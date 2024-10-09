MetTel’s Lori Thomas Secures Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year for Business Services

Thomas recognized for outstanding strategic initiatives, strong commitment to clients and peers

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, is proud to announce that Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation has been awarded a 2024 Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year for Business Services.

The award recognizes Lori for her outstanding contributions in leading strategic business initiatives, as well as developing strong bonds with clients and her overall commitment to clients and peers. Among Lori's many accomplishments:

Under her leadership, the 10th annual MetTel Innovation Summit hosted a record number of enterprise clients, a 45 percent increase from the previous year, with strong participation from MetTel's technology partner ecosystem. As the Summit's founder and host, Thomas curated exciting content, led engaging discussions, and fostered lasting connections among industry leaders, all while helping enterprise clients identify and deliver tangible business solutions.

As a founder and leader of the MetTel Strategic Engagement & Transformation (SET) consulting group, Thomas convenes the annual MetTel Customer Advisory Board, a C-level steering committee encompassing eleven primary industry verticals.

She spearheads MetTel's technology partner ecosystem, leading the company's commercial reseller relationships with strategic partners like SpaceX's Starlink, VMware by Broadcom and FIS, the world's largest financial technology provider.

As an active member of CHIEF, a women's professional leadership network, Thomas serves as an evangelist for women in IT/communications leadership roles. She inspires women in technology by endorsing both the traditional STEM-focused path of IT career development as well as one that utilizes technical acumen to advise clients on strategy and IT solutions.

In April 2024 , Thomas joined the prestigious Forbes Business Development Council, contributing her expertise on customer engagement strategies and business development best practices.

"It's a great honor to be recognized with a Stevie® for Woman of the Year for Business Services among this inspirational group of female leaders," Thomas said. "I am privileged to work with an amazing team at MetTel, creating a broad platform of cutting-edge solutions -- delivered via award-winning managed services -- that are transformational for our customers."

This year, Thomas was chosen from more than 3,600 entries from leading organizations, including IBM, AT&T Partner Solutions, Meta and Microsoft.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are produced by the creators of the prestigious American Business Awards® and The International Business Awards®, among other business awards programs. The Stevies are widely considered to be the world's premier honors for achievement in the workplace.

