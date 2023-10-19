MetroPlusHealth Partners With PIX11 for the MetroPlusHealth Medicare Town Hall Airing on October 22

Tune Into PIX11 at 6:30pm for an Expert Panel Conversation on Medicare 

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with PIX11 for its MetroPlusHealth Medicare Town Hall, an enlightening 30-minute special on Medicare and common health issues facing the 65+ population in New York City. The special is set to air on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 6:30pm on PIX11, during the crucial open enrollment period, to help guide viewers through the maze of common questions about Medicare while spotlighting MetroPlusHealth's benefits and offerings.

PIX11 Expert Panel Conversation on Medicare.
Hosted by PIX11's Marysol Castro, the program boasts a distinguished panel of experts including Roger Milliner, Chief Growth Officer at MetroPlusHealth; Romelyn Dones, Director of Medicare Sales at MetroPlusHealth; Dr. Sanjiv Shah, Chief Medical Officer at MetroPlusHealth; Dr. Douglas Unis, Orthopedic surgeon at Mount Sinai; and Dr. Wendy Wilcox, Chief Women's Health Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals.  Each medical expert will delve into specific health concerns or issues commonly faced by individuals aged 65 and above, extending a wealth of knowledge to PIX11 viewers. The special will focus on:  

  • Providing a clear understanding of Medicare benefits and addressing viewers' questions.
  • Showcasing MetroPlusHealth's extensive network of over 34,000 pre-eminent city doctors and 40+ top-tier hospitals including NYU Langone, Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and NYC Health + Hospitals. In addition, 110+ urgent care sites including CityMD locations are part of the network.
  • Highlighting MetroPlusHealth's extras, including: Up to $1,860 to pay for utilities, groceries, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), and bathroom safety devices and utilities.
  • 48 one-way trips to the doctor and more.

During the airing of the special, viewers will be encouraged to call 833.965.1526 or visit MetroPlusHealth online to receive a complimentary gift and a Medicare Essentials book, making the process of navigating Medicare more approachable.

For more detailed information on the special and other Medicare informational sessions throughout the city, please visit MetroPlusHealth's events page at https://metroplus.org/in-your-community/events/.

About MetroPlusHealth
Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 700,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michelle Dominguez; [email protected] 

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth

