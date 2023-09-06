meviy Celebrates First Anniversary in the United States with 20% Discount on All Quoted Components

News provided by

Misumi USA

06 Sep, 2023, 07:53 ET

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, an on-demand procurement software powered by MISUMI, is celebrating its first anniversary of being available in the United States. meviy offers a free-to-use online service designed to review and purchase cost-effective custom parts in just a few clicks. 

Continue Reading

In celebration of its anniversary, meviy recently launched a new feature: the ability to quote CNC turning parts in new shapes with various material, size, and surface treatment options. This includes steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and copper materials, with diameters up to 300mm and lengths up to 1000mm. Customers can also choose from a selection of surface treatments, from nitriding to phosphating, with additional heat treatment options available.

Starting September 5, 2023, and continuing until November 17, 2023, meviy will offer a 20% discount on CNC turning, CNC milling, and sheet metal parts, as well as all components quoted through the meviy platform. Please note that manually quoted components are excluded from this offer.

To receive the discount, be sure to follow these steps:

  1. Log in to meviy or click here to register
  2. Upload 3D models
  3. Select quantity and surface treatment (optional)
  4. Press the "Confirm the Quotation Conditions" button to see the discounted price and shipping date

Start Now! Upload your 3D CAD model by visiting misumi.info/meviy.

About MISUMI:
MISUMI is a manufacturer and distributor for configurable components and off-the-shelf products. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do high-precision design work incredibly fast.

For more information, visit misumiusa.com

SOURCE Misumi USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.