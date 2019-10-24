MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2019

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $12.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $9.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, and $13.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

On August 30, 2019, the Company effected a 2-for-1 common stock split, as approved by the Company's board of directors. Common stock and per share data included in this earnings release have been restated to reflect this stock split.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering of 1,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.50 per share. The Company received proceeds, before expenses, of approximately $12.6 million in the offering. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019, under the ticker symbol "MCBS". The underwriters of the initial public offering have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 290,850 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 3.07%, compared to 3.44% for the second quarter of 2019 and 2.81% for the third quarter of 2018.

Annualized return on average equity was 26.44%, compared to 29.61% for the second quarter of 2019 and 25.65% for the third quarter of 2018.

Efficiency ratio was 37.7%, compared to 36.3% for the second quarter of 2019 and 43.3% for the third quarter of 2018.

Total assets increased by $120.2 million , or 7.9%, to $1.64 billion from the previous quarter.

, or 7.9%, to from the previous quarter. Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased by $70.6 million , or 5.9%, to $1.26 billion from the previous quarter.

, or 5.9%, to from the previous quarter. The yield earned on average loans, including loans held for sale, was 6.22%, compared to 6.11% for the second quarter of 2019 and 5.95% for the third quarter of 2018.

Annualized net recovery to average loans for the quarter was (0.11%), compared to a net charge-off to average loans ratio of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.07% for the third quarter of 2018.

Nack Paek, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter results which continues to solidify our position as one of the top performing banks in the industry. The completion of our IPO should enable us to further our growth and profitability."

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $604,000, or 4.7%, from $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $1.1 million and a slight increase in noninterest expense of $228,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $731,000. Net income increased $2.5 million, or 25.4%, compared to $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in net interest income of $1.1 million and noninterest income of $1.9 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $21.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.1 million, or 5.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to an 11 basis points increase in the yield on average loans, including loans held for sale, and an 11 basis points increase in the yield on average federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts. As compared to the third quarter of 2018, interest income increased by $3.1 million, or 16.7%, primarily due to the 27 basis points increase in the yield on average loans coupled with a $120.2 million increase in average loan balances.

Interest expense totaled $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $359,000, or 6.4%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 6 basis points increase in deposit costs and a $39.3 million increase in average balances for total interest-bearing deposits. As compared to the third quarter of 2018, interest expense increased by $2.1 million, or 53.8%, primarily due to a 62 basis points increase in deposit costs.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.22% compared to 4.27% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 5 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained flat at 2.23%, while the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 5 basis points to 5.78% from 5.83% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $70.6 million, primarily due to an increase in lower yielding assets including $65.5 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $53.5 million as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $39.3 million and average borrowings increased by $14.3 million.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 27 basis points to 4.22% from 4.49%, primarily due to a 57 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $1.06 billion, partially offset by an increase of 13 basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets of $1.5 billion. Average earning assets increased by $185.9 million, primarily due to an increase of $120.2 million in average loans and $68.9 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $136.0 million, primarily driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $109.6 million and average borrowings of $26.5 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $11.0 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 9.1%, from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower mortgage and SBA servicing income and other commissions and fees earned from mortgage loan originations.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter increased by $1.9 million, or 20.3%, primarily due to the increase in the gains earned from the sales of SBA and mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $10.2 million, an increase of $228,000, or 2.3%, from $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest expense decreased by $258,000, or 2.5%, partially due to lower mortgage related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 37.7% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with 36.3% and 43.3% for the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 26.5%, compared to 25.6% for the second quarter of 2019 and 26.0% for the third quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $1.64 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $120.2 million, or 7.9%, from $1.52 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $205.3 million, or 14.3%, from $1.44 billion at September 30, 2018. The $120.2 million increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $113.9 million and loans held for investment of $70.6 million, offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $69.7 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment at September 30, 2019, were $1.26 billion, an increase of $70.6 million, or 5.9%, compared to $1.19 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $181.0 million, or 16.8%, compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2018. Loan growth during the quarter for loans held for investment was experienced in all loan categories, with the exception of consumer and other loans. Specifically, commercial real estate increased $16.4 million and residential mortgages increased $46.3 million. Loans held for sale were zero at September 30, 2019, compared to $69.7 million at June 30, 2019 and $91.2 million at September 30, 2018.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $1.34 billion, an increase of $39.2 million, or 3.0%, over total deposits of $1.30 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $80.3 million, or 6.4%, over total deposits of $1.26 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in money market accounts and time deposits.

