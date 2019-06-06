MetTel IoT Fleet Management Transforms Brosnan SmartTrucks into Mobile Command Centers to Safeguard Retailers Nationwide

MetTel, a communications and digital transformation (DX) leader, installed its Internet of Things (IoT) – based Fleet Management technology to connect, automate and optimize the vigilance and operations of Brosnan security vehicles. Brosnan SmartTrucks now can benefit from:

Live video for security officer safety and monitoring for vehicle protection as it patrols the parking lot and perimeter of the store property

Vehicle idle management for fuel reduction cost and security guard time efficiency

Historical reporting to view security guard patrols and observances for pattern analysis

Reporting Driver Safety information

GPS Tracking and Geo-fencing capabilities

MetTel nationwide support and ability to vary solution configuration based on vehicle type and business rules

"This revolutionary technology has proven itself in numerous scenarios in its first few weeks of use," said Patrick Brosnan, Founder, CEO of Brosnan Risk and television security analyst. "Considering the varied threats we face from criminals, hostile nation-states, terrorists and rogue shooters, the ability to visually and electronically 'sense' every event and pattern in any physical environment has vast potential to secure businesses, venues and any type of public or private site and make America safe again."

According to Gartner, more than 8 billion devices were connected in 2018 while IDC estimates that IoT spending reached $772.5B last year, a 15 percent increase over 2017.

MetTel provides solutions, services and strategic planning to translate a company's business goals into an IoT strategy that supports them. MetTel offers IoT Single SIM which ensures the best possible connectivity no matter the device or location, solving supply chain complexity, retail issues, home health care and other industry-specific challenges.

MetTel's Single SIM can securely connect devices automatically to the IoT with the strongest signal that accesses carriers in over 170 countries, comprising one of the world's largest communications networks. Single SIM offers real-time data on-session activity that provides a current view of product status and location on anything from a mobile phone to a jet engine. It also archives the past 48 hours of sessions for reference and analysis. Geo-fencing gives the MetTel IoT Single SIM the ability to proactively self-report when it has entered special zones or reached its destination, so businesses are making informed decisions with always-on mobile tracking, engineering and analytics.

"This is a new era in the digital transformation of key industries such as security and MetTel is proud to partner with the market leader, Brosnan," said Max Silber, VP of Mobility & IoT at MetTel. "IoT is the connective tissue of this transformation and its ability to address industry-specific challenges is an evolutionary leap toward our intelligent, connected future."

MetTel is on a mission to help companies meet the government's Electronic Logging Device (ELD) regulation which became law Dec. 18, 2017. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, ELD is intended to help create a safer work environment for drivers, and make it easier and faster to accurately track, manage, and share records of duty status (RODS) data. An ELD synchronizes with a vehicle engine to automatically record driving time, for easier, more accurate hours of service (HOS) recording. Any organization with a commercial or enterprise fleet of vehicles must meet periodic milestones and achieve 100 percent compliance by the January 2019 or risk heavy fines and loss of vehicle licensing.

MetTel's Mobility & IoT group specializes in enterprise fleet management and automation solutions to empower the mobile workforce. MetTel Fleet Management Solutions provide a variety of platforms and tools to connect people, assets and work. With industry-leading fleet and mobile solutions to choose from, including Tom-Tom, GeoTab among others, MetTel enables complete visibility into real-time location and activity of every resource needed to drive workforce productivity and efficiency.

Brosnan's services, enhanced by MetTel IoT, are much needed. It's estimated that theft, operational errors, and vendor fraud costs US Retailers approximately $50 Billion per year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Combating these losses at every level of a retail organization is critical to the success of any retailer. Brosnan's national team of security experts provide training, audits, incident resolution, analysis and consultation services to locations all around the country. Brosnan Smart Security Solutions is a comprehensive security system that combines state-of-the-art technologies, security best practices, robust intelligence-gathering and communications and highly trained personnel with decades of law enforcement and military intelligence experience to deliver vital information on demand to security teams on the scene.

Brosnan took these state-of-the-art tools and layered them on their platform of other security technologies to deliver unique comprehensive security solutions to its clients. Brosnan believes that delivering customized security solutions to clients is the future of the security services industry.

About Brosnan Risk

Headquartered in New York City, with branch locations in multiple states, Brosnan® is one of the largest privately held providers of technology-driven security services. With more than 500 years of law enforcement experience, Brosnan® understands the law, and more importantly, law breakers. We protect your people, property and assets for aggressive risk mitigation strategies and technologies. Brosnan® is a technology-driven best-in-class security provider.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions boosts enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations. For more information visit www.mettel.net , follow us on Twitter ( @OneMetTel ) and on LinkedIn , or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

