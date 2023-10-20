METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $40.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $52.4 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 1.30%, compared to 1.55% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2.07% for the third quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on average equity was 12.14%, compared to 14.87% for the second quarter of 2023 and 20.56% for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 13.04% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023 and 20.99% for the third quarter of 2022.

Efficiency ratio of 43.6%, compared to 38.8% for the second quarter of 2023 and 36.4% for the third quarter of 2022.

Total assets increased by $35.9 million , or 1.0%, to $3.51 billion from the previous quarter.

Year-to-Date 2023 Highlights:

Return on average assets was 1.57% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to 2.25% for same period in 2022.

, compared to 2.25% for same period in 2022. Return on average equity was 14.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to 22.57% for same period in 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to 22.82% for the same period in 2022.

, compared to 22.57% for same period in 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.81% for the nine months ended , compared to 22.82% for the same period in 2022. Efficiency ratio of 38.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to 35.2% for the same period in 2022.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 12.8%, from $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to a decrease in noninterest income of $1.9 million, a decrease in net interest income of $816,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $251,000, offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $1.3 million. Net income decreased by $5.5 million, or 32.4%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $5.6 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $2.2 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $903,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $2.8 million.

Net income was $40.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $12.1 million, or 23.2%, from $52.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $15.3 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $3.7 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $802,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $4.0 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $3.7 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 3 basis points increase in the loan yield and a $34.5 million increase in average earning asset balances. As compared to the third quarter of 2022, interest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $10.4 million, or 27.2%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $137.3 million coupled with an 87 basis points increase in the loan yield.

Interest expense totaled $24.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.0 million, or 9.1%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 17 basis points increase in deposit costs coupled with an $83.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, as well as a 51 basis points increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the third quarter of 2022, interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $16.0 million, or 188.6%, due to a 257 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 181 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $262.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.94% compared to 3.10% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 16 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 increased by two basis points to 5.92% from 5.90% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 23 basis points to 3.97% from 3.74% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $34.5 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average total investments of $29.9 million and an increase in average loans of $4.6 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $37.4 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $83.4 million while average borrowings decreased by $46.0 million.

As compared to the same period in 2022, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 90 basis points to 2.94% from 3.84%, primarily due to a 246 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.45 billion, offset by a 98 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.26 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $183.7 million from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $137.3 million increase in average loans and a $49.1 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $212.1 million from the third quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $262.5 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $50.4 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 39.0%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and SBA servicing income, partially offset by higher mortgage loan fees. SBA loan sales totaled $5.2 million (sales premium of 6.00%) during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $30.3 million (sales premium of 5.24%) during the second quarter of 2023. Mortgage loan originations totaled $91.9 million during the third quarter 2023 compared to $72.8 million during the second quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a $909,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset which had a $0.03 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2022, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.2 million, or 43.1%, primarily due to lower mortgage fees, SBA servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $13.7 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 21.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during 2023 to date, offset by increases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $11.8 million, an increase of $251,000, or 2.2%, from $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in occupancy expense, an increase in loan and other real estate owned related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits, FDIC insurance premiums, data processing expenses and security expenses. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $903,000, or 7.1%, primarily due to lower commissions paid and loan related expenses due to lower loan volume.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $34.0 million, a decrease of $4.0 million, or 10.5%, from $38.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits partially due to lower commissions from lower loan volume, as well as lower loan related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 43.6% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 38.8% and 36.4% for the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the efficiency ratio was 38.2% compared to 35.2% for the same period in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 27.0%, compared to 29.6% for the second quarter of 2023 and 29.3% for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 27.9% compared to 26.9% for the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.51 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $35.9 million, or 1.0%, from $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $162.6 million, or 4.9%, from $3.35 billion at September 30, 2022. The $35.9 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million, loans of $9.2 million, other assets of $5.9 million and Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.3 million, partially offset by decreases in investment securities of $1.3 million and SBA servicing rights of $911,000. The $162.6 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $102.3 million, loans of $51.6 million, other assets of $12.7 million, premises and equipment of $3.8 million and accrued interest receivable of $2.9 million, partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in mortgage servicing rights, a $3.6 million decrease in foreclosed real estate and a $2.7 million decrease in investment securities.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.79% of our total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.84% and 0.91% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.03 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $9.2 million, or 0.3%, compared to $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $51.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to $2.98 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in loans at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $21.9 million increase in residential mortgage loans, offset by a $10.0 million decrease in construction and development loans, a $2.2 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a $989,000 decrease in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 or September 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.72 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $20.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $147.7 million, or 5.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.57 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was due to a $35.6 million increase in time deposits and a $7.8 million increase in money market accounts, offset by a $15.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $7.2 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $398,000 decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $559.5 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $575.3 million at June 30, 2023 and $602.2 million at September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 21.3% at June 30, 2023 and 23.4% at September 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.16 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.97 billion at September 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 78.7% at June 30, 2023 and 76.6% at September 30, 2022.

