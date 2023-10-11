MetroPlusHealth Names Laura Santella-Saccone as New Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, announced the appointment of Laura Santella-Saccone as its new Chief Marketing and Brand Officer. Reporting to Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO, Laura will be responsible for all aspects of MetroPlusHealth's marketing strategy, including strategic communications, product promotion, media relations, and events management.

"We are excited to welcome Laura to the MetroPlusHealth family," said Dr. Talya Schwartz, President & CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "Her expertise and track record as a visionary leader and marketing strategist will be critical to our mission of prioritizing quality care for all over profit. Laura will play a vital role in expanding our brand, and ultimately, driving growth."

"I am thrilled to be joining MetroPlusHealth's executive team and working with Dr. Schwartz. It is an honor to bring my experience and insights to such a compelling pursuit of delivering accessible, affordable and high-quality health care," said Santella-Saccone. "I look forward to building on the strong relationships with our members, providers, and communities and pushing our brand forward."

With over two decades of marketing experience across multiple industries including health care, consumer packaged goods and not-for-profit, Laura brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to joining MetroPlusHealth, she served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Strategy at Array Behavioral Care, where she spearheaded a range of initiatives including development of new direct-to-consumer marketing strategies, the evaluation of value-based products in telehealth, and the enhancement of operational efficiency in the customer service call center. She has also led marketing and customer experience organizations for household brands like Nabisco, Gerber, Dannon Yogurt and Mars Chocolate.

Laura holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baruch College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 700,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

