MetTel Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services for Second Consecutive Year

"By 2024, more than 60% of software-defined, wide-area network (SD-WAN) customers will have implemented a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture, compared with approximately 35% in 2020." – Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

According to the Gartner research: Three mission-critical capabilities are highly interdependent in the MNS market:

Service delivery quality

Network automation

Customer experience

Per Gartner, "Leaders have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating services, as well as global service and support. Leaders maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

"To have MetTel recognized for the second straight year as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services is a great honor and, more importantly, esteemed recognition of the depth and diversity of our comprehensive solution," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "From traditional telephone service to SD-WAN and digital transformation, we take great pride in turning our clients' headaches into an excellent customer experience through award-winning, fully managed network services."

The Magic Quadrant's adjacent Critical Capabilities reports that:

"Gartner estimates that over 70% of the global market subscribes to MNS for WAN, though there are regional differences in adoption of MNS for WAN."

Per Gartner, "Overall, there is small growth for the total managed services space — compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% through 2024 — but varies across traditional MNS for LAN and WAN compared to managed SD-WAN. In fact, the market opportunity and competition around managed SD-WAN services grow in parallel and will show a 53.1% CAGR through 2024, or doubling from its 2021 revenue of $3.9 billion to an $8.3 billion market."

Scoring across the critical capabilities reflects a keen eye to the relative maturity as well as innovation and competitiveness relative to the group of respondents. MetTel scored in the top three across all customer use case categories including:

Vendors' Product Scores for Multicarrier WAN Environment Use Case

Vendors' Product Scores for Heavy Cloud End Users Use Case

Vendors' Product Scores for Heavy Work-at-Home End Users Use Case

Vendors' Product Scores for MNS Overall Competency Use Case

Vendors' Product Scores for Managed Network Services for LAN/WLAN Use Case

"In the face of pandemic-induced uncertainty and the accelerating complexity of network environments, enterprises have increasingly looked to managed network services from a trusted advisor and partner," said Ed Fox, CTO of MetTel. "This trend highlights the need for automated delivery and maintenance of managed network services that provide resiliency, security and future-proofing, including a robust SASE stack closer to clients wherever they do business around the world."

A copy of the full Magic Quadrant report can be viewed on mettel.net.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