Uninsured deposits were 31.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 30.7% and 29.2% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, we had $1.21 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($712.8 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($446.2 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $381,000 during the third quarter of 2023, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $416,000 and $1.7 million recorded during the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively. The credit provision recorded during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due a decrease in the general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio as the outlook for the national housing price index improved during the third quarter 2023. Annualized net recoveries to average loans for the third quarter of 2023 was 0.00%, compared to a net charge-off of 0.06% for the second quarter of 2023 and a net recovery of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $37.8 million, or 1.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, an increase of $14.2 million from $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $5.3 million from $32.5 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $12.4 million increase in accruing restructured loans and a $2.1 million increase in nonaccrual loans, offset by $240,000 decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.60% at June 30, 2023 and 0.50% at September 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 47.61% at September 30, 2023, compared to 79.88% and 53.25% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 48,709

$ 47,482

$ 45,965

$ 43,945

$ 38,297

$ 142,156

$ 103,275

Interest expense



24,555



22,512



19,732



14,995



8,509



66,799



12,614

Net interest income



24,154



24,970



26,233



28,950



29,788



75,357



90,661

Provision for credit losses



(381)



(416)



—



(1,168)



(1,703)



(797)



(1,599)

Noninterest income



2,902



4,761



6,016



1,794



5,101



13,679



17,410

Noninterest expense



11,785



11,534



10,679



12,379



12,688



33,998



37,986

Income tax expense



4,224



5,505



5,840



9,353



7,011



15,569



19,262

Net income



11,428



13,108



15,730



10,180



16,893



40,266



52,422

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.45

$ 0.52

$ 0.63

$ 0.40

$ 0.66

$ 1.60

$ 2.06

Diluted income per share

$ 0.45

$ 0.51

$ 0.62

$ 0.40

$ 0.66

$ 1.58

$ 2.04

Dividends per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.54

$ 0.45

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 15.24

$ 14.76

$ 14.04

$ 13.88

$ 13.76

$ 15.24

$ 13.76

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,241,157



25,279,846



25,143,675



25,169,709



25,370,417



25,241,157



25,370,417

Weighted average diluted shares



25,591,874



25,477,143



25,405,855



25,560,138



25,702,023



25,510,689



25,732,004

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



1.30 %

1.55 %

1.87 %

1.19 %

2.07 %

1.57 %

2.25 % Return on average equity



12.14



14.87



18.09



11.57



20.56



14.96



22.57

Dividend payout ratio



40.18



34.77



28.98



37.55



22.75



34.04



21.98

Yield on total loans



5.98



5.95



5.85



5.50



5.11



5.93



5.03

Yield on average earning assets



5.92



5.90



5.77



5.43



4.94



5.88



4.65

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



3.97



3.74



3.30



2.49



1.51



3.67



0.79

Cost of deposits



4.05



3.88



3.48



2.61



1.48



3.81



0.79

Net interest margin



2.94



3.10



3.30



3.58



3.84



3.11



4.08

Efficiency ratio(1)



