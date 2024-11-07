meviy Unveils Major Price Reductions for 303 & 304 Stainless Steel Components

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc. has announced it has revised its pricing model for CNC-milled components made from 303 and 304 stainless steel. This change significantly lowers the cost of precision-machined parts, particularly for larger components.

Stainless Steel Part Example

While parts weighing over 1,000 grams will see some price reductions, substantial savings will be seen for components exceeding 25,000 grams. This update brings significantly lower costs to manufacturers across multiple industries, including automotive, aerospace, and medical devices.

Large CNC-machined parts have historically had premium price tags due to the complexities of machining and the weight of stainless steel materials. These high costs have made high-quality parts less accessible to businesses that need them most. meviy's latest pricing revisions address this challenge directly, ensuring even the largest stainless steel components can be sourced at more affordable rates.

By reducing the financial burden of sourcing large, precision-milled stainless steel parts, meviy empowers businesses to scale production, optimize budgets, and maintain excellence in product development.

Users looking to take advantage of this new, lower pricing, should go to meviy.com for additional information.

About meviy:

meviy is a next-generation manufacturing platform that offers instant quotations and on-demand custom mechanical parts services, empowering businesses to optimize efficiency and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

