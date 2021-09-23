Metron Aviation Awarded Contract from Dominican Republic

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation has been awarded an air traffic flow management system contract from República Dominicana, Instituto Dominicano de Aviacion Civil (IDAC). IDAC selected Metron Aviation because its Harmony air traffic flow management (ATFM) system proactively and collaboratively manages demand to minimize delays. In addition, it maximizes airport and airspace throughput, reduces CO 2 emissions, and enables aircraft operators to manage their business needs while meeting IDAC's ATFM requirements.

The Harmony system of collaborative decision-making and demand-capacity balancing tools will provide IDAC and its stakeholders with shared situational awareness and predictability of operations. These capabilities are offered through the Harmony system's Software as a Service (SaaS) Cloud delivery model. This is a major step for the delivery and advancement of ATFM in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

"The Dominican Republic has achieved another milestone in strategic Air Traffic Management," said Roosevelt A. Peña Mendez, IDAC ATFM Project Manager. "The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation through the Directorate of Air Navigation will take advantage of the expertise in software development of the Harmony ATFM system by Metron Aviation, a leader in the aviation industry."

"It's a great opportunity to work with a leader in the further advancement of ATFM in the Caribbean and Latin American regions," said Chris Jordan, President, Metron Aviation. "Harmony offered as a cloud solution is another milestone in Metron Aviation's ability to deploy ATFM capabilities to new customers rapidly and at a fraction of the cost of traditional on-site deployment."

About Metron Aviation

Metron Aviation is the most trusted and proven innovator in the Air Traffic Management (ATM) industry. A subsidiary of Airbus, Metron Aviation has an honored past of developing ATM and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) solutions for the global aviation industry. By working with all stakeholders in the air traffic management arena — air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, civil aviation authorities, and other influencers — Metron Aviation understands what is at the heart of aviation issues and can tackle even the most complex air traffic management challenges.

For details, please visit www.metronaviation.com

