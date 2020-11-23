MetTel Named a Leader in the Inaugural 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

According to Gartner, "A provider in the Leaders quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its MNS offerings" Additionally, "Leaders will have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating services, as well as global service and support. Leaders maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

"To us, Gartner naming MetTel a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services underscores our commitment to customers and our effectiveness in helping them with digital transformation," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "As the rate of change accelerates, managed services have become crucial to IT communications and overall business performance and we're proud of this Gartner recognition."

"It is our belief that this Gartner Magic Quadrant is the culmination of many years of investment in channel relationships, talent acquisition, and system and infrastructure development," said MetTel CTO Ed Fox. More importantly, we consider it an affirmation of our MNS model that focuses on the customer experience."

Notably, "Gartner commonly sees buyer interest in MNS from every industry category, across public and private organizations of all kinds globally." The report noted "The amount of highly skilled labor required to plan, design, build and operate internally with do-it-yourself (DIY) NOCs is considerable. Together, these requirements present ongoing challenges for most enterprises — finding and keeping the right labor talent and hence seeking MNS alternatives. "