Noninterest bearing deposits were $311.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $309.3 million at June 30, 2019, and $294.6 million at September 30, 2018. Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 23.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to 23.9% at June 30, 2019, and 23.5% at September 30, 2018. Interest bearing deposits were $1.02 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $986.8 million at June 30, 2019, and $960.5 million at September 30, 2018. Interest bearing deposits comprised 76.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to 76.1% at June 30, 2019, and 76.5% at September 30, 2018.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2019 as asset quality remains strong. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2019 was (0.11%) (a net recovery), compared to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2019, and 0.07% for the third quarter of 2018.

Nonperforming assets totaled $14.9 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, a $1.9 million decrease from $16.8 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. This decrease was mainly due to a $2.6 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, offset by a $423,000 increase in other real estate owned and a $509,000 increase in loans past due ninety days and still accruing.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.54% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.54% and 0.64% at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 47.19% at September 30, 2019, compared to 38.67% and 75.34% at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, filed with the SEC on October 3, 2019 (Registration No. 333-233625), relating to our initial public offering, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

















































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 21,908

$ 20,818

$ 19,862

$ 19,023

$ 18,766

$ 62,588

$ 53,856

Interest expense



5,929



5,570



5,058



4,548



3,854



16,557



10,127

Net interest income



15,979



15,248



14,804



14,475



14,912



46,031



43,729

Provision for loan losses



—



—



—



48



318



—



1,189

Noninterest income



11,001



12,098



7,434



9,104



9,145



30,533



28,505

Noninterest expense



10,162



9,934



10,064



10,485



10,420



30,160



28,090

Income tax expense



4,462



4,452



3,442



3,310



3,466



12,356



11,357

Net income



12,356



12,960



8,732



9,736



9,853



34,048



31,598

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.51

$ 0.54

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 0.41

$ 1.40

$ 1.31

Diluted income per share

$ 0.50

$ 0.53

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 1.39

$ 1.29

Dividends per share

$ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.31

$ 0.28

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 8.00

$ 7.58

$ 7.20

$ 6.95

$ 6.63

$ 8.00

$ 6.63

Shares of common stock outstanding



24,305,378



24,305,378



24,148,062



24,258,062



24,258,062



24,305,378



24,258,062

Weighted average diluted shares



24,502,621



24,386,049



24,540,538



24,591,537



24,567,925



24,440,485



24,446,641

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



3.07 %

3.44 %

2.42 %

2.67 %

2.81 %

2.98 %

3.13 % Return on average equity



26.44



29.61



21.08



24.06



25.65



25.81



29.41

Dividend payout ratio



21.79



18.85



28.10



25.21



24.91



22.29



21.64

Yield on total loans



6.22



6.11



6.18



5.92



5.95



6.17



5.93

Yield on average earning assets



5.78



5.83



5.80



5.52



5.65



5.80



5.64

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



2.23



2.23



2.09



1.88



1.66



2.19



1.49

Cost of deposits



2.29



2.23



2.10



1.89



1.67



2.21



1.49

Net interest margin



4.22



4.27



4.32



4.20



4.49



4.27



4.58

Efficiency ratio(1)



