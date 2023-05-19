MeWe Announces Partnership with Los Angeles Sparks

LOS ANGELES , May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MeWe, a privacy-first social media company with 20 million users, is partnering with the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2023 WNBA season. The partnership will include exclusive Sparks' content on MeWe, and a MeWe theme night at Crypto.com Arena where fans will have access to special giveaways.

"We are excited to partner with an innovative Los Angeles company that is building the future of social media," said Karen Bryant, Chief Administrative Officer & General Manager of the Sparks. "MeWe's focus on social impact aligns with the Sparks values and we're excited to collaborate on initiatives in the LA community together."

MeWe is the first technology company to serve as a sponsor of the LA Sparks. The partnership will include brand integrations such as signage in Crypto.com Arena and activations on TV, online, and live in person.

"The Sparks are an inspiration to so many in Los Angeles and beyond," said Michael Huntsman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at MeWe. "We are proud to work with champions who exemplify dedication and teamwork. We are very much looking forward to a remarkable season."

ABOUT MEWE
MeWe is a social network built to put privacy first and committed to giving users more control over their data and social media experience. The company offers a groundbreaking "Privacy Bill of Rights'' which guarantees users control of their data and news feeds. MeWe allows users to join groups, engage their friends, and puts them in complete control without ads or algorithms. With 20-million users worldwide, and unique features such as the MeWe 2-way camera, MeWe is host to over 600,000 user-driven interest groups. In 2023, MeWe began its migration to web3 where it is poised to become the largest social media platform on the blockchain. MeWe was named a 2020 Most Innovative Social Media Company by Fast Company and a 2019 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine. In 2016, MeWe was honored as Start-Up of the Year Finalist for "Innovative World Technology" at SXSW.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES SPARKS
Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Sparks are one of three original franchises in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Sparks have won three WNBA Championships (2001, 2002, 2016), have qualified for the playoffs in 20 of their 26 seasons and remain the only active team in the league to win back-to-back titles. The Los Angeles Sparks are dedicated to ensuring each home game at Crypto.com Arena has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the world on the court. LA Sparks 2023 tickets are available here for purchase.

