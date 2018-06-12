MetTel's Diana Gowen Wins Lifetime Achievement From 2018 American Business Awards®

Gowen has played a pivotal role in US government communications infrastructure modernization and transformation for more than three decades and was acknowledged for her "impressive career journey and targeted alliances in a quickly emerging industry of digital communications," thanks to an outstanding track record in the Federal space, according to one of the judges.

Gowen officially joined MetTel in 2017 to lead the company's Federal practice where she spearheaded the company's efforts to secure a seat on the General Services Administration's (GSA) 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract. The contract was a milestone for MetTel, as it became one of the first non-traditional communications companies to be considered for – and win – such a high-profile government initiative.

"Diana has consistently shown that she understands how to apply disruptive technology for the benefit of the federal government--more important than ever as Federal agencies embark on their journeys to digital transformation," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "Her extensive experience and deep insights into the inner workings of public sector organizations, coupled with MetTel's leading expertise in enterprise technology and security, has given MetTel a unique position as the first company of our kind to serve a major Federal transformation contract," remarked CEO Aronow.

As a winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Gowen was recognized not only for her results-oriented approach over the years, she has also played a crucial role in overseeing the business aspect of every deal and contract made. Since she has been at MetTel, she has quadrupled the company's Federal staff in all functional areas including sales, engineering, contracts, proposals and administration. She has personally recruited top talent in the Federal space to join the MetTel team such as this year's appointment of Dr. Curtis Levinson as MetTel Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), VP of Federal Sales Harry Squire from leading competitors such as Verizon Federal, and Bill Hamilton, VP of Strategic Solution, formerly with CenturyLink, among others.

"Surrounding yourself with good people is half the battle, because it takes a village to be successful in this marketplace," said Gowen. "I've been fortunate to have worked with many great people in my career and to have aligned to a rising star with an innovative business model-- MetTel," she added. "Because the other half is sensing what's coming next and building the portfolio, skills and structure to fulfill the future before it arrives."

Gowen is known for committing to and getting big results. Her reputation for only "making promises you can keep" has earned her credibility and respect in the government market. She made similar promises at CenturyLink and Qwest Communications, where she oversaw both companies' Federal businesses and helped Qwest win the highly competitive 2007 Networx Universal and Enterprise contracts administered by the GSA and other government business. Before joining Qwest in 2005, she was president of government solutions for Corvis and Broadwing Communications.

Gowen has received other industry awards over the years, including Industry Executive of the Year by Government Computer News and was also named to the Federal 100 top executive influencers list twice, which is published by Federal Computer Week.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. In addition, more than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Nicknamed the Stevie for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leading global provider of integrated digital communications solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel enables enterprise companies to easily deploy and manage technology-driven voice, data, wireless and cloud solutions worldwide. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions boosts enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

