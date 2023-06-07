MetTel Secures Approval from FDNY For POTS Replacement

News provided by

MetTel

07 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

MetTel meets the requirements to be designated as a Managed Facilities Voice Network (MFVN) as defined by 2010 NFPA 72

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leading provider of advanced communication and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for deploying its Managed Facilities Voice Network (MFVN) to replace legacy plain old telephone (POTS) lines with reliable and resilient voice communication services compatible with legacy equipment like fire and burglar alarms, fax machines, elevator lines and modems.

This solution will help digitally transform the way organizations manage their critical communications infrastructure and add the enhanced predictive and proactive maintenance features of managed network services.

By leveraging MetTel's innovative approach, organizations can transition seamlessly from traditional POTS lines to an advanced voice network that delivers enhanced functionalities, increased flexibility, and improved cost efficiency. MetTel's POTS transformation solution has already been deployed nationwide for a large number of enterprise clients. With this approval, MetTel can offer a POTS replacement solution that complies with the rigorous standards set by the FDNY and NFPA72, providing peace of mind and a future-ready communication framework for customers.

"Our approval from the FDNY is a significant milestone for MetTel and reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and transformational managed communication solutions," said Ed Fox, CTO at MetTel. "We are thrilled to offer our MFVN solution as a reliable and compliant alternative to traditional POTS lines, enabling organizations to modernize their communications infrastructure while meeting the highest safety and regulatory standards."

MetTel's MFVN empowers organizations with a wide range of advanced voice services, including voice over IP (VoIP), unified communications, and collaboration tools. By leveraging MetTel's robust network infrastructure, organizations can optimize their communications, improve operational efficiency, and enhance overall productivity.

MetTel has a strong track record of delivering innovative communication and digital transformation solutions to clients across a broad array of industries. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to technological excellence, MetTel helps organizations streamline operations, drive growth, and unlock their full potential.

For more information about MetTel and its POTS Transformation solution, please visit www.mettel.net.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend, and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel), LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter. ™

Media Contact:
Mike Azzi
[email protected] 
347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel

Also from this source

MetTel and Talkdesk Partner to Bring an AI-Powered, Unified Customer Experience to Enterprise

MetTel Secures Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Customer Service

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.