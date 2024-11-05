meviy Expands Product Coverage with New Materials and Surface Treatments for CNC Milling Parts

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its product coverage with the introduction of new materials and advanced surface treatments. This enhancement will broaden the range of manufacturing options available to customers, further reinforcing meviy's commitment to providing high-quality components and customization solutions.

Material and Surface Treatment Details Material & Surface Treatment Examples

New Material Options:

304 Stainless Steel (Annealed) – Known for its exceptional corrosion resistance, 304 Stainless Steel is widely used in many applications. The annealed version offers increased ductility and ease of machining, making it ideal for complex designs.

303 Stainless Steel (Annealed) – Offering improved machinability compared to 304 Stainless Steel, 303 Stainless Steel is well-suited for high-volume machining applications. Its annealed state enhances flexibility during the production process.

New Surface Finishing Options:

Hard Anodize (Clear) for Aluminum Products – This new hard anodize option increases the durability and hardness of aluminum parts while maintaining a sleek, clear finish. It's a perfect choice for components that require both aesthetic appeal and enhanced surface strength.

Low Temperature Black Chrome for Carbon Steel Products – A low-temperature black chrome finish provides a robust, sleek black coating, improving wear resistance while maintaining the part's dimensional integrity.

Phosphate Coating for Carbon Steel Products – The phosphate coating adds a layer of protection against corrosion while offering a matte surface ideal for industrial applications where durability is critical.

Expanding Innovation and Possibilities

This expansion of materials and surface treatments strengthens meviy's position as a trusted leader in precision manufacturing, enabling customers to achieve their project goals with increased flexibility and performance options. Whether it's carbon steel for structural applications, aluminum alloys for lightweight components, or stainless steel for corrosion resistance, meviy continues to innovate in delivering the highest-quality solutions.

About meviy:

meviy is a next-generation manufacturing platform that offers instant quotations and on-demand custom mechanical parts services, empowering businesses to optimize efficiency and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

