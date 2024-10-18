METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2024

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $11.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $48.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, compared to $40.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.86%, compared to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2024 and 1.30% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 16.26%, compared to 17.10% for the second quarter of 2024 and 12.14% for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.25% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 18.26% for the second quarter of 2024 and 13.04% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio of 37.0%, compared to 35.9% for the second quarter of 2024 and 43.0% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 3.58% compared to 3.66% for the previous quarter.

Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 1.80% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.57% for the same period in 2023.
  • Return on average equity was 16.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 14.96% for the same period in 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 15.81% for the same period in 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio of 36.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 38.1% for the same period in 2023.
  • Net interest margin increased by 39 basis points to 3.50% from 3.11% for the same period in 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $236,000, or 1.4%, from $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $710,000, a decrease in net interest income of $423,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $628,000, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $1.1 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $469,000. Net income increased by $5.3 million, or 46.1%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $6.1 million and an increase in noninterest income of $4.0 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $2.1 million, an increase in income tax expense of $1.7 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $963,000.

Net income was $48.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $8.0 million, or 19.9%, from $40.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $12.7 million and an increase in noninterest income of $4.3 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $5.2 million, an increase in income tax expense of $2.6 million and an increase in in provision for credit losses of $1.1 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $53.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $275,000, or 0.5%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $29.2 million decrease in average loans balances and a three basis points decrease in the loan yield, as well as an 81 basis points decrease in the total investment yield. As compared to the third quarter of 2023, interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $5.1 million, or 10.5%, primarily due to a 45 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $86.2 million increase in average loan balances, as well as a 38 basis points increase in the total investment yield and a $19.7 million increase in the total investment average balances.

Interest expense totaled $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $148,000, or 0.6 %, from the previous quarter, primarily due to an 18 basis points increase in borrowing costs and a $6.4 million increase in the average borrowing balance, offset by a two basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $24.6 million decrease in average deposit balances. As compared to the third quarter of 2023, interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $1.1 million or 4.1%, primarily due to a 44 basis points decrease in deposit costs, offset by a 73 basis points increase in borrowing costs and a $50.7 million increase in the average borrowing balance. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 4.83%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the third quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $6.4 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $6.5 million and $1.3 million recorded during the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.58% compared to 3.66% for the previous quarter, a decrease of eight basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by nine basis points to 6.36% from 6.45% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 increased by one basis point to 3.69% from 3.68% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $4.5 million from the previous quarter, due to a decrease in average loans of $29.2 million, offset by an increase in average total investments of $24.7 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $18.1 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $24.6 million while average borrowings increased by $6.4 million.

As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 64 basis points to 3.58% from 2.94%, primarily due to a 44 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.37 billion and a 28 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.54 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $105.9 million from the third quarter of 2023, due to a $86.2 million increase in average loans and a $19.7 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $82.4 million from the third quarter of 2023, driven by increases in average borrowings of $50.7 million and average interest-bearing deposits of $31.8 million.  

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $6.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 19.0%, from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher gains on sale and servicing income from Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume and higher other income from unrealized gains recognized on our equity securities, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans. SBA loan sales totaled $28.9 million (sales premium of 6.67%) during the third quarter of 2024 compared to no SBA loans sold during the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan originations totaled $122.4 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to $94.1 million during the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan sales totaled $54.2 million (average sales premium of 1.03%) during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $111.4 million (average sales premium of 1.06%) during the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, we recorded a $202,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment charge of $503,000 during the second quarter of 2024. We also recorded a $252,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset during the third quarter of 2024 compared to no impairment recorded during the second quarter of 2024.

Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $4.0 million, or 149.0%, primarily due to higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage and SBA loans, higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume and higher other income from higher bank owned life insurance income and unrealized gains recognized on our equity securities. During the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a $909,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $17.7 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 31.5%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, offset by decreases in gains on sale and servicing income of SBA loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $628,000, or 4.8%, from $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher commissions from higher loan volume, as well as higher stock based compensation  and other real estate owned expenses, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums, data processing expense, and security expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2024 increased by $2.1 million, or 18.4%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, security expense and other real estate owned related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $39.1 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 15.5%, from $33.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits including higher commissions from higher loan volume, employee insurance and stock based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to depreciation, rent, data processing, security, other real estate owned and FDIC insurance premiums. These expense increases were partially offset by lower loan related expenses and legal fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 37.0% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 35.9% and 43.0% for the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 36.9 % compared to 38.1% for the same period in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 26.3%, compared to 27.5% for the second quarter of 2024 and 27.0% for the third quarter of 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 27.4% compared to 27.9% for the same period in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.57 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $46.2 million, or 1.3%, from $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $58.2 million, or 1.7%, from $3.51 billion at September 30, 2023. The $46.2 million decrease in total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to decreases in cash and due from banks of $46.3 million, interest rate derivatives of $17.3 million and loans held for investment of $2.7 million, partially offset by an increase in federal funds sold of $9.6 million, other assets of $5.1 million and loans held for sale of $4.6 million. The $58.2 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $57.9 million, federal funds sold of $9.5 million, other assets of $7.5 million and loans held for sale of $4.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest rate derivatives of $27.6 million.   