37.66



36.33



45.26



44.47



43.31



39.39



38.89

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



(0.11) %

0.01 %

0.04 %

0.10 %

0.07 %

(0.02) %

0.15 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO



1.18



1.41



0.98



0.78



0.85



1.18



0.85

ALL to nonperforming loans



47.19



38.67



58.46



74.12



75.34



47.19



75.34

ALL to loans held for investment



0.54



0.54



0.57



0.58



0.64



0.54



0.64

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



94.46 %

91.88 %

88.68 %

92.08 %

86.03 %

94.46 %

86.03 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



23.30



23.87



23.38



24.05



23.47



23.30



23.47

Common equity to assets



11.82



12.09



11.70



11.77



11.17



11.82



11.17

Leverage ratio



11.68



11.67



11.35



11.14



11.00



11.68



11.00

Common equity tier 1 ratio



18.62



17.99



17.40



17.44



17.17



18.62



17.17

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



18.62



17.99



17.40



17.44



17.17



18.62



17.17

Total risk-based capital ratio



19.31



18.66



18.09



18.16



17.95



19.31



17.95

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 1,122,551

$ 1,016,352

$ 839,352

$ 804,188

$ 685,379

$ 1,122,551

$ 685,379

Mortgage loan production



163,517



188,713



151,068



182,889



193,755



503,298



533,251

Mortgage loan sales



152,503



205,893



55,123



144,991



160,293



413,519



391,020

SBA loans serviced for others



446,266



443,830



425,694



431,201



433,872



446,266



433,872

SBA loan production



48,878



45,850



29,556



37,890



28,972



124,284



83,119

SBA loan sales



28,914



28,675



30,751



17,036



16,749



88,340



76,261















































______________________________________________ (1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



































As of the Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 264,981

$ 151,117

$ 105,510

$ 130,263

$ 171,663 Federal funds sold



9,567



5,966



7,140



8,164



6,289 Cash and cash equivalents



274,548



157,083



112,650



138,427



177,952 Securities purchased under agreements to resell



15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



15,913



17,846



18,712



18,888



19,099 Loans



1,259,046



1,188,419



1,136,654



1,143,575



1,078,061 Allowance for loan losses



(6,850)



(6,483)



(6,526)



(6,645)



(6,881) Loans less allowance for loan losses



1,252,196



1,181,936



1,130,128



1,136,930



1,071,180 Loans held for sale



—



69,686



141,177



56,865



91,200 Accrued Interest Receivable



5,465



5,290



5,439



4,957



5,105 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



3,842



1,292



1,292



1,163



1,163 Premises and equipment, net



14,484



14,465



14,480



14,391



13,765 Operating lease right-of-use asset



12,431



12,783



—



—



— Foreclosed real estate, net



423



—



—



—



— SBA servicing asset, net



8,566



8,682



8,500



8,446



8,692 Mortgage servicing asset, net



17,740



16,771



14,909



14,934



13,475 Bank owned life insurance



20,101



19,982



19,865



19,749



19,631 Other assets



4,036



3,693



3,231



2,900



3,184 Total assets

$ 1,644,745

$ 1,524,509

$ 1,485,383

$ 1,432,650

$ 1,439,446































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 311,198

$ 309,343

$ 300,228

$ 299,182

$ 294,583 Interest-bearing deposits



1,024,154



986,844



983,751



945,050



960,516 Total deposits



1,335,352



1,296,187



1,283,979



1,244,232



1,255,099 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



60,000



—



—



—



— Other borrowings



3,154



3,585



3,752



4,257



4,334 Operating lease liability



12,922



13,253



—



—



— Accrued interest payable



940



1,415



1,663



1,251



889 Other liabilities



37,955



25,752



22,238



14,302



18,402 Total liabilities

$ 1,450,323

$ 1,340,192

$ 1,311,632

$ 1,264,042

$ 1,278,724































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



243



243



242



242



242 Additional paid-in capital



39,526



39,096



38,746



39,915



39,340 Retained earnings



154,652



144,989



134,833



128,555



121,272 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1



(11)



(70)



(104)



(132) Total shareholders' equity



194,422



184,317



173,751



168,608



160,722 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,644,745

$ 1,524,509

$ 1,485,383

$ 1,432,650

$ 1,439,446