43.56



38.79



33.11



40.26



36.37



38.18



35.15

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



(0.00) %

0.06 %

(0.00) %

(0.01) %

(0.00) %

0.02 %

0.02 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO



1.25



0.78



0.64



0.80



1.09



1.25



1.09

ACL to nonperforming loans



47.61



79.88



101.22



68.88



53.25



47.61



53.25

ACL to loans held for investment



0.58



0.60



0.63



0.45



0.50



0.58



0.50

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



111.77 %

112.27 %

114.27 %

114.94 %

116.21 %

111.77 %

116.21 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



20.58



21.32



21.83



22.95



23.43



20.58



23.43

Investment securities to assets



0.79



0.84



0.87



0.86



0.91



0.79



0.91

Common equity to assets



10.96



10.74



10.32



10.20



10.42



10.96



10.42

Leverage ratio



10.07



10.03



9.72



9.57



9.90



10.07



9.90

Common equity tier 1 ratio



17.03



16.69



16.55



15.99



16.18



17.03



16.18

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



17.03



16.69



16.55



15.99



16.18



17.03



16.18

Total risk-based capital ratio



17.91



17.59



17.51



16.68



16.94



17.91



16.94

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 464,823

$ 487,787

$ 506,012

$ 526,719

$ 550,587

$ 464,823

$ 550,587

Mortgage loan production



91,891



72,830



43,335



88,045



255,662



208,056



745,568

Mortgage loan sales



—



—



—



—



—



—



94,915

SBA loans serviced for others



487,827



493,579



485,663



465,120



489,120



487,827



489,120

SBA loan production



13,212



16,110



26,239



42,419



22,193



55,561



94,289

SBA loan sales



5,169



30,298



36,458



—



8,588



71,925



31,486







(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of the Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 279,106

$ 250,503

$ 216,167

$ 150,964

$ 164,054 Federal funds sold



2,951



12,224



7,897



28,521



15,669 Cash and cash equivalents



282,057



262,727



224,064



179,485



179,723 Equity securities



10,113



10,358



10,428



10,300



10,452 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



17,664



18,696



19,174



19,245



19,978 Loans



3,029,947



3,020,714



3,012,020



3,055,689



2,978,318 Allowance for credit losses



(17,660)



(18,091)



(18,947)



(13,888)



(14,982) Loans less allowance for credit losses



3,012,287



3,002,623



2,993,073



3,041,801



2,963,336 Loans held for sale



—



—



—



—



— Accrued interest receivable



14,612



13,877



13,642



13,171



11,732 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



17,846



15,534



17,659



17,493



15,619 Premises and equipment, net



17,459



16,374



15,165



14,257



13,664 Operating lease right-of-use asset



7,340



7,761



8,030



8,463



8,835 Foreclosed real estate, net



761



1,001



766



4,328



4,328 SBA servicing asset, net



7,107



8,018



7,791



7,085



8,324 Mortgage servicing asset, net



1,823



2,514



3,205



3,973



4,975 Bank owned life insurance



70,462



70,010



69,565



69,130



68,697 Other assets



51,496



45,594



36,451



38,508



38,776 Total assets

$ 3,511,027

$ 3,475,087

$ 3,419,013

$ 3,427,239

$ 3,348,439































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 559,540

$ 575,301

$ 577,282

$ 611,991

$ 602,246 Interest-bearing deposits



2,159,048



2,123,181



2,066,811



2,054,847



1,968,607 Total deposits



2,718,588



2,698,482



2,644,093



2,666,838



2,570,853 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



325,000



325,000



375,000



375,000



375,000 Other borrowings



—



387



387



392



396 Operating lease liability



7,537



7,985



8,438



8,885



9,303 Accrued interest payable



3,915



3,859



3,681



2,739



1,489 Other liabilities



71,283



66,211



34,453



23,964



42,369 Total liabilities

$ 3,126,323

$ 3,101,924

$ 3,066,052

$ 3,077,818

$ 2,999,410































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



252



253



251



252



254 Additional paid-in capital



45,580



45,516



45,044



45,298



48,914 Retained earnings



308,589



301,752



293,139



285,832



279,475 Accumulated other comprehensive income



30,283



25,642



14,527



18,039



20,386 Total shareholders' equity



384,704



373,163



352,961



349,421



349,029 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,511,027

$ 3,475,087

$ 3,419,013

$ 3,427,239

$ 3,348,439

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including Fees

$ 45,695

$ 44,839

$ 43,982

$ 41,783

$ 37,263

$ 134,516

$ 101,032 Other investment income



2,979



2,582



1,939



2,116



1,011



7,500



2,214 Federal funds sold



35



61



44



46



23



140



29 Total interest income



48,709



47,482



45,965



43,945



38,297



142,156



103,275











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



21,736



19,804



17,376



13,071



6,964



58,916



10,487 FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,819



2,708



2,356



1,924



1,545



7,883



2,127 Total interest expense



24,555



22,512



19,732



14,995



8,509



66,799



12,614











































Net interest income



24,154



24,970



26,233



28,950



29,788



75,357



90,661











































Provision for credit losses



(381)



