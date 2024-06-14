meviy Announces Four Powder Coat Options for Economy Shipping

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., proudly announces the addition of four popular powder coat options for our Economy Shipping service. This new offering provides customers with enhanced flexibility and significant cost savings, while maintaining the high-quality standards synonymous with meviy.

Economy Shipping service now includes the following powder coat colors for Low Carbon Steel: black, white, yellow and gray, both cold and hot rolled.

Powder Coating Example Parts Powder Coating 3D Viewer

Choosing the Economy Shipping option allows customers to enjoy significant cost savings, with a 30% reduction in price compared to our standard shipping rates. Consistent with meviy's reputation, our powder-coated products continue to meet rigorous quality standards, ensuring quality assurance. Additionally, with an estimated shipping time of approximately 20 days, this option provides flexibility for customers who can accommodate longer delivery times.

Material Colors Price Decrease Lead Time Low Carbon Steel

(Cold/Hot Rolled) [Paint] N1 (Munsell color value (black) 30% from standard ~20 days [Paint] N9.5 (Munsell color value (white) [Paint] 2.5Y8/14 (Munsell color value (yellow) [Paint] 5Y7/1 (Munsell color value (gray)

Customers selecting materials and surface treatments that qualify for Economy Shipping will see the option appear in the 3D viewer once manufacturing conditions are confirmed. This seamless integration ensures a smooth and efficient ordering process, allowing for easy selection of the most cost-effective shipping method.

For more information on meviy materials, surface treatments, and shipping day(s) please click here.

For more information on types of paint color available through meviy, please click here.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

SOURCE MISUMI USA