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.81% of our total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.78% and 0.79% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.09 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 0.1%, compared to $3.09 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $57.9 million, or 1.9%, compared to $3.03 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in loans at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to a $6.4 million decrease in residential mortgage loans and a $4.7 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $5.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $3.0 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $4.6 million at September 30, 2024. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2024 or September 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.72 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $22.7 million, or 0.8%, compared to total deposits of $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $4.5 million, or 0.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.72 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in total deposits at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to a $17.2 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits, an $11.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $2.4 million decrease in savings accounts, offset by an  $8.0 million increase in money market accounts (includes $11.4 million increase in brokered MMAs) and a $448,000 increase in time deposits.  

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $552.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $564.1 million at June 30, 2024 and $559.5 million at September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 20.5% at June 30, 2024 and 20.6% at September 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.17 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.18 billion at June 30, 2024 and $2.16 billion at September 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.7 % of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 79.5% at June 30, 2024 and 79.4% at September 30, 2023.

Uninsured deposits were 23.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 23.4% and 27.2% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, we had $1.28 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($701.6 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($532.2 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $582,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a credit to provision for credit losses of $128,000 and $381,000 recorded during the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due the increase in reserves allocated to our individually analyzed loans, as well as the increase in general reserves allocated to our commercial real estate loan portfolio due to higher loan balances. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2024 was 0.00%, compared to a net recovery of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2024 and a net recovery of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $15.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.4 million from $14.5 million, or 0.40% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $57,000 from $15.9 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to a $1.3 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $63,000 increase in other real estate owned.  

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.58% at both June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 129.85% at September 30, 2024, compared to 138.11% and 116.74% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

53,833

$

54,108

$

52,358

$

50,671

$

48,709

$

160,299

$

142,156

Interest expense

23,544

23,396

25,273

24,549

24,555

72,213

66,799

Net interest income

30,289

30,712

27,085

26,122

24,154

88,086

75,357

Provision for credit losses

582

(128)

(140)

782

(381)

314

(797)

Noninterest income

6,615

5,559

5,568

4,712

2,657

17,742

13,492

Noninterest expense

13,660

13,032

12,361

13,915

11,540

39,053

33,811

Income tax expense

5,961

6,430

5,801

4,790

4,224

18,192

15,569

Net income

16,701

16,937

14,631

11,347

11,428

48,269

40,266

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.66

$

0.67

$

0.58

$

0.45

$

0.45

$

1.91

$

1.60

Diluted income per share

$

0.65

$

0.66

$

0.57

$

0.44

$

0.45

$

1.89

$

1.58

Dividends per share

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.60

$

0.54

Book value per share (at period end)

$

16.07

$

16.08

$

15.73

$

15.14

$

15.24

$

16.07

$

15.24

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,331,916

25,331,916

25,205,506

25,205,506

25,241,157

25,331,916

25,241,157

Weighted average diluted shares

25,674,858

25,568,333

25,548,089

25,543,861

25,591,874

25,591,072

25,510,689

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.86

%

1.89

%

1.65

%

1.29

%

1.30

%

1.80

%

1.57

%

Return on average equity

16.26

17.10

15.41

11.71

12.14

16.27

14.96

Dividend payout ratio

30.58

30.03

34.77

40.36

40.18

31.66

34.04

Yield on total loans

6.43

6.46

6.34

6.11

5.98

6.41

5.93

Yield on average earning assets

6.36

6.45

6.27

6.14

5.92

6.36

5.88

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

3.69

3.68

3.94

3.91

3.97

3.77

3.67

Cost of deposits

3.61

3.63

3.97

3.95

4.05

3.74

3.81

Net interest margin

3.58

3.66

3.24

3.17

2.94

3.50

3.11

Efficiency ratio(1)

37.01

35.93

37.86

45.13

43.04

36.90

38.18

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.04

%

(0.00)

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO

0.51

0.47

0.47

0.51

0.52

0.51

0.52

ACL to nonperforming loans

129.85

138.11

135.23

123.36

116.74

129.85

116.74

ACL to loans held for investment

0.60

0.58

0.58

0.57

0.58

0.60

0.58

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

113.67

%

112.85

%

110.97

%

115.38

%

111.77

%

113.67

%

111.77

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

20.29

20.54

19.43

18.75

20.58

20.29

20.58

Investment securities to assets

0.81

0.78

0.78

0.82

0.79

0.81

0.79

Common equity to assets

11.41

11.26

10.87

10.89

10.96

11.41

10.96

Leverage ratio

11.12

10.75

10.27

10.20

10.07

11.12

10.07

Common equity tier 1 ratio

19.08

18.25

16.96

16.73

17.03

19.08

17.03

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

19.08

18.25

16.96

16.73

17.03

19.08

17.03

Total risk-based capital ratio

19.98

19.12

17.81

17.60

17.91

19.98

17.91

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

556,442

$

529,823

$

443,905

$

443,072

$

464,823

$

556,442

$

464,823

Mortgage loan production

122,355

94,056

94,016

128,931

91,891

310,427

208,056

Mortgage loan sales

54,193

111,424

21,873





187,490


SBA/USDA loans serviced for others

487,359

486,051

516,425

508,000

487,827

487,359

487,827

SBA loan production

35,839

8,297

11,397

27,529

18,212

55,533

55,561

SBA loan sales

28,858



24,065



5,169

52,923

71,925

____________________

(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of the Quarter Ended


September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

278,752

$

325,026

$

254,331

$

142,152

$

279,106

Federal funds sold

12,462

2,833

4,505

2,653

2,951

Cash and cash equivalents

291,214

327,859

258,836

144,805

282,057

Equity securities

10,568

10,276

10,288

10,335

10,113

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

18,206

17,825

18,057

18,493

17,664

Loans held for investment

3,087,826

3,090,498

3,115,871

3,142,105

3,029,947

Allowance for credit losses

(18,589)

(17,960)

(17,982)

(18,112)

(17,660)

Loans less allowance for credit losses

3,069,237

3,072,538

3,097,889

3,123,993

3,012,287

Loans held for sale

4,598



72,610

22,267

Accrued interest receivable

15,667

15,286

15,686

15,125

14,612

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

20,251

20,251

19,063

17,846

17,846

Premises and equipment, net

18,158

18,160

18,081

18,132

17,459

Operating lease right-of-use asset

7,171

7,599

8,030

8,472

7,340

Foreclosed real estate, net

1,515

1,452

1,452

1,466

761

SBA servicing asset, net

7,309

7,108

7,611

7,251

7,107

Mortgage servicing asset, net

1,296

1,454

937

1,273

1,823

Bank owned life insurance

72,670

72,061

71,492

70,957

70,462

Interest rate derivatives

18,895

36,196

38,682

31,781

46,502

Other assets

12,451

7,305

8,505

10,627

4,994

Total assets

$

3,569,206

$

3,615,370

$

3,647,219

$

3,502,823

$

3,511,027
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

552,472

$

564,076

$

546,760

$

512,045

$

559,540

Interest-bearing deposits

2,170,648

2,181,784

2,267,098

2,218,891

2,159,048

Total deposits

2,723,120

2,745,860

2,813,858

2,730,936

2,718,588

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

375,000

375,000

350,000

325,000

325,000

Operating lease liability

7,295

7,743

8,189

8,651

7,537

Accrued interest payable

3,593

3,482

3,059

4,133

3,915

Other liabilities

53,013

76,057

75,509

52,586

71,283

Total liabilities

$

3,162,021

$

3,208,142

$

3,250,615

$

3,121,306

$

3,126,323
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

253

253

252

252

252

Additional paid-in capital

47,481

46,644

46,105

45,699

45,580

Retained earnings

348,343

336,749

324,900

315,356

308,589

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,108

23,582

25,347

20,210

30,283

Total shareholders' equity

407,185

407,228

396,604

381,517

384,704

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,569,206

$

3,615,370

$

3,647,219

$

3,502,823

$

3,511,027

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including fees

$

50,336

$

50,527

$

50,117

$

47,367

$

45,695

$

150,980

$

134,516

Other investment income

3,417

3,547

2,211

3,267

2,979

9,175

7,500

Federal funds sold

80

34

30

37

35

144

140

Total interest income

53,833

54,108

52,358

50,671

48,709

160,299

142,156






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

19,602

19,735

22,105

21,691

21,736

61,442

58,916

FHLB advances and other borrowings

3,942

3,661

3,168

2,858

2,819

10,771

7,883

Total interest expense

23,544

23,396

25,273

24,549

24,555

72,213

66,799






















Net interest income

30,289

30,712

27,085

26,122

24,154

88,086

75,357






















Provision for credit losses

582

(128)

(140)

782

(381)

314

(797)






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,707

30,840

27,225

25,340

24,535

87,772

76,154






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

531

532

447

515

490

1,510

1,403

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,915

1,573

1,612

2,039

1,478

5,100

3,618

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans

526

1,177

222





1,925

Mortgage servicing income, net

422

1,107

229

39

(85)

1,758

(232)

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,083



1,051



244

2,134

3,267

SBA servicing income, net

1,231

560

1,496

1,324

270

3,287

3,472

Other income

907

610

511

795

260

2,028

1,964

Total noninterest income

6,615

5,559

5,568

4,712

2,657

17,742

13,492






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

8,512

8,048

7,370

8,971

6,864

23,930

20,333

Occupancy

1,430

1,334

1,354

1,368

1,272

4,118

3,525

Data Processing

311

353

294

301

300

958

928

Advertising

145

157

172

160

143

474

454

Other expenses

3,262

3,140

3,171

3,115

2,961

9,573

8,571

Total noninterest expense

13,660

13,032

12,361

13,915

11,540

39,053

33,811






















Income before provision for income taxes

22,662

23,367

20,432

16,137

15,652

66,461

55,835

Provision for income taxes

5,961

6,430

5,801

4,790

4,224

18,192

15,569

Net income available to common shareholders

$

16,701

$

16,937

$

14,631

$

11,347

$

11,428

$

48,269

$

40,266

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Three Months Ended




September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

220,826

$

3,308

5.96

%

$

196,068

$

3,368

6.91

%

$

200,245

$

2,807

5.56

%

Investment securities

31,309

189

2.40

31,364

213

2.73

32,172

207

2.55

Total investments

252,135

3,497

5.52

227,432

3,581

6.33

232,417

3,014

5.14

Construction and development

14,170

302

8.48

14,501

320

8.88

30,584

442

5.73

Commercial real estate

740,720

17,132

9.20

737,846

17,030

9.28

647,244

14,435

8.85

Commercial and industrial

64,584

1,593

9.81

69,208

1,728

10.04

61,774

1,488

9.56

Residential real estate

2,295,573

31,267

5.42

2,322,763

31,408

5.44

2,289,428

29,296

5.08

Consumer and other

394

42

42.41

290

41

56.86

201

34

67.11

Gross loans(2)

3,115,441

50,336

6.43

3,144,608

50,527

6.46

3,029,231

45,695

5.98

Total earning assets

3,367,576

53,833

6.36

3,372,040

54,108

6.45

3,261,648

48,709

5.92

Noninterest-earning assets

207,093






223,455






214,834





Total assets

3,574,669






3,595,495






3,476,482





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

119,759

770

2.56

143,460

1,198

3.36

125,078

381

1.21

Money market deposits

982,517

6,156

2.49

998,601

6,135

2.47

1,036,955

11,709

4.48

Time deposits

1,057,956

12,676

4.77

1,042,758

12,402

4.78

966,408

9,646

3.96

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,160,232

19,602

3.61

2,184,819

19,735

3.63

2,128,441

21,736

4.05

Borrowings

375,677

3,942

4.17

369,232

3,661

3.99

325,025

2,819

3.44

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,535,909

23,544

3.69

2,554,051

23,396

3.68

2,453,466

24,555

3.97

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

542,939






545,114






555,074





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

87,156






98,066






94,528





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

630,095






643,180






649,602





Shareholders' equity

408,665






398,264






373,414





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,574,669





$

3,595,495





$

3,476,482





Net interest income



$

30,289





$

30,712





$

24,154


Net interest spread






2.67






2.77






1.95

Net interest margin






3.58






3.66






2.94

____________________

(1)   Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

187,398

$

8,729

6.22

%

$

167,411

$

7,057

5.64

%

Investment securities

31,428

590

2.51

32,547

583

2.39

Total investments

218,826

9,319

5.69

199,958

7,640

5.11

Construction and development

16,871

1,127

8.92

36,658

1,520

5.54

Commercial real estate

731,573

50,270

9.18

657,700

42,776

8.70

Commercial and industrial

66,116

4,894

9.89

52,292

3,637

9.30

Residential real estate

2,332,271

94,565

5.42

2,287,788

86,495

5.05

Consumer and other

311

124

53.26

174

88

67.62

Gross loans(2)

