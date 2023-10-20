METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $40.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $52.4 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.30%, compared to 1.55% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2.07% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 12.14%, compared to 14.87% for the second quarter of 2023 and 20.56% for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 13.04% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023 and 20.99% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio of 43.6%, compared to 38.8% for the second quarter of 2023 and 36.4% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total assets increased by $35.9 million, or 1.0%, to $3.51 billion from the previous quarter.

Year-to-Date 2023 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 1.57% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 2.25% for same period in 2022.
  • Return on average equity was 14.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 22.57% for same period in 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 22.82% for the same period in 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio of 38.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 35.2% for the same period in 2022.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 12.8%, from $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to a decrease in noninterest income of $1.9 million, a decrease in net interest income of $816,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $251,000, offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $1.3 million. Net income decreased by $5.5 million, or 32.4%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $5.6 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $2.2 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $903,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $2.8 million.

Net income was $40.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $12.1 million, or 23.2%, from $52.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $15.3 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $3.7 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $802,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $4.0 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $3.7 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 3 basis points increase in the loan yield and a $34.5 million increase in average earning asset balances. As compared to the third quarter of 2022, interest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $10.4 million, or 27.2%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $137.3 million coupled with an 87 basis points increase in the loan yield.

Interest expense totaled $24.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.0 million, or 9.1%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 17 basis points increase in deposit costs coupled with an $83.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, as well as a 51 basis points increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the third quarter of 2022, interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $16.0 million, or 188.6%, due to a 257 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 181 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $262.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.94% compared to 3.10% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 16 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 increased by two basis points to 5.92% from 5.90% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 23 basis points to 3.97% from 3.74% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $34.5 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average total investments of $29.9 million and an increase in average loans of $4.6 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $37.4 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $83.4 million while average borrowings decreased by $46.0 million.

As compared to the same period in 2022, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 90 basis points to 2.94% from 3.84%, primarily due to a 246 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.45 billion, offset by a 98 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.26 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $183.7 million from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $137.3 million increase in average loans and a $49.1 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $212.1 million from the third quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $262.5 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $50.4 million.  

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 39.0%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and SBA servicing income, partially offset by higher mortgage loan fees. SBA loan sales totaled $5.2 million (sales premium of 6.00%) during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $30.3 million (sales premium of 5.24%) during the second quarter of 2023. Mortgage loan originations totaled $91.9 million during the third quarter 2023 compared to $72.8 million during the second quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a $909,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset which had a $0.03 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2022, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.2 million, or 43.1%, primarily due to lower mortgage fees, SBA servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $13.7 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 21.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during 2023 to date, offset by increases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $11.8 million, an increase of $251,000, or 2.2%, from $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in occupancy expense, an increase in loan and other real estate owned related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits, FDIC insurance premiums, data processing expenses and security expenses. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $903,000, or 7.1%, primarily due to lower commissions paid and loan related expenses due to lower loan volume.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $34.0 million, a decrease of $4.0 million, or 10.5%, from $38.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits partially due to lower commissions from lower loan volume, as well as lower loan related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 43.6% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 38.8% and 36.4% for the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the efficiency ratio was 38.2% compared to 35.2% for the same period in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 27.0%, compared to 29.6% for the second quarter of 2023 and 29.3% for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 27.9% compared to 26.9% for the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.51 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $35.9 million, or 1.0%, from $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $162.6 million, or 4.9%, from $3.35 billion at September 30, 2022. The $35.9 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million, loans of $9.2 million, other assets of $5.9 million and Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.3 million, partially offset by decreases in investment securities of $1.3 million and SBA servicing rights of $911,000. The $162.6 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $102.3 million, loans of $51.6 million, other assets of $12.7 million, premises and equipment of $3.8 million and accrued interest receivable of $2.9 million, partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in mortgage servicing rights, a $3.6 million decrease in foreclosed real estate and a $2.7 million decrease in investment securities. 

