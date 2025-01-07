Mews Acquires Clarity to Expand Operations in APAC and the UK

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the industry-leading hospitality cloud, today announces the acquisition of Clarity Hospitality Software Solutions.

Clarity Hospitality Software Solutions (Clarity) was founded in New Zealand in 1992 to provide property and event management systems to upmarket properties and hotels. In 2016, Clarity opened its UK office and now provides its solutions and services to hundreds of hotel groups, event venues and independent hotels across APAC and the UK, managing thousands of rooms and maintaining a profitable business.

Today, Mews is used by hundreds of hotels in APAC and the UK. The acquisition increases the presence of Mews in these regions as more hotels adopt its technology to revolutionize their guest offering.

Mews has experienced significant momentum over the last year, including a valuation crossing $1 billion, surpassing 75,000 hospitality staff platform users worldwide and increased its customers in the UK by 42% and APAC by 16%.

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews, commented, "We're excited to partner with a team with deep industry knowledge who will help to continue transforming the industry across the world. This acquisition takes us one step further on our vision to build a truly connected network of hotels globally, and we look forward to working with even more customers in the UK and APAC who believe in a future of personalized hospitality, enabled by technology."

Dougall Love, Owner and CEO of Clarity Hospitality Software, added, "For us, great hospitality technology is all about streamlining tasks to increase productivity, provide a top-class experience to guests and driving repeat and referral business, making for more efficient and profitable hospitality businesses. Mews truly shares our vision of providing remarkable guest experiences and we're excited to continue supporting our customers with world-class resources as we join forces with Mews."

Clarity Hospitality Software marks its 12th acquisition.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 5,500 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024) by Hotel Tech Report, as well as World's Best Hotel PMS Provider (2023) and World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider (2022, 2023) by World Travel Tech Awards. Mews has raised $335 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Notion to transform hospitality.

About Clarity Hospitality Software Solutions

Clarity Software Solutions (NZ) Ltd and Clarity Hospitality Software Solutions (UK) Ltd have sold, implemented, trained and supported the Clarity software solutions in the New Zealand and UK regions for over 20 years. Clarity customers include Hotel Management Groups, Exclusive Resorts and Independent hotels. Customers include Capstone, CPG, Brooke Serene, Bespoke, Peel Hotels management groups, Solitaire, Treetops, Kinloch and Delamore Lodges (New Zealand), Voli Voli resort (Fiji), Amanaki and St Therese Resorts (Samoa), Mar Hall, Craigellachie, Nailcote Hall, Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa (UK), as well as many independent hotels. Clarity is proud of its reputation for first class support and customer communication that is the foundations of its long-term success.

