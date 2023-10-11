MetroPlusHealth Names Laura Santella-Saccone as New Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

News provided by

MetroPlusHealth

11 Oct, 2023, 10:31 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, announced the appointment of Laura Santella-Saccone as its new Chief Marketing and Brand Officer. Reporting to Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO, Laura will be responsible for all aspects of MetroPlusHealth's marketing strategy, including strategic communications, product promotion, media relations, and events management.

Continue Reading
Laura Santella-Saccone, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of MetroPlusHealth
Laura Santella-Saccone, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of MetroPlusHealth

"We are excited to welcome Laura to the MetroPlusHealth family," said Dr. Talya Schwartz, President & CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "Her expertise and track record as a visionary leader and marketing strategist will be critical to our mission of prioritizing quality care for all over profit. Laura will play a vital role in expanding our brand, and ultimately, driving growth."

"I am thrilled to be joining MetroPlusHealth's executive team and working with Dr. Schwartz. It is an honor to bring my experience and insights to such a compelling pursuit of delivering accessible, affordable and high-quality health care," said Santella-Saccone. "I look forward to building on the strong relationships with our members, providers, and communities and pushing our brand forward."

With over two decades of marketing experience across multiple industries including health care, consumer packaged goods and not-for-profit, Laura brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to joining MetroPlusHealth, she served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Strategy at Array Behavioral Care, where she spearheaded a range of initiatives including development of new direct-to-consumer marketing strategies, the evaluation of value-based products in telehealth, and the enhancement of operational efficiency in the customer service call center. She has also led marketing and customer experience organizations for household brands like Nabisco, Gerber, Dannon Yogurt and Mars Chocolate.

Laura holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baruch College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About MetroPlusHealth
Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 700,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michelle Dominguez; [email protected] 

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth

Also from this source

MetroPlusHealth Announces Mary DiGangi as New Chief People Officer

MetroPlusHealth Announces Mary DiGangi as New Chief People Officer

MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, announced today the appointment of Mary DiGangi as its new Chief People...
MetroPlusHealth Teams up With Community Groups to Gift 30,000 Backpacks to NYC Students

MetroPlusHealth Teams up With Community Groups to Gift 30,000 Backpacks to NYC Students

MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, is pleased to announce a gift of 30,000 backpacks intended to reduce stress ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.