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.79% of our total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.84% and 0.91% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.03 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $9.2 million, or 0.3%, compared to $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $51.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to $2.98 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in loans at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $21.9 million increase in residential mortgage loans, offset by a $10.0 million decrease in construction and development loans, a $2.2 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a $989,000 decrease in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 or September 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.72 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $20.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $147.7 million, or 5.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.57 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was due to a $35.6 million increase in time deposits and a $7.8 million increase in money market accounts, offset by a $15.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $7.2 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $398,000 decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $559.5 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $575.3 million at June 30, 2023 and $602.2 million at September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 21.3% at June 30, 2023 and 23.4% at September 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.16 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.97 billion at September 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 78.7% at June 30, 2023 and 76.6% at September 30, 2022.

Uninsured deposits were 31.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 30.7% and 29.2% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, we had $1.21 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($712.8 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($446.2 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $381,000 during the third quarter of 2023, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $416,000 and $1.7 million recorded during the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively. The credit provision recorded during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due a decrease in the general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio as the outlook for the national housing price index improved during the third quarter 2023. Annualized net recoveries to average loans for the third quarter of 2023 was 0.00%, compared to a net charge-off of 0.06% for the second quarter of 2023 and a net recovery of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $37.8 million, or 1.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, an increase of $14.2 million from $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $5.3 million from $32.5 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $12.4 million increase in accruing restructured loans and a $2.1 million increase in nonaccrual loans, offset by $240,000 decrease in other real estate owned.  

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.60% at June 30, 2023 and 0.50% at September 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 47.61% at September 30, 2023, compared to 79.88% and 53.25% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Selected income statement data:





















Interest income

$

48,709

$

47,482

$

45,965

$

43,945

$

38,297

$

142,156

$

103,275

Interest expense

24,555

22,512

19,732

14,995

8,509

66,799

12,614

Net interest income

24,154

24,970

26,233

28,950

29,788

75,357

90,661

Provision for credit losses

(381)

(416)



(1,168)

(1,703)

(797)

(1,599)

Noninterest income

2,902

4,761

6,016

1,794

5,101

13,679

17,410

Noninterest expense

11,785

11,534

10,679

12,379

12,688

33,998

37,986

Income tax expense

4,224

5,505

5,840

9,353

7,011

15,569

19,262

Net income

11,428

13,108

15,730

10,180

16,893

40,266

52,422

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.45

$

0.52

$

0.63

$

0.40

$

0.66

$

1.60

$

2.06

Diluted income per share

$

0.45

$

0.51

$

0.62

$

0.40

$

0.66

$

1.58

$

2.04

Dividends per share

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.54

$

0.45

Book value per share (at period end)

$

15.24

$

14.76

$

14.04

$

13.88

$

13.76

$

15.24

$

13.76

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,241,157

25,279,846

25,143,675

25,169,709

25,370,417

25,241,157

25,370,417

Weighted average diluted shares

25,591,874

25,477,143

25,405,855

25,560,138

25,702,023

25,510,689

25,732,004

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.30

%

1.55

%

1.87

%

1.19

%

2.07

%

1.57

%

2.25

%

Return on average equity

12.14

14.87

18.09

11.57

20.56

14.96

22.57

Dividend payout ratio

40.18

34.77

28.98

37.55

22.75

34.04

21.98

Yield on total loans

5.98

5.95

5.85

5.50

5.11

5.93

5.03

Yield on average earning assets

5.92

5.90

5.77

5.43

4.94

5.88

4.65

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

3.97

3.74

3.30

2.49

1.51

3.67

0.79

Cost of deposits

4.05

3.88

3.48

2.61

1.48

3.81

0.79

Net interest margin

2.94

3.10

3.30

3.58

3.84

3.11

4.08

Efficiency ratio(1)

43.56

38.79

33.11

40.26

36.37

38.18

35.15

Asset quality data (at period end):





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

(0.00)

%

0.06

%

(0.00)

