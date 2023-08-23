MetTel AI Cited in two 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle reports for Enterprise Networking and for IT Management Intelligence

MetTel

23 Aug, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, was cited under the category AI Networking in two new Gartner reports: the Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2023 and the Gartner Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, 2023.

As per the Gartner report, AI Networking, the category for which MetTel is cited, "uses AI and machine learning (ML) to deliver granular and specific actionable network insights."

The report states that, AI implementation "offers recommendations to accelerate incident resolution, prevent outages and trouble tickets."

According to both Gartner reports, "AI networking can improve network availability and end-user experience, reduce operational resources required to manage networks, and decrease time to resolve incidents. Stronger AI networking products offer predictive management and simplified troubleshooting recommendations. They improve network performance which can't reasonably be achieved through manual resources. Ultimately, the goal is to provide a better experience for end users and more efficient network management for organizations".

Gartner analyst Jonathan Forest notes: "AI networking drives operational management savings of up to 25% by reducing the number of support calls, enabling a quicker incident response, improving network availability and optimizing the end-user experience."

Ed Fox, CTO of MetTel stated: "Our current implementation of AI, Intelligent Process Automation, is just the beginning. We are continuously expanding our use and range of AI applications to improve enterprise productivity and efficiency while elevating the customer experience."

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About MetTel
MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs, and simplifies operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi 
[email protected]
347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel

