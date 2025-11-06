Metropolis Secures $1.6B in Financing From Leading Global Investors

Capital to accelerate the Recognition Economy and transform physical infrastructure with AI

Metropolis powers over $5 billion in annual transactions, serves 50 million customers and has nearly 20 million Members across its growing network

Series D financing underscores global investor conviction as Metropolis scales its AI platform into retail, hospitality and fueling, transforming how people interact with the real world

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolis Technologies, Inc. ("Metropolis"), the leader in applied AI for the real world, today announced the closing of a $1.6 billion capitalization, including a JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. arranged $1.1 billion Term Loan B and a $500 million Series D funding led by a fund managed by LionTree.

The Series D values Metropolis at approximately $5B and saw participation from BDT & MSD Partners' affiliated credit funds, DFJ, Eldridge Industries, Slow Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Tekne Capital, and Vista. The financing positions the company with the institutional capital to support continued expansion into both new verticals and new markets, advancing the transformative capabilities of its real-world AI applications.

Following three major acquisitions — including the 2024 take-private of SP+ and the 2025 acquisition of Oosto, a pioneer in AI-powered biometrics — Metropolis has built an unparalleled foundation for growth. Metropolis processes more than $5 billion in annual transaction volume at 4,200-plus locations and is growing, with over one million new Members joining per month. These strategic moves have expanded the company's capabilities in and out of the vehicle, across fueling, retail, mobility, hospitality, and office.

"With this new capital, we're continuing to scale our platform and forge the foundation of the Recognition Economy, building a new paradigm for how AI is deployed in the real world," said Alex Israel, CEO and co-founder of Metropolis. "As one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States, Metropolis is transforming how people move and transact in the physical world. We're eliminating friction and repetition and creating recognition at scale for nearly 20 million Members. As we deploy our technology into retail, hospitality and fueling, Metropolis will go beyond just processing transactions by embedding speed and simplicity into everyday experiences."

Metropolis is leading the Recognition Economy, a new age of personalized intelligence where presence replaces devices and credentials as the foundation for a more intuitive, connected and human world. It's founded on a new era of intelligent infrastructure, where the physical world recognizes presence and context, learning and adapting in real time. It replaces friction with recognition, turning everyday actions into seamless, personalized, automated experiences.

"Metropolis is demonstrating that AI can be thoughtfully commercialized at real-world scale," said Ramin Arani, Head of Investments at LionTree. "From mobility to retail and hospitality, Alex and his team are developing innovative solutions as part of a generational opportunity to create an enduring, smarter environment for consumers. We're excited by the Metropolis team's success to date and look forward to supporting the next phase of their growth."

"When we partnered with Metropolis in 2022, Alex and his team were leveraging AI to transform the parking industry into the foundation for a more modern, seamless built environment," said Todd Boehly, Chairman of Eldridge Industries. "Over the last few years, their vision has achieved remarkable scale, expanding across multiple industries to now reach nearly 20 million members. Metropolis exhibits exponential potential as the Company utilizes AI to reshape how people and businesses interact with the physical world."

Over the past 12 months, the company expanded beyond parking, leveraging its technology to new use cases in and out of the vehicle — anywhere that personalization is needed. Through partnerships with retailers, asset owners and real estate partners, Metropolis is working alongside the world's most influential brands to build an intelligent infrastructure layer. Transformative partnerships in refueling and quick-serve restaurants are now paving a clear path to hotels, retail environments, stadiums and more, to build a world where infrastructure recognizes you, moves with you, predicts your needs, and most significantly, saves time.

ADVISORS

BDT & MSD Partners, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Fenwick & West LLP served as legal advisor to Metropolis. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. served as the sole and exclusive Administrative Agent, and JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and PNC Capital Markets LLC served as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the Term Loan B. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to LionTree. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Eldridge Industries.

ABOUT METROPOLIS

Metropolis is an artificial intelligence company for the real world. Its Computer Vision platform eliminates friction from daily life, powers checkout-free payments and unlocks seamless, predictive and personalized experiences everywhere consumers transact.

Metropolis is pioneering the Recognition Economy, transforming physical spaces into responsive environments with an Intelligence Layer that understands presence, anticipates needs and personalizes moments. Leveraging AI, Metropolis' platform understands, adapts and responds to Members in real time.

Adding more than 1 million Members each month, it is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States and envisions a future where transacting in the real world is even easier than online. Following its take-private acquisition of SP+, Metropolis is now the largest parking network in the United States, with 4,200+ locations and operations in 40 countries worldwide. Its proprietary AI technology touches 50 million customers and processes over $5 billion in payments annually.

To learn more, please visit www.metropolis.io .

ABOUT LIONTREE

LionTree is a differentiated global investment and merchant banking firm focused on media, technology, telecom and the consumer sectors. Founded in 2012, LionTree works across offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Tel Aviv to serve clients and community through strategic M&A, capital raising, and investments across the globe that capture opportunity and provide best-in-class execution. The firm leverages its unique insight and relationships across its integrated Client Advocacy, Merchant Banking, Institutional Investor Membership (IIM) and LT Growth focus areas to connect clients with the tailored ideas, actionable opportunities and resources that drive results. Since its formation, the firm has advised on over $900 billion in transactions by bringing capital together with ideas, investing in and alongside its relationships to accelerate growth and innovation.

ABOUT ELDRIDGE INDUSTRIES

Eldridge Industries invests in businesses across the Infrastructure, Technology, Mobility, Culture, and Luxury & Lifestyle landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge Industries has offices in Miami, Greenwich, Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge Industries, please visit eldridgeind.com .