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

1.25

0.78

0.64

0.80

1.09

1.25

1.09

ACL to nonperforming loans

47.61

79.88

101.22

68.88

53.25

47.61

53.25

ACL to loans held for investment

0.58

0.60

0.63

0.45

0.50

0.58

0.50

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

111.77

%

112.27

%

114.27

%

114.94

%

116.21

%

111.77

%

116.21

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

20.58

21.32

21.83

22.95

23.43

20.58

23.43

Investment securities to assets

0.79

0.84

0.87

0.86

0.91

0.79

0.91

Common equity to assets

10.96

10.74

10.32

10.20

10.42

10.96

10.42

Leverage ratio

10.07

10.03

9.72

9.57

9.90

10.07

9.90

Common equity tier 1 ratio

17.03

16.69

16.55

15.99

16.18

17.03

16.18

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

17.03

16.69

16.55

15.99

16.18

17.03

16.18

Total risk-based capital ratio

17.91

17.59

17.51

16.68

16.94

17.91

16.94

Mortgage and SBA loan data:





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

464,823

$

487,787

$

506,012

$

526,719

$

550,587

$

464,823

$

550,587

Mortgage loan production

91,891

72,830

43,335

88,045

255,662

208,056

745,568

Mortgage loan sales













94,915

SBA loans serviced for others

487,827

493,579

485,663

465,120

489,120

487,827

489,120

SBA loan production

13,212

16,110

26,239

42,419

22,193

55,561

94,289

SBA loan sales

5,169

30,298

36,458



8,588

71,925

31,486


(1)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


As of the Quarter Ended


September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

279,106

$

250,503

$

216,167

$

150,964

$

164,054

Federal funds sold

2,951

12,224

7,897

28,521

15,669

Cash and cash equivalents

282,057

262,727

224,064

179,485

179,723

Equity securities

10,113

10,358

10,428

10,300

10,452

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

17,664

18,696

19,174

19,245

19,978

Loans

3,029,947

3,020,714

3,012,020

3,055,689

2,978,318

Allowance for credit losses

(17,660)

(18,091)

(18,947)

(13,888)

(14,982)

Loans less allowance for credit losses

3,012,287

3,002,623

2,993,073

3,041,801

2,963,336

Loans held for sale









Accrued interest receivable

14,612

13,877

13,642

13,171

11,732

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,846

15,534

17,659

17,493

15,619

Premises and equipment, net

17,459

16,374

15,165

14,257

13,664

Operating lease right-of-use asset

7,340

7,761

8,030

8,463

8,835

Foreclosed real estate, net

761

1,001

766

4,328

4,328

SBA servicing asset, net

7,107

8,018

7,791

7,085

8,324

Mortgage servicing asset, net

1,823

2,514

3,205

3,973

4,975

Bank owned life insurance

70,462

70,010

69,565

69,130

68,697

Other assets

51,496

45,594

36,451

38,508

38,776

Total assets

$

3,511,027

$

3,475,087

$

3,419,013

$

3,427,239

$

3,348,439
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

559,540

$

575,301

$

577,282

$

611,991

$

602,246

Interest-bearing deposits

2,159,048

2,123,181

2,066,811

2,054,847

1,968,607

Total deposits

2,718,588

2,698,482

2,644,093

2,666,838

2,570,853

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

325,000

325,000

375,000

375,000

375,000

Other borrowings



387

387

392

396

Operating lease liability

7,537

7,985

8,438

8,885

9,303

Accrued interest payable

3,915

3,859

3,681

2,739

1,489

Other liabilities

71,283

66,211

34,453

23,964

42,369

Total liabilities

$

3,126,323

$

3,101,924

$

3,066,052

$

3,077,818

$

2,999,410
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

252

253

251

252

254

Additional paid-in capital

45,580

45,516

45,044

45,298

48,914

Retained earnings

308,589

301,752

293,139

285,832

279,475

Accumulated other comprehensive income

30,283

25,642

14,527

18,039

20,386

Total shareholders' equity

384,704

373,163

352,961

349,421

349,029

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,511,027

$

3,475,087

$

3,419,013

$

3,427,239

$

3,348,439

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

45,695

$

44,839

$

43,982

$

41,783

$

37,263

$

134,516

$

101,032

Other investment income

2,979

2,582

1,939

2,116

1,011

7,500

2,214

Federal funds sold

35

61

44

46

23

140

29

Total interest income

48,709

47,482

45,965

43,945

38,297

142,156

103,275






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

21,736

19,804

17,376

13,071

6,964

58,916

10,487

FHLB advances and other borrowings

2,819

2,708

2,356

1,924

1,545

7,883

2,127

Total interest expense

24,555

22,512

19,732

14,995

8,509

66,799

12,614






















Net interest income

24,154

24,970

26,233

28,950

29,788

75,357

90,661






















Provision for credit losses

(381)

