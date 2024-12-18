Metropolitan at The 9 Presents: A Night of Nines -- Raise A Glass And Roll The Dice On A Night To Remember This New Year's Eve!

CLEVELAND, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan at The 9 is thrilled to invite guests to ring in 2025 with Night of Nines, a spectacular casino-themed New Year's Eve celebration. Guests will indulge in an unforgettable evening of Las Vegas-style glamour and sophistication without leaving Cleveland. Stepping into a world of elegance with dazzling decor, live music, and captivating entertainment while counting down to the new year.

The Night of Nines promises an unforgettable evening of sophisticated fun, featuring:

Casino -Inspired Festivities : Guests will enjoy thrilling, free-play casino tables & slots where everyone can compete for bragging rights amongst fellow guests.

: Guests will enjoy thrilling, free-play tables & slots where everyone can compete for bragging rights amongst fellow guests. Live Entertainment : Dance into the new year with live music from The Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos, a Live Emcee and DJ, and a saxophone performance by Matt Corey .

: Dance into the new year with live music from The Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos, a Live Emcee and DJ, and a saxophone performance by . Exclusive Dining and Drinks : Savor premium cocktails as part of the open bar and an array of masterfully crafted heavy hors d'oeuvres, setting the stage for an evening of unmatched elegance and enjoyment.

: Savor premium cocktails as part of the open bar and an array of masterfully crafted heavy hors d'oeuvres, setting the stage for an evening of unmatched elegance and enjoyment. Unique Experiences: Capture memories with custom photo keepsakes from Sugar Booth Photography , showcase your style with an artistic tattoo courtesy of House of Cree , and elevate your look with Forever Golden 's permanent jewelry for a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve memento.

Capture memories with custom photo keepsakes from , showcase your style with an artistic tattoo courtesy of , and elevate your look with 's permanent jewelry for a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve memento. Midnight Champagne Toast: Raise a glass and welcome 2025 with complimentary party favors, a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight shown on multiple 12 ft. screens.

With an expected attendance of over 500 guests, the glitz and glamour-filled casino-themed celebration will utilize both The 9's stunning Mint Ballroom and its iconic Vault Lounge, ensuring an exceptional and dynamic event experience. Dress is to impress (Black-Tie preferred.)

"We're excited to bring a Las Vegas vibe to Cleveland for a New Year's Eve experience that blends sophistication, entertainment, and fun," said Kenny Didier, General Manager of Metropolitan at The 9. "Night of Nines is the perfect way to celebrate the start of a new year in one of the city's most iconic venues."

Inclusive ticket and hotel packages are also available. For complete information on the event, packages, and to make purchases, visit Met9-Night of Nines NYE Event .

About Metropolitan at The 9: Located in the heart of downtown Cleveland, Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel is a premier destination for luxury accommodations, fine dining, and upscale events. Combining modern style with historic charm, in its tenth year of operations, The 9 continues to deliver unforgettable experiences for locals and visitors alike.