(416)



—



(1,168)



(1,703)



(797)



(1,599)











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



24,535



25,386



26,233



30,118



31,491



76,154



92,260











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



490



464



449



483



509



1,403



1,508 Other service charges, commissions and fees



1,478



1,266



874



1,243



2,676



3,618



8,482 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



—



—



—



—



—



—



2,017 Mortgage servicing income, net



(85)



(51)



(96)



(299)



(358)



(232)



(262) Gain on sale of SBA loans



244



1,054



1,969



—



500



3,267



2,068 SBA servicing income, net



270



1,388



1,814



(72)



1,330



3,472



1,897 Other income



505



640



1,006



439



444



2,151



1,700 Total noninterest income



2,902



4,761



6,016



1,794



5,101



13,679



17,410











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



6,864



7,103



6,366



7,721



7,756



20,333



22,781 Occupancy



1,272



1,039



1,214



1,263



1,167



3,525



3,594 Data Processing



300



353



275



287



270



928



808 Advertising



143



165



146



172



158



454



434 Other expenses



3,206



2,874



2,678



2,936



3,337



8,758



10,369 Total noninterest expense



11,785



11,534



10,679



12,379



12,688



33,998



37,986











































Income before provision for income taxes



15,652



18,613



21,570



19,533



23,904



55,835



71,684 Provision for income taxes



4,224



5,505



5,840



9,353



7,011



15,569



19,262 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 11,428

$ 13,108

$ 15,730

$ 10,180

$ 16,893

$ 40,266

$ 52,422

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Three Months Ended





September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 200,245

$ 2,807

5.56 % $ 169,976

$ 2,445

5.77 % $ 151,177

$ 864

2.27 % Investment securities



32,172



207

2.55



32,525



198

2.44



34,792



170

1.94

Total investments



232,417



3,014

5.14



202,501



2,643

5.24



185,969



1,034

2.21

Construction and development



30,584



442

5.73



40,386



555

5.51



38,636



530

5.44

Commercial real estate



647,244



14,435

8.85



654,021



14,362

8.81



601,370



9,905

6.53

Commercial and industrial



61,774



1,488

9.56



47,836



1,119

9.38



50,605



909

7.13

Residential real estate



2,289,428



29,296

5.08



2,282,264



28,777

5.06



2,201,186



25,885

4.67

Consumer and other



201



34

67.11



153



26

68.16



137



34

98.46

Gross loans(2)



3,029,231



45,695

5.98



3,024,660



44,839

5.95



2,891,934



37,263

5.11

Total earning assets



3,261,648



48,709

5.92



3,227,161



47,482

5.90



3,077,903



38,297

4.94

Noninterest-earning assets



214,834













167,506













158,579











Total assets



3,476,482













3,394,667













3,236,482











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



125,078



381

1.21



160,967



839

2.09



186,459



338

0.72

Money market deposits



1,036,955



11,709

4.48



956,598



10,370

4.35



1,179,954



5,189

1.74

Time deposits



966,408



9,646

3.96



927,478



8,595

3.72



499,577



1,437

1.14

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,128,441



21,736

4.05



2,045,043



19,804

3.88



1,865,990



6,964

1.48

Borrowings



325,025



2,819

3.44



371,000



2,708

2.93



375,405



1,545

1.63

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,453,466



24,555

3.97



2,416,043



22,512

3.74



2,241,395



8,509

1.51

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



555,074













558,907













599,902











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



94,528













66,037













69,131











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



649,602













624,944













669,033











Shareholders' equity



373,414













353,680













326,054











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,476,482











$ 3,394,667











$ 3,236,482











Net interest income







$ 24,154











$ 24,970











$ 29,788





Net interest spread













1.95













2.16













3.43

Net interest margin













2.94













3.10













3.84







(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 167,411

$ 7,057

5.64 % $ 247,348

$ 1,747

0.94 % Investment securities



32,547



583

2.39



35,789



496

1.85

Total investments



199,958



7,640

5.11



283,137



2,243

1.06

Construction and development



36,658



1,520

5.54



33,985



1,322

5.20

Commercial real estate



657,700



42,776

8.70



575,664



26,195

6.08

Commercial and industrial



52,292



3,637

9.30



56,772



2,900

6.83

Residential real estate



2,287,788



86,495

5.05



2,021,332



70,504

4.66

Consumer and other



174



88

67.62



203



111

73.11

Gross loans(2)



3,034,612



134,516

5.93



2,687,956



101,032

5.03

Total earning assets



3,234,570



142,156

5.88



2,971,093



103,275

4.65

Noninterest-earning assets



190,616













149,157











Total assets



3,425,186













3,120,250











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



150,849



1,869

1.66



190,390



515

0.36

Money market deposits



991,048



31,738

4.28



1,144,337



7,706

0.90

Time deposits



923,891



25,309

3.66



443,632



2,266

0.68

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,065,788



58,916

3.81



1,778,359



10,487

0.79

Borrowings



366,112



7,883

2.88



363,170



2,127

0.78

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,431,900



66,799

3.67



2,141,529



12,614

0.79

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



564,233













600,045











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



69,078













68,144











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



633,311













668,189











Shareholders' equity



359,975













310,532











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,425,186











$ 3,120,250











Net interest income







$ 75,357











$ 90,661





Net interest spread













2.21













3.86

Net interest margin













3.11













4.08







(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA



As of the Quarter Ended





September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$ 41,783

1.4 % $ 51,759

1.7 % $ 49,209

1.6 % $ 47,779

1.6 % $ 51,300

1.7 % Commercial Real Estate



624,122

20.5



625,111

20.6



639,951

21.2



657,246

21.4



608,700

20.4

Commercial and Industrial



61,332

2.0



63,502

2.1



46,208

1.5



53,173

1.7



52,693

1.8

Residential Real Estate



2,310,981

76.1



2,289,050

75.6



2,285,902

75.7



2,306,915

75.3



2,274,679

76.1

Consumer and other



240

—



102

—



50

—



216

—



198

—

Gross loans

$ 3,038,458

100.0 % $ 3,029,524

100.0 % $ 3,021,320

100.0 % $ 3,065,329

100.0 % $ 2,987,570

100.0 % Unearned income



(8,511)







(8,810)







(9,300)







(9,640)







(9,252)





Allowance for credit losses



(17,660)







(18,091)







(18,947)







(13,888)







(14,982)





Net loans

$ 3,012,287





$ 3,002,623





$ 2,993,073





$ 3,041,801





$ 2,963,336







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS



As of the Quarter Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$ 15,127

$ 13,037

$ 9,064

$ 10,065

$ 17,700

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



—



—



—



180



—

Accruing restructured loans



21,964



9,611



9,654



9,919



10,437

Total non-performing loans



37,091



22,648



18,718



20,164



28,137

Other real estate owned



761



1,001



766



4,328



4,328

Total non-performing assets

$ 37,852

$ 23,649

$ 19,484

$ 24,492

$ 32,465



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans



1.22 %

0.75 %

0.62 %

0.66 %

0.94 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



1.08



0.68



0.57



0.71



0.97

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans



47.61



79.88



101.22



68.88



53.25



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Balance, beginning of period

$ 18,091

$ 18,947

$ 13,888

$ 14,982

$ 16,678

$ 13,888

$ 16,952

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate



(1)



230



(2)



(2)



(1)



227



(5)

Commercial and industrial



(3)



208



(2)



(72)



(6)



203



381

Residential real estate



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other



—



—



—



—



—



—



(5)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



(4)



438



(4)



(74)



(7)



430



371

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)



—



—



5,055



—



—



5,055



—

Provision for loan losses



(435)



(418)



—



(1,168)



(1,703)



(853)



(1,599)

Balance, end of period

$ 17,660

$ 18,091

$ 18,947

$ 13,888

$ 14,982

$ 17,660

$ 14,982

Total loans at end of period

$ 3,038,458

$ 3,029,524

$ 3,021,320

$ 3,065,329

$ 2,987,570

$ 3,038,458

$ 2,987,570

Average loans(1)

$ 3,029,231

$ 3,024,660

$ 3,050,176

$ 3,016,144

$ 2,891,934

$ 3,034,612

$ 2,678,474

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans



(0.00) %

0.06 %

(0.00) %

(0.01) %

(0.00) %

0.02 %

0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.58



0.60



0.63



0.45



0.50



0.58



0.50



(1) Excludes loans held for sale