(416)



(1,168)

(1,703)

(797)

(1,599)






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

24,535

25,386

26,233

30,118

31,491

76,154

92,260






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

490

464

449

483

509

1,403

1,508

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,478

1,266

874

1,243

2,676

3,618

8,482

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans













2,017

Mortgage servicing income, net

(85)

(51)

(96)

(299)

(358)

(232)

(262)

Gain on sale of SBA loans

244

1,054

1,969



500

3,267

2,068

SBA servicing income, net

270

1,388

1,814

(72)

1,330

3,472

1,897

Other income

505

640

1,006

439

444

2,151

1,700

Total noninterest income

2,902

4,761

6,016

1,794

5,101

13,679

17,410






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

6,864

7,103

6,366

7,721

7,756

20,333

22,781

Occupancy

1,272

1,039

1,214

1,263

1,167

3,525

3,594

Data Processing

300

353

275

287

270

928

808

Advertising

143

165

146

172

158

454

434

Other expenses

3,206

2,874

2,678

2,936

3,337

8,758

10,369

Total noninterest expense

11,785

11,534

10,679

12,379

12,688

33,998

37,986






















Income before provision for income taxes

15,652

18,613

21,570

19,533

23,904

55,835

71,684

Provision for income taxes

4,224

5,505

5,840

9,353

7,011

15,569

19,262

Net income available to common shareholders

$

11,428

$

13,108

$

15,730

$

10,180

$

16,893

$

40,266

$

52,422

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES


Three Months Ended




September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

200,245

$

2,807

5.56

%

$

169,976

$

2,445

5.77

%

$

151,177

$

864

2.27

%

Investment securities

32,172

207

2.55

32,525

198

2.44

34,792

170

1.94

Total investments

232,417

3,014

5.14

202,501

2,643

5.24

185,969

1,034

2.21

Construction and development

30,584

442

5.73

40,386

555

5.51

38,636

530

5.44

Commercial real estate

647,244

14,435

8.85

654,021

14,362

8.81

601,370

9,905

6.53

Commercial and industrial

61,774

1,488

9.56

47,836

1,119

9.38

50,605

909

7.13

Residential real estate

2,289,428

29,296

5.08

2,282,264

28,777

5.06

2,201,186

25,885

4.67

Consumer and other

201

34

67.11

153

26

68.16

137

34

98.46

Gross loans(2)

3,029,231

45,695

5.98

3,024,660

44,839

5.95

2,891,934

37,263

5.11

Total earning assets

3,261,648

48,709

5.92

3,227,161

47,482

5.90

3,077,903

38,297

4.94

Noninterest-earning assets

214,834






167,506






158,579





Total assets

3,476,482






3,394,667






3,236,482





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

125,078

381

1.21

160,967

839

2.09

186,459

338

0.72

Money market deposits

1,036,955

11,709

4.48

956,598

10,370

4.35

1,179,954

5,189

1.74

Time deposits

966,408

9,646

3.96

927,478

8,595

3.72

499,577

1,437

1.14

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,128,441

21,736

4.05

2,045,043

19,804

3.88

1,865,990

6,964

1.48

Borrowings

325,025

2,819

3.44

371,000

2,708

2.93

375,405

1,545

1.63

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,453,466

24,555

3.97

2,416,043

22,512

3.74

2,241,395

8,509

1.51

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

555,074






558,907






599,902





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

94,528






66,037






69,131





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

649,602






624,944






669,033





Shareholders' equity

373,414






353,680






326,054





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,476,482





$

3,394,667





$

3,236,482





Net interest income



$

24,154





$

24,970





$

29,788


Net interest spread






1.95






2.16






3.43

Net interest margin






2.94






3.10






3.84


(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES

 


Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

167,411

$

7,057

5.64

%

$

247,348

$

1,747

0.94

%

Investment securities

32,547

583

2.39

35,789

496

1.85

Total investments

199,958

7,640

5.11

283,137

2,243

1.06

Construction and development

36,658

1,520

5.54

33,985

1,322

5.20

Commercial real estate

657,700

42,776

8.70

575,664

26,195

6.08

Commercial and industrial

52,292

3,637

9.30

56,772

2,900

6.83

Residential real estate

2,287,788

86,495

5.05

2,021,332

70,504

4.66

Consumer and other

174

88

67.62

203

111

73.11

Gross loans(2)

3,034,612

134,516

5.93

2,687,956

101,032

5.03

Total earning assets

3,234,570

142,156

5.88

2,971,093

103,275

4.65

Noninterest-earning assets

190,616






149,157





Total assets

3,425,186






3,120,250





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

150,849

1,869

1.66

190,390

515

0.36

Money market deposits

991,048

31,738

4.28

1,144,337

7,706

0.90

Time deposits

923,891

25,309

3.66

443,632

2,266

0.68

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,065,788

58,916

3.81

1,778,359

10,487

0.79

Borrowings

366,112

7,883

2.88

363,170

2,127

0.78

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,431,900

66,799

3.67

2,141,529

12,614

0.79

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

564,233






600,045





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

69,078






68,144





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

633,311






668,189





Shareholders' equity

359,975






310,532





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,425,186





$

3,120,250





Net interest income



$

75,357





$

90,661


Net interest spread






2.21






3.86

Net interest margin






3.11






4.08


(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA


As of the Quarter Ended


September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

41,783

1.4

%

$

51,759

1.7

%

$

49,209

1.6

%

$

47,779

1.6

%

$

51,300

1.7

%

Commercial Real Estate

624,122

20.5

625,111

20.6

639,951

21.2

657,246

21.4

608,700

20.4

Commercial and Industrial

61,332

2.0

63,502

2.1

46,208

1.5

53,173

1.7

52,693

1.8

Residential Real Estate

2,310,981

76.1

2,289,050

75.6

2,285,902

75.7

2,306,915

75.3

2,274,679

76.1

Consumer and other

240



102



50



216



198


Gross loans

$

3,038,458

100.0

%

$

3,029,524

100.0

%

$

3,021,320

100.0

%

$

3,065,329

100.0

%

$

2,987,570

100.0

%

Unearned income

(8,511)



(8,810)



(9,300)



(9,640)



(9,252)


Allowance for credit losses

(17,660)



(18,091)



(18,947)



(13,888)



(14,982)


Net loans

$

3,012,287


$

3,002,623


$

2,993,073


$

3,041,801


$

2,963,336


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS


As of the Quarter Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

15,127

$

13,037

$

9,064

$

10,065

$

17,700

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing







180


Accruing restructured loans

21,964

9,611

9,654

9,919

10,437

Total non-performing loans

37,091

22,648

18,718

20,164

28,137

Other real estate owned

761

1,001

766

4,328

4,328

Total non-performing assets

$

37,852

$

23,649

$

19,484

$

24,492

$

32,465

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

1.22

%

0.75

%

0.62

%

0.66

%

0.94

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.08

0.68

0.57

0.71

0.97

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

47.61

79.88

101.22

68.88

53.25

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Balance, beginning of period

$

18,091

$

18,947

$

13,888

$

14,982

$

16,678

$

13,888

$

16,952

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

(1)

230

(2)

(2)

(1)

227

(5)

Commercial and industrial

(3)

208

(2)

(72)

(6)

203

381

Residential real estate














Consumer and other













(5)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

(4)

438

(4)

(74)

(7)

430

371

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)





5,055





5,055


Provision for loan losses

(435)

(418)



(1,168)

(1,703)

(853)

(1,599)

Balance, end of period

$

17,660

$

18,091

$

18,947

$

13,888

$

14,982

$

17,660

$

14,982

Total loans at end of period

$

3,038,458

$

3,029,524

$

3,021,320

$

3,065,329

$

2,987,570

$

3,038,458

$

2,987,570

Average loans(1)

$

3,029,231

$

3,024,660

$

3,050,176

$

3,016,144

$

2,891,934

$

3,034,612

$

2,678,474

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

(0.00)

%

0.06

%

(0.00)

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.58

0.60

0.63

0.45

0.50

0.58

0.50

(1)

Excludes loans held for sale

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

