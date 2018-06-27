MetTel Wins Gold in the 2018 American Business Awards®

"Customer service is paramount to our clients' success so we tailor our approach for each client to meet their specific needs by offering proactive ideas and solutions that truly set us apart in the industry," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "Our Customer Care team is known for creative solutions and outstanding performance, allowing MetTel customers to focus on what matters the most to them – their business."

The MetTel Customer Care team worked closely with the fast-food chain's IT team and executives to implement a new communications infrastructure that would get the company up and running right away but also had the flexibility and scalability to support their entire digital transformation. The MetTel team went above and beyond normal workflows to design and implement a new client advisor role, appointing a specialist to act as an in-sourced project manager at no additional cost to the customer.

The newly appointed MetTel advisor oversaw the entire process of establishing the client's infrastructure and was able to do so in record time by being onsite and having direct access to other key players such as subcontractors involved in the process. This also helped the client avoid any expensive change-order costs typically associated with this process.

"Our Customer Care team prides itself on delivering results beyond expectations and distinguishing MetTel from our industry competitors," said Mark Marshall, executive director of MetTel Customer Care. "MetTel's innovative approach to customer service is a hallmark of our brand image."

Thanks to the Customer Care team's unique and unconventional approach, all of the necessary equipment to implement MetTel's SD-WAN solution – the wires, conduits, boards, connections and switches – was quickly identified, ordered and installed, which made for a smooth and efficient process. The scope of work also included project management services for the chain's new and remodeled stores as well as all contracted technical support to wire each location and align all engineering services from the MetTel Network Operations Center.

This innovative solution has helped the fast-food chain realize a 54 percent savings of their telecom spend within one year. In total, the fast-food chain has saved an estimated $4 million in hard and soft costs to date. They now have 267 stores effectively upgraded with enhanced Wi-Fi technology and 157 more locations in process of installing, de-commissioning, and reinstalling various communications lines. The chain has 2,000 locations, all of which will benefit from replicating this model across the enterprise.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. In addition, more than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

