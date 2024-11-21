Mews Acquires Atomize Unlocking Huge Revenue Opportunities for Hoteliers

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, a leader in hospitality technology, has announced the acquisition of Atomize, the Swedish-headquartered Revenue Management Software (RMS) provider.

Atomize provides a next-generation revenue management platform that enables real-time price optimization, unlocking huge revenue opportunities for hotels around the world.

Founded in 2016 by Leif Jägerbrand, Atomize is designed for forward-thinking hoteliers, transforming complex market data into actionable insights, offering optimal pricing in real time, up to two years into the future, while minimizing manual interventions. Atomize has customers in over 50 countries, across five continents. Its main capabilities include:

Powered by smart algorithms, Atomize RMS continuously monitors market demand, booking patterns, competitor rates and more to automatically adjust room rates in real time Granular room level pricing: Hotels can optimize rates down to an individual room type (based on market demand), guest preferences and the perceived value of each room type, leading to more effective revenue optimization

Hotels can optimize rates down to an individual room type (based on market demand), guest preferences and the perceived value of each room type, leading to more effective revenue optimization Multi-property and group pricing capabilities: One centralized platform to enable consistent revenue management for multi-property chains and groups, while accounting for each property's unique market conditions

One centralized platform to enable consistent revenue management for multi-property chains and groups, while accounting for each property's unique market conditions Automation and human-control: Atomize combines sophisticated pricing algorithms with the flexibility for hoteliers to guide their pricing strategies

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews, commented, "Atomize has been one of our key strategic partners since 2018 and together we have helped hundreds of customers to seamlessly manage both revenue and operations. Bringing the expertise of the Atomize team and the world-class product into the fold is a huge milestone for Mews as we continue to transform hospitality."

"We couldn't be more excited about being part of the Mews family," said Alexander Edström, CEO of Atomize. "With Atomize now part of Mews, it marks an exciting new chapter for the entire hospitality industry as we unite our advanced revenue management technology with Mews' comprehensive platform. This creates long-term possibilities to innovate further, deeper and faster, setting new standards for operational intelligence and revenue optimization. Together, we are creating a foundation for the next generation of hoteliers to thrive, not just today, but in a rapidly evolving industry that demands forward-thinking, scalable solutions."

CEO at Kronen Hotel Group in Norway, Chris Pedersen, added: "Atomize has been exactly what we needed to maximize revenue and efficiency. Its real-time rate suggestions allow us to respond instantly to shifting booking patterns, helping us boost RevPAR by 35% for our entire group and saves us about ten hours a week per hotel, totaling fifty hours of time saved each week. With Mews and Atomize, we're not only staying agile in a dynamic market but are also creating a seamless, high-value experience for our guests and a more resilient operation for our team."

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 5,500 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024) by Hotel Tech Report, as well as World's Best Hotel PMS Provider (2023) and World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider (2022, 2023) by World Travel Tech Awards. Mews has raised $335 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Notion to transform hospitality.

About Atomize

Atomize delivers cloud-based Revenue Management System (RMS) to the hotel industry. Atomize optimizes and automates the pricing of hotel rooms and is a solution that has a growing demand from hotels and hotel groups that experience a reality with less staff and an increased need for automation and an improved profit margin. The Atomize solution demonstrates that a sophisticated RMS solution does not have to be complex and expensive to manage. Atomize's vision is to become the world leader in pricing of perishable goods and services. Atomize is a Swedish company, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, operates globally. Atomize is used in over 50 countries, on 5 continents, by hotels ranging in size from 50 to 1250 rooms.

