3.45






3.20

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA






























As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and development

$

13,564

0.4

%

$

27,762

0.9

%

$

23,262

0.7

%

$

41,783

1.4

%

$

51,759

1.7

%

Commercial real estate

733,845

23.7

724,263

23.2

711,177

22.6

624,122

20.5

625,111

20.6

Commercial and industrial

68,300

2.2

68,560

2.2

65,904

2.1

61,332

2.0

63,502

2.1

Residential real estate

2,282,630

73.7

2,303,400

73.7

2,350,299

74.6

2,310,981

76.1

2,289,050

75.6

Consumer and other

230



247



319



240



102


Gross loans held for investment

$

3,098,569

100.0

%

$

3,124,232

100.0

%

$

3,150,961

100.0

%

$

3,038,458

100.0

%

$

3,029,524

100.0

%

Unearned income

(8,071)



(8,361)



(8,856)



(8,511)



(8,810)


Allowance for credit losses

(17,960)



(17,982)



(18,112)



(17,660)



(18,091)


Net loans held for investment

$

3,072,538


$

3,097,889


$

3,123,993


$

3,012,287


$

3,002,623


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Nonaccrual loans

$

13,004

$

13,297

$

14,682

$

15,127

$

13,037

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing










Accruing restructured loans

12,593

15,534

22,233

21,964

9,611

Total non-performing loans

25,597

28,831

36,915

37,091

22,648

Other real estate owned

1,452

1,452

1,466

761

1,001

Total non-performing assets

$

27,049

$

30,283

$

38,381

$

37,852

$

23,649

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment

0.83

%

0.92

%

1.17

%

1.22

%

0.75

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.75

0.83

1.10

1.08

0.68

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

70.16

62.37

49.06

47.61

79.88

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Six Months Ended




June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Balance, beginning of period

$

17,982

$

18,112

$

17,660

$

18,091

$

18,947

$

18,112

$

13,888

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

(82)

(1)

224

(1)

230

(83)

228

Commercial and industrial

(1)

(3)

85

(3)

208

(4)

206

Residential real estate














Consumer and other














Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

(83)

(4)

309

(4)

438

(87)

434

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)













5,055

Provision for loan losses

(105)

(134)

761

(435)

(418)

(239)

(418)

Balance, end of period

$

17,960

$

17,982

$

18,112

$

17,660

$

18,091

$

17,960

$

18,091

Total loans at end of period

$

3,098,569

$

3,124,232

$

3,150,961

$

3,038,458

$

3,029,524

$

3,098,569

$

3,029,524

Average loans(1)

$

3,108,303

$

3,134,286

$

3,064,409

$

3,029,231

$

3,024,660

$

3,131,540

$

3,037,348

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.04

%

(0.00)

%

0.06

%

(0.01)

%

0.03

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.58

0.58

0.57

0.58

0.60

0.58

0.60

______________________________________________

(1)

Excludes loans held for sale.