3,147,142

150,980

6.41

3,034,612

134,516

5.93

Total earning assets

3,365,968

160,299

6.36

3,234,570

142,156

5.88

Noninterest-earning assets

214,756






190,616





Total assets

3,580,724






3,425,186





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

140,539

2,852

2.71

150,849

1,869

1.66

Money market deposits

1,019,394

21,984

2.88

991,048

31,738

4.28

Time deposits

1,034,256

36,606

4.73

923,891

25,309

3.66

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,194,189

61,442

3.74

2,065,788

58,916

3.81

Borrowings

362,965

10,771

3.96

366,112

7,883

2.88

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,557,154

72,213

3.77

2,431,900

66,799

3.67

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

536,807






564,233





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

90,459






69,078





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

627,266






633,311





Shareholders' equity

396,304






359,975





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,580,724





$

3,425,186





Net interest income



$

88,086





$

75,357


Net interest spread






2.59






2.21

Net interest margin






3.50






3.11

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA



As of the Quarter Ended


September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and development

$

16,539

0.5

%

$

13,564

0.4

%

$

27,762

0.9

%

$

23,262

0.7

%

$

41,783

1.4

%

Commercial real estate

738,929

23.9

733,845

23.7

724,263

23.2

711,177

22.6

624,122

20.5

Commercial and industrial

63,606

2.1

68,300

2.2

68,560

2.2

65,904

2.1

61,332

2.0

Residential real estate

2,276,210

73.5

2,282,630

73.7

2,303,400

73.7

2,350,299

74.6

2,310,981

76.1

Consumer and other

215



230



247



319



240


Gross loans held for investment

$

3,095,499

100.0

%

$

3,098,569

100.0

%

$

3,124,232

100.0

%

$

3,150,961

100.0

%

$

3,038,458

100.0

%

Unearned income

(7,673)



(8,071)



(8,361)



(8,856)



(8,511)


Allowance for credit losses

(18,589)



(17,960)



(17,982)



(18,112)



(17,660)


Net loans held for investment

$

3,069,237


$

3,072,538


$

3,097,889


$

3,123,993


$

3,012,287


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS



As of the Quarter Ended


September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Nonaccrual loans

$

14,316

$

13,004

$

13,297

$

14,682

$

15,127

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing










Total non-performing loans

14,316

13,004

13,297

14,682

15,127

Other real estate owned

1,515

1,452

1,452

1,466

761

Total non-performing assets

$

15,831

$

14,456

$

14,749

$

16,148

$

15,888

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment

0.46

%

0.42

%

0.43

%

0.47

%

0.50

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.44

0.40

0.40

0.46

0.45

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

129.85

138.11

135.23

123.36

116.74

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Balance, beginning of period

$

17,960

$

17,982

$

18,112

$

17,660

$

18,091

$

18,112

$

13,888

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate



(82)

(1)

224

(1)

(83)

227

Commercial and industrial

24

(1)

(3)

85

(3)

20

203

Residential real estate














Consumer and other














Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

24

(83)

(4)

309

(4)

(63)

430

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)













5,055

Provision for loan losses

653

(105)

(134)

761

(435)

414

(853)

Balance, end of period

$

18,589

$

17,960

$

17,982

$

18,112

$

17,660

$

18,589

$

17,660

Total loans at end of period(1)

$

3,095,499

$

3,098,569

$

3,124,232

$

3,150,961

$

3,038,458

$

3,095,499

$

3,038,458

Average loans(1)

$

3,115,441

$

3,108,303

$

3,134,286

$

3,064,409

$

3,029,231

$

3,123,423

$

3,034,612

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.04

%

(0.00)

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.60

0.58

0.58

0.57

0.58

0.60

0.58

____________________

(1)   Excludes loans held for sale.

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

