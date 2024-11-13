Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Awards Clear Channel Outdoor a 15-Year Deal to Reimagine and Grow Revenue Across One of the Nation's Largest Roadside Collections of Out-of-Home Advertising Displays

Exclusive Media Contract Includes 250+ Displays in the Greater NY, NJ, CT Metro Area, Gives Brands a First-Ever One-Stop Shop to Reach Residents and Tourists as they Drive, Walk or Fly in the Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MTA, North America's largest transportation network, and its Board of Directors voted Sept. 25, 2024, to award its roadside Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising concession to Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO). As of Nov. 1, and extending for 15 years, CCO takes over all management, operations and advertising sales for more than 250 roadside displays on MTA property in the NY/NJ/CT Metro area.

Importantly, for local and national brands looking to reach coveted residents and visitors throughout the region, this move adds to CCO's already sought-after collection of NY/NJ area OOH displays which includes all ad signage at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) airports as well as its multitude of digital spectaculars and printed signage in Times Square.

"This expansion to Clear Channel Outdoor's NY portfolio gives us a new foothold as one of the OOH leaders in the number one media market in the world and gives our sales team an even more attractive story to tell from a national standpoint, given our improved ability to enhance the offerings we are able to provide in the nation's largest media market," said Bob McCuin, chief revenue officer, Clear Channel Outdoor. "We look forward to working with our new partners at the MTA, as well as with the communities we'll touch, to bring brands and their desired consumers together through the power of advertising."

This new contract substantially expands CCO's reach in the New York tri-state areas and includes major metro area roadways like the Long Island Expressway (LIE), Brooklyn Queens Expressway (BQE) the Major Deegan Expressway, Belt Parkway, I-95, Northern Boulevard and West Side Highway. It is a completely complementary set of assets relative to CCO's existing NY inventory, building upon the strength of its existing NY metro Airports presence and signage in Times Square.

CCO's iconic inventory throughout the metro area, along with its first to market RADAR data analytics solutions, helps brands effectively plan, amplify, and measure the impact of their OOH advertising. This new deal with the MTA presents an innovative opportunity for local and national brands to efficiently reach their customers from the moment they arrive at any of the NYC area airports, as they drive to their local destinations throughout the greater metropolitan area, and walk through their neighborhoods, including the bustling Times Square